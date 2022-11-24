ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas Volleyball Earns 11th NCAA Tournament Berth

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks are headed to the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament for the 11th time in program history and second consecutive time. KU will head to Louisville, Kentucky to take on the seventh seeded Miami Hurricanes (19-10) in the first round. The match is set for Thursday, Dec. 1 at 4:30 p.m. CT in the L&N Federal Credit Union Arena.
Kansas Falls in Regular Season Finale at No. 12 K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks dropped their final regular season game to the No. 12 ranked Kansas State Wildcats 47-27 on Saturday evening in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Running back Devin Neal rushed for two touchdowns and quarterback Jalon Daniels was 20-for-32 for...
