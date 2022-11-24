Read full article on original website
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Report
Gutierrez, Andrew Javier of Waurika, OK; DOB 5/22/88; Rape First Degree. Haynes, Jesse Shay of Ringling, OK; DOB 5/17/81; Failure to maintain security. Huynh, Phong Thanh of Arlington, OK; DOB 10/30/73; Driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; Defective vehicle; Failure to maintain security. Arrested 11/17/22. Loman, David Wayne of...
This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State
This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
Two drivers injured in Lawton wreck Saturday night
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are recovering after a wreck Saturday night in Lawton. That happened after 7 p.m. on NW 82nd and Cache Rd. An officer from the Lawton Police Department told our photographer on scene both drivers were injured and went to the hospital. It’s unclear how...
Woman sent to hospital in Grady Co. wreck caused by driving under the influence
GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A driver went to the hospital after a wreck caused by driving under the influence in Grady County Saturday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened before 7:30 p.m. about three miles west of Alex. The Lindsay woman was heading westbound on OK-19 when...
First Alert Forecast- December greets us with a(nother) cold front!
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Yesterday... all my troubles seemed so far away. It was also raining all day. I might get sued by the Lennon estate. (Sing it, you know you want to...) Yesterday’s rain event brought some much-needed moisture to a dry Texoma. Here in Lawton we got a whopping 1.10 inches, putting us 0.63 inches above the normal and at an even 2 inches for the month of November thus far. Unfortunately, that’s all the rain we get for a good while. Take me back to yesterday!
Curb construction controversy; one restaurant claims drive-thru cannot be used because of new sidewalk
A city construction project puts one drive thru restaurant at risk of going out of business.
Tiny Oklahoma Towns With Populations Less Than 15
I think it's a universal thought that the majority of everyone believes they come from a small town. That's only natural considering most move to larger cities. I know it's weird to say Lawton is a larger city, but compared to my hometown of 30k, it's a metropolis. The biggest...
Walters man charged with raping Stephens Co. teen
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A 21-year-old Walters man is facing a second degree rape charge for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old from Stephens County. According to court documents, Ben Joseph Russell is accused of contacting the victim via SnapChat and telling them he was 16-years-old. The victim told police...
Family wants answers after loved ones death
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of a Lawton woman who died in the Comanche County Detention Center now has her autopsy report. The autopsy lists the cause of death for Vanessa Thorpe as cirrhosis of the liver. Her manner of death was ruled natural. But her family said there’s...
