ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Australia to become 'more assertive' on foreign investment in critical minerals

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

MELBOURNE, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Top lithium supplier Australia is set to become more selective about who it lets invest in its growing critical minerals industry, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Friday.

Australia, a major supplier of minerals key to the energy transition like rare earths, has more to gain by encouraging investment from allies to build up its minerals processing industry, Chalmers said at a conference in Sydney.

"Foreign investment is a good thing when it’s in our national interest," Chalmers said.

"But as investment interest grows, and as the sources of that investment interest grow, we’ll need to be more assertive about encouraging investment that clearly aligns with our national interest in the longer term."

Chalmers stopped short of annoucing any review of existing international holdings of operations, after Canada ordered three foreign firms to divest from its critical minerals sector earlier this month.

The Labor government which took power in May is buttressing Australia's policy to build out a critical minerals processing supply chain.

Federal investment is already helping to construct a processing plant run by Iluka Resources (ILU.AX) as part of its A$2 billion Critical Minerals Facility.

The strategy will provide friendly nations with an alternative at a time when Russia's invasion of the Ukraine has underlined the strategic risks of having a dominant supplier, Chalmers said.

"To put it as simply as I can – our international friends need to rely on someone, so let’s have them relying on us," he said.

Australia is revising its critical minerals strategy and has been positioning itself as a green superpower, backed by its mineral endowments.

It signed a Critical Minerals Partnership with Japan in October and its Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040 will include a focus on resources, energy and the green economy, Chalmers said.

($1 = 1.4799 Australian dollars)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
OHIO STATE
CNBC

Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds

Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Reuters

Poland to charge Ukrainian refugees for government-provided housing

WARSAW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Poland plans to charge Ukrainian refugees for food and housing after 4 months of staying in state accommodation, the government said on Tuesday. More than a million Ukrainian refugees made a temporary home in Poland, Ukraine's western neighbour, after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, relying on the kindness of strangers who opened up their homes and government aid.
Reuters

Prada turns to ex-Luxottica CEO Guerra to ease succession - source

MILAN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Former Luxottica Chief Executive Andrea Guerra is set to join Prada to help ease a transition at the helm of the Italian luxury goods group between current boss Patrizio Bertelli and 34-year-old son Lorenzo, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Reuters

What people are saying about the COVID-19 protests in China

Nov 28 (Reuters) - As anger over China's strict COVID-19 policy intensifies, residents in some major cities took to the streets at the weekend, clashing with police over restrictions that have taken a heavy toll on the economy and people's freedoms.
Reuters

Reuters

655K+
Followers
365K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy