familytravelgo.com
2022 Oklahoma FREE Christmas Events, Attractions and Light Displays – The Ultimate Guide for Free Holiday Fun
This article shows the FREE upcoming and current Christmas Holiday events, attractions light displays & more to enjoy across Oklahoma and some of the neighboring states. We are all about saving money so we are glad to have found so many FREE Christmas attractions , Events and Light Displays. Bookmark...
Wichita Falls Man Turning 100 and Has One Simple Request, Birthday Cards
If I know 100 birthdays in Wichita Falls, I think we can help this guy out. You may remember a couple of years ago, we had a story go viral in our city about a gentleman named Joe Cuba. He was turning 100 and wanted 100 birthday cards to mark the occasion. Well...he got way more than 100. I don't know if we ever got an official number, but it was at least 50,000 birthday cards. You can check out that crazy story here.
okcfox.com
Living Oklahoma Presents: Holiday Gift Guide 2022
Malcolm, Kayla, and Amy check out some local businesses. in search of great holiday gift ideas. Dead People's Stuff-Architectural Antiques and Design. 1900 Linwood Blvd in OKC. Camera Guys- Custom surveillance. 1005 N. Flood Avenue, Suite 113 , Norman. 405-310-0006. CameraGuysOK.com. Mathis Home. 3434 W. Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City. (405)...
kswo.com
Two drivers injured in Lawton wreck Saturday night
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are recovering after a wreck Saturday night in Lawton. That happened after 7 p.m. on NW 82nd and Cache Rd. An officer from the Lawton Police Department told our photographer on scene both drivers were injured and went to the hospital. It’s unclear how...
KFOR
The Jet Stream shows a roller coaster temperature ride for Oklahoma!
The Jet Stream showing a temperature roller coaster ride for the couple of weeks! Up and down we go as fronts move south across the plains. Normally not a wet weather pattern but watching as always. The first front in a series of cold fronts hits Oklahoma late Tuesday wit a big drop in temps but no precipitation!
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
koxe.com
Brownwood Football Season Ends Against Wichita Falls
ABILENE – On a rainy and cold night, the Wichita Falls Coyotes dashed the dreams of the Brownwood Lions with a 41-19 victory in the Class 4A Division 1 Regional Semifinal Game. The Lions coughed the ball up four times, including three in the second half; did not complete...
KTEN.com
Bells tripped up by Holliday once again
DENTON, Texas (KTEN) - The Bells Panthers fell to Holliday in the regional semifinals for the second straight year on Friday afternoon 17-14. Last year the Panthers fell to the Eagles in the regular season 27-14 and would get beaten again in the regional semifinals 21-14 in overtime. The Panthers...
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast- December greets us with a(nother) cold front!
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Yesterday... all my troubles seemed so far away. It was also raining all day. I might get sued by the Lennon estate. (Sing it, you know you want to...) Yesterday’s rain event brought some much-needed moisture to a dry Texoma. Here in Lawton we got a whopping 1.10 inches, putting us 0.63 inches above the normal and at an even 2 inches for the month of November thus far. Unfortunately, that’s all the rain we get for a good while. Take me back to yesterday!
getthecoast.com
Texas man dies after tragic accident at Crab Island
On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, a Texas tourist died after going down a rental pontoon boat slide head first and striking his head on the bottom at Crab Island. Family members say the 63-year old victim went down into three to four feet of water around 3:35pm on Wednesday, but then didn’t resurface. They jumped in to try to save him, along with receiving aid from from the Coast Guard, Okaloosa Island and Destin firefighters, as well as EMS.
Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?
The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
pryorinfopub.com
Most popular baby names for girls in Oklahoma
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls in Oklahoma using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
okctalk.com
Tesla looking at Native American land to bypass sales bans
Oklahoma has laws that ban direct-to-consumer automobile sales which have stopped Tesla from opening a dealership in the state. There are currently Tesla service centers in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa but they are prohibited from selling cars. However, the popular electric vehicle manufacturer has found a workaround in New...
This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State
This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
Wichita Falls firefighters battle two-alarm blaze
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters rushed to the scene of a two-alarm fire in downtown Wichita Falls Saturday night. According to WFFD Fire Marshal Cody Melton, shortly before 11 p.m., the fire department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Austin Street. They found heavy fire and smoke coming from a vacant […]
WIBW
Oklahoma man who led police chase with stolen fuel sentenced to prison
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma man who led Emporia officials on a chase with stolen fuel has been sentenced to prison for the robbery of two banks. KVOE reports that Jerry Ray Brown, 45, the Oklahoma man who led local officials on a police chase about a year prior, has been sentenced to prison for bank robbery.
