Moscow, ID

Idaho qualifies for FCS playoffs for first time since returning to division in 2017

By Peter Harriman For The Spokesman-Review
 4 days ago
PULLMAN, WA
kmvt

Local police say 2 other stabbings, Idaho killings unrelated

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, local police and federal agents continue to follow leads, but said they have ruled out any connection to two other stabbings in the Pacific Northwest. “There have been numerous...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

Snow taking toll on East Idaho, causing wreck that partially shut down I-15

The first of two winter storms forecast to hit East Idaho this weekend caused numerous wrecks on Saturday on Interstate 15. One of the crashes shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello for over an hour but did not result in any injuries. The crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. Saturday when a northbound 2019 Kenworth semi driven by a 24-year-old man from Franklin was passing a previous crash...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Winter storms hitting East Idaho causing numerous wrecks

Two winter storms are hitting East Idaho this weekend, making for hazardous driving conditions throughout the region. Numerous snow-related wrecks were reported on Interstate 15 in Southeast Idaho on Saturday morning, with the Pocatello and Shelley areas seeing the most crashes. There were so many accidents on Interstate 15 in Pocatello that police shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello late Saturday morning. It's unclear when northbound traffic...
POCATELLO, ID
KOIN 6 News

Idaho student murders ‘not related’ to Salem death

Despite some similarities in the cases, the Moscow (Idaho) Police Department said there does not appear to be any evidence linking the murders of 4 University of Idaho students to the stabbings in rural Marion County in 2021 that left one man dead and his wife seriously wounded.
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

Grocery Outlet, Maurices to set up shop in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A discount-heavy grocery retailer and a signature women’s clothing store will soon set up shop at two storefronts located inside the Pocatello Square shopping center on Hurley Drive in Pocatello. Grocery Outlet is returning to the Gate City after a 15-year hiatus, with plans to open inside the building that previously housed Bed Bath & Beyond, and Maurices is relocating from Chubbuck's Pine Ridge Mall to the building that Famous Footwear and Downeast Outfitters once called home, says Darren Puetz, a commercial real...
POCATELLO, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

University of Idaho students return to campus as murder investigation continues

MOSCOW, ID. — It has been two weeks since four University of Idaho students were murdered near the campus. The University gave students the option to either finish the fall semester online or on campus after Thanksgiving break. Students returning say the campus is unusually quiet, and some of their friends didn’t come back because of their safety. “I feel...
MOSCOW, ID
Post Register

Still no suspect in Idaho student slayings

MOSCOW (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier spoke at a Nov....
MOSCOW, ID
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Knife-wielding man shot by East Idaho police officer

IDAHO FALLS — Last night, November 27, 2022, shortly before 8:00 p.m., an Idaho Falls Police Officer was involved in a shooting incident that occurred at the Eagles Lodge, located at 635 Hemmert Avenue. The officer responded to the Eagles Lodge to conduct a welfare check on a man who had reportedly made suicidal statements. The Officer located the man and began speaking with him inside the building. After a few minutes of conversation, the man produced a knife. The Officer gripped the man by...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
koze.com

Moscow Police: Previous Stabbings Not Related to Recent Murders

MOSCOW, ID – The Moscow Police Department is providing the following information to update the public on the known facts surrounding the four murders that occurred on November 13th in Moscow. There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the 2021 double...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

First Major Winter Storm Of The Season Could Bring Up To 10 Inches Of Snow Midweek

The first major winter storm of the season is expected to hit the Palouse midweek. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Up to 10 inches of snow could fall in parts of Latah County with gusts potentially reaching 35 MPH. The forecast is calling for up to 5 inches of snow in Whitman County.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA

