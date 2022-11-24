Read full article on original website
ASU Football Playoff Tickets for Sale Starting Nov. 29
SAN ANGELO, TX — The Angelo State Rams (12-0) advance to the 3rd round of the NCAA Div II Football Championship after their decisive victory over the Bemidji State Beavers, 33-7, last Saturday, Nov. 26, in San Angelo. The Rams are the no. 1 seed in region four of...
HIGHLIGHTS: Sonora Broncos fall to #2 Hawley Bearcats in the Class 2A Region I Semifinal game
SAN ANGELO, TX— The Sonora Broncos end their season falling to the Hawley Bearcats 57-26 Saturday night. The Broncos finish 10-3 overall along with clinching a share of the district title. The Broncos made their first regional semi-appearance since their last trip back in 2017.
Oklahoma-Texas Tech QuoteBook: The Best of What They Said
What the Sooners had to say after a high-scoring overtime loss to Texas Tech.
OU-Texas Tech: Live game thread
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Sooners can lock up a winning season for the 24th year in a row with a victory tonight. But they'll have to do so against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in front of a hostile crowd. "We've got a great challenge now finishing out the...
End Zone Playoff Scores for Friday, Nov. 25
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football playoff scores and highlights for Friday, Nov. 25.
Three Quick Takeaways From Oklahoma’s Overtime Loss to Texas Tech
The Sooners dropped their final game of the regular season to Texas Tech 51-48 in overtime.
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Texas Tech Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media following OU's 51-48 overtime loss to Texas Tech.
2022 Concho Valley football playoffs: 4th round
SAN ANGELO, TX. — The goal of every high school football team across the state of Texas, is to be playing football in December. Well, the Concho Valley will have Wall in the Class 3A regional final, and Irion County in the Class 1A state semifinal. 3A REGIONAL FINAL: W2 Wall vs W3 Canadian, Friday […]
3 Area teams left for December football
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three Area teams are left playing December football. 7 p.m. on Friday at the Happy State Bank Stadium in Canyon.
WATCH: Oklahoma RB Eric Gray Texas Tech Postgame
Watch as Oklahoma running back Eric Gray met with the media after OU's 51-48 overtime loss to Texas Tech.
SHOCKING VIDEO: Unidentified Cowboys Fan Destroys Downtown Bench Outside San Angelo Night Club
SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo's Downtown night club, the Chadbourne Tavern, is searching for a Dallas Cowboys fan who destroyed their street side bench over the weekend. In the video above you can see a man in a Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboy Jersey attempting to steal the bench. Unknown to him prior to the attempted theft, the bench was nailed to the ground.
This Home on 12 Acres with a Pond and Barn in New Home, Texas Looks Amazing
When I first saw this property had an address in New Home, Texas I thought the listing might have been a mistake but I was wrong. New Home, Texas is located just a little southwest of Lubbock, Texas. It’s a small town in Lynn County, Texas with the last census putting the population at under 500 people. This could be a perfect place to enjoy some privacy while living in a beautiful home.
Heavy snow, rain, bitter temps, strong winds for Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday will be a First Alert Weather day with the potential for heavy snow and rain for the South Plains. A Winter Weather advisory (purple above) will go into effect for Lubbock county and the central portion of the viewing area at midnight. A Winter Storm warning (pink area above) will go into effect for the western third of the viewing area. Precipitation is beginning across the South Plains this evening and will continue off and on for the next 24 hours or so. Mostly rain expected for Lubbock but areas to the west, mainly along the NM/TX border will see snow. A wintry mix is possible for Lubbock overnight as temps drop closer to the freezing mark. Snowfall will be heaviest in the pink shaded areas above. Anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow possible there, but less than in inch expected in Lubbock. Driving conditions will become dangerous especially late tonight as roadways begin to freeze with dropping temperatures. Drive with extreme caution and remain off of roadways if possible.
San Angelo has broken two winter weather records set almost 40 years ago
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo has broken two winter weather records that were originally set almost 40 years ago within a single week. As of November 25, 2022, San Angelo has seen 1.56 inches of rain – (recorded at the National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo office near Mathis Field Airport) which breaks the city’s […]
Former FMX Morning Show Host Passes Away
I am always grateful for everyone who helped us get where we are today. Lubbock was one of the first places to have a modern morning show. I'm talking irrelevant, topical, and yes, at times wacky. That show was the "FMX Breakfast Flakes". The team was initially composed of Dale Dudley and a local television anchor and a sports anchor. The latter two quickly went away and I was assigned to be Dudley's partner. I really didn't have a whole lot of interest in mornings, preferring the late-night shifts, rock shows, and party scenes. Dale exited KFMX and went on to be a legendary d.j. and Texas Radio Hall Of Famer at KLBJ-FM.
More rain, snow, cold temperatures to begin the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Snow and rain showers will continue across the South Plains through the night, finally tapering off by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to cool down into the 30s overnight. Winds remain breezy from the north around 15 mph, making it feel even chillier. Expect rain, snow, and/or a wintry mix to continue off and on across the South Plains through the night. Roadways, especially overpasses and bridges, will likely become slick as water freezes overnight tonight. Drive with caution.
Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.
I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
Flooding Hampers Travel with 2 More Inches of Rain Likely Across West Texas Friday
SAN ANGELO – About 3/4 of an inch of rain fell between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday morning in the San Angelo area on average with an additional two inches likely as temperatures remain steady in the mid 40s. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San...
Thanksgiving Day crash sends one car into fence line
SAN ANGELO, Texas — On November 24, 2022, a collision on Truman and West Avenue Y, sent one vehicle into a fence line. An officer on the scene said the red Buick Encore was headed westbound on Avenue Y when the driver disregarded a stop sign and struck the black Chevrolet headed northbound on Truman. […]
1 injured in Sunday morning shooting in NE Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was moderately injured in an overnight shooting in Northeast Lubbock. LPD responded to a shots fired call around 3 a.m. on Sunday near the East Bates Street and North Ironwood Avenue area. Police say one person was moderately injured. No word on arrests as...
