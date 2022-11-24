ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall, TX

San Angelo LIVE!

ASU Football Playoff Tickets for Sale Starting Nov. 29

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Angelo State Rams (12-0) advance to the 3rd round of the NCAA Div II Football Championship after their decisive victory over the Bemidji State Beavers, 33-7, last Saturday, Nov. 26, in San Angelo. The Rams are the no. 1 seed in region four of...
SAN ANGELO, TX
247Sports

OU-Texas Tech: Live game thread

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Sooners can lock up a winning season for the 24th year in a row with a victory tonight. But they'll have to do so against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in front of a hostile crowd. "We've got a great challenge now finishing out the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KLST/KSAN

2022 Concho Valley football playoffs: 4th round

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The goal of every high school football team across the state of Texas, is to be playing football in December. Well, the Concho Valley will have Wall in the Class 3A regional final, and Irion County in the Class 1A state semifinal. 3A REGIONAL FINAL: W2 Wall vs W3 Canadian, Friday […]
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

SHOCKING VIDEO: Unidentified Cowboys Fan Destroys Downtown Bench Outside San Angelo Night Club

SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo's Downtown night club, the Chadbourne Tavern, is searching for a Dallas Cowboys fan who destroyed their street side bench over the weekend. In the video above you can see a man in a Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboy Jersey attempting to steal the bench. Unknown to him prior to the attempted theft, the bench was nailed to the ground.
SAN ANGELO, TX
US105

This Home on 12 Acres with a Pond and Barn in New Home, Texas Looks Amazing

When I first saw this property had an address in New Home, Texas I thought the listing might have been a mistake but I was wrong. New Home, Texas is located just a little southwest of Lubbock, Texas. It’s a small town in Lynn County, Texas with the last census putting the population at under 500 people. This could be a perfect place to enjoy some privacy while living in a beautiful home.
NEW HOME, TX
fox34.com

Heavy snow, rain, bitter temps, strong winds for Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday will be a First Alert Weather day with the potential for heavy snow and rain for the South Plains. A Winter Weather advisory (purple above) will go into effect for Lubbock county and the central portion of the viewing area at midnight. A Winter Storm warning (pink area above) will go into effect for the western third of the viewing area. Precipitation is beginning across the South Plains this evening and will continue off and on for the next 24 hours or so. Mostly rain expected for Lubbock but areas to the west, mainly along the NM/TX border will see snow. A wintry mix is possible for Lubbock overnight as temps drop closer to the freezing mark. Snowfall will be heaviest in the pink shaded areas above. Anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow possible there, but less than in inch expected in Lubbock. Driving conditions will become dangerous especially late tonight as roadways begin to freeze with dropping temperatures. Drive with extreme caution and remain off of roadways if possible.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Former FMX Morning Show Host Passes Away

I am always grateful for everyone who helped us get where we are today. Lubbock was one of the first places to have a modern morning show. I'm talking irrelevant, topical, and yes, at times wacky. That show was the "FMX Breakfast Flakes". The team was initially composed of Dale Dudley and a local television anchor and a sports anchor. The latter two quickly went away and I was assigned to be Dudley's partner. I really didn't have a whole lot of interest in mornings, preferring the late-night shifts, rock shows, and party scenes. Dale exited KFMX and went on to be a legendary d.j. and Texas Radio Hall Of Famer at KLBJ-FM.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

More rain, snow, cold temperatures to begin the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Snow and rain showers will continue across the South Plains through the night, finally tapering off by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to cool down into the 30s overnight. Winds remain breezy from the north around 15 mph, making it feel even chillier. Expect rain, snow, and/or a wintry mix to continue off and on across the South Plains through the night. Roadways, especially overpasses and bridges, will likely become slick as water freezes overnight tonight. Drive with caution.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.

I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
LUBBOCK, TX
KLST/KSAN

Thanksgiving Day crash sends one car into fence line

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On November 24, 2022, a collision on Truman and West Avenue Y, sent one vehicle into a fence line. An officer on the scene said the red Buick Encore was headed westbound on Avenue Y when the driver disregarded a stop sign and struck the black Chevrolet headed northbound on Truman. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KCBD

1 injured in Sunday morning shooting in NE Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was moderately injured in an overnight shooting in Northeast Lubbock. LPD responded to a shots fired call around 3 a.m. on Sunday near the East Bates Street and North Ironwood Avenue area. Police say one person was moderately injured. No word on arrests as...
LUBBOCK, TX

