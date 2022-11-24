Eastern Michigan University and Gen.G Level Up, Building The Next Generation of Esports Professionals After Concluding Successful Summer Programming

Read full article on original website
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Ann Arbor’s Ele’s Place names former Michigan Medicine director as new CEO
ANN ARBOR – “The Ele’s Place mission speaks to me personally, as I experienced the death of my father when I was a teenager. Like so many adults, I truly wish there had been a place like Ele’s Place when I was young and my family was grieving,” said new Ele’s Place Ann Arbor CEO Jennifer Wolfe Howard in a release.
Luke Hamilton, Avon 2024 offensive tackle, commits to Michigan; says Ohio State took him for granted
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football losing in-state prospects to Michigan after they visited for The Game will never make for good optics. Avon 2024 offensive tackle Luke Hamilton went a step further in picking the Wolverines on Sunday. Ohio State never actually extended a scholarship offer to the four-star, top-200 prospect. He chose Michigan over offers from a group that included Penn State and Tennessee, as well as several MAC programs and mid or low-tier Power 5s.
As waitlists grow, Washtenaw County child care centers seek staff to meet demand
CHELSEA, MI - The unique half-wall structure that cuts across the middle of Chelsea’s Mudpies and Lullabies gives those working inside the child care center a bird’s eye view into each of its age-specific areas, where children are watched over with state-required staff-to-child ratios. The child care center...
11-year-old Michigan boy gifted surprise performance by University of Michigan marching band
He may have only been in third grade, but a Michigan boy already knew what he wanted to be when he grew up. Henry Boyer found his passion in the University of Michigan marching band as they performed before a football game. In 2020, Boyer wrote the band a letter...
MLive.com
Dante Moore ends high school career in glorious fashion as Detroit King football wins D3 state title again
DETROIT – Dante Moore’s legacy with the Detroit Martin Luther King football team has ended – and it closed in the grandest of fashion. Moore, a five-star senior quarterback who bound for Oregon, was every-bit of dominant in King’s 49-27 throttling of Muskegon in the Division 3 state championship game.
MLive.com
What it was like on Michigan’s sideline in 4th quarter of win vs. Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It’s a unique sound, 106,000 people going silent at the same time. When Michigan’s offense took the field at its own 25, in the end zone closest to the Buckeye student section, the decibel level inside The Horseshoe was “can’t-hear-yourself-think.” There was 7:23 left in the fourth quarter of a one-score game.
Longtime Detroit teacher leads robotics team to expose students to higher learning
Much can be learned about Detroit native Tracy Ortiz by studying her Thanksgiving menu for this year. The lineup of savory dishes including turkey, ham, macaroni and cheese, green beans, yams, dressing, rum cake and banana pudding reflects that the time Ortiz spent watching her mother (Cheryl Pouncey) prepare holiday feasts while growing up — first in the Virginia Park neighborhood, then by City Airport, and later near her high school, Osborn (Class of 1984) — was time well spent.
landgrantholyland.com
A letter from a very sad Ohio State student
Saturday was a horrible day for all of us. It ruined my Thanksgiving break, personally. I cried more than once. I was almost physically ill watching so many Michigan fans be happy. It was a very depressing day. The beginning of the day offered so much hope, but by 4 p.m., all hope was dashed away. I am here to offer you an inside look on what the day was like as an Ohio State student.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022
Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
Ahead of ‘The Game,’ Whitmer Wagers Detroit-Style Gift Package
“The Game” is Saturday, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer placed a friendly wager with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine over its outcome. The big rivalry game between the University of Michigan and the Ohio State University is set to kick off at noon. “In the 118-year history of ‘The Game,’ this...
Michigan football lands another recruit from Ohio after win over Buckeyes
Michigan’s football program has plucked another recruit out of the state of Ohio. Avon’s Luke Hamilton, a four-star offensive tackle in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Sunday afternoon in a post on Twitter. He becomes the second Ohio recruit to verbally pledge to the Wolverines since their 45-23 win over Ohio State on Saturday afternoon, joining 2023 Cincinnati Winton Woods three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun.
Ohio businesses are crossing out M's on signs in preparation for Michigan-Ohio State
Tents were popping up around the Ohio State University campus already Tuesday, and people were preparing for the upcoming football game against the University of Michigan. Ohio State fans have crossed out almost every letter ‘m’ in the surrounding area, including on accessible parking signs, on store signage and on emergency blue light boxes — which include the word ‘medical.' Restaurants like Panera Bread put an ‘X’ over the 'm' in Michigan on its marquee sign out front.
Maize n Brew
Michigan vs. Ohio State had the most TV viewers on any network for a college football game in 17 years
The Game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes is always among the most watched college football games of the season, but the 2022 rendition meant just a little more for fans of both teams and big fans of the sport as a whole. With the Wolverines ranked No....
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan football learns of Big Ten Championship Game opponent
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second year in a row by destroying No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 at The Horseshoe. Despite trailing at halftime 20-17 at halftime, the Wolverines dominated the second half on their way to what is one of the biggest wins in program history. Just moments ago, the Michigan football team learned who they will play in next Saturday’s championship game in Indianapolis.
Home title problems leave some Detroit families who need debt help in tough spot
Tenai Leali wants to pass down her grandparents’ home — the one she’s living in now — to her own children. The three-bedroom bungalow on the west side of Detroit is full of family memories, like opening up gifts at midnight on Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners that continue to this day. When her grandmother died a few years ago, Leali decided to stay in the home.
Grassroots effort to reopen LGBTQ+ nightclub in mid-Michigan seeking support
FLINT, MI – There is no dedicated space for LGBTQ+ nightlife in Genesee County and the surrounding nine counties – yet. Michael Ryan Whitson and Giovanni Ireland are hoping to change that and reopen Club Triangle Flint in the city’s downtown area. If successful, it will serve...
Black Detroiters felt left out of the city’s art establishment, so they formed Arts Extended
The group could be the longest continuously operating Black arts organization in the U.S.
EXPO Michigan Marketplace celebrates opening weekend at Lakeside Mall
The annual EXPO Michigan Marketplace is officially off and running at Lakeside Mall for the 2022 holiday season. Now in its 11th year, the EXPO is equal parts entrepreneur exhibition, small business fair and crafters marketplace.
Inside the Abandoned Ford Plant and the Search for Henry Ford’s Old Office: Highland Park, Michigan
This is where the moving automobile assembly line was created. On January 1, 1910, the Ford Highland Park Plant was open for business, located at the corner of Woodward and Manchester. The land previously was home to the Highland Park Hotel and a racetrack. The factory came to be known...
Ypsilanti vegan restaurant converts to food truck amid building troubles
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti restaurant has taken to the road as it transitions between two permanent locations. Vegano Italiano, a vegan Italian restaurant previously at 530 N. Huron St., Ypsilanti, closed its brick-and-mortar location in July of this year after issues with the building. The restaurant moved into its food truck —nicknamed “the tiny restaurant” — shortly after.
