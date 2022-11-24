Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, the latest casualty of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. New Jersey-based BlockFi had been struggling for much of this year but was given a lifeline this summer in the form of an FTX line of credit. FTX's own bankruptcy, however, all but sealed BlockFi's financial fate. BlockFi suspended withdrawals after FTX's failure, and it had hired bankruptcy specialists in recent days.

18 MINUTES AGO