Brittany Force’s recent NHRA championship win
NHRA Drag Racer Brittany Force joins Dane Neal to talk about her 2nd championship win and her successful career in the sport. Brittany also talks about the NHRA female representation and the influence her dad has on her career.
You can find Brittany on Instagram and Twitter .
