LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks are headed to the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament for the 11th time in program history and second consecutive time. KU will head to Louisville, Kentucky to take on the seventh seeded Miami Hurricanes (19-10) in the first round. The match is set for Thursday, Dec. 1 at 4:30 p.m. CT in the L&N Federal Credit Union Arena.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO