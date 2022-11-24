ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

saturdaytradition.com

Caitlin Clark, Iowa WBB star, breaks Division I record in loss to UConn

Caitlin Clark joined elite company after Sunday’s 86-79 loss to UConn. According to ESPN Women’s Hoops, Clark recorded her 35th career game where she has accounted for at least 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, passing former Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu for the most by a Division I player.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Dominant rushing performance sends North Andrew to state title game

(Rosendale) -- North Andrew's rushing attack had success early and often on Friday night, putting the Cardinals into the 8-Player state title game. The Cardinals (13-0) rolled to a 60-22 win over Archie in a state semifinal to advance to the program's 14th state championship. "I'm just super proud of...
ROSENDALE, MO
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Outdated marijuana laws = stifled democracy?

Voters in neighboring Missouri just legalized recreational marijuana. Meanwhile, Kansas remains in the minority of states where neither medical nor recreational marijuana are allowed. It’s a symptom of dysfunctional democracy in Kansas that legislators haven’t updated our marijuana laws. Polling for years has shown that Kansans support legalizing and taxing...
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. What's your favorite food? If the first thing that comes to mind is a good pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
MISSOURI STATE
montanaoutdoor.com

Humongous buck of lifetime

Montana has some pretty darn incredible critters coming out of the state, and the same goes for other states across the country!. Check out Iowa hunter Paige Skinner’s buck of a lifetime, posted by The Sportsmen Party, that she tagged in Iowa! Wowza.
MONTANA STATE
KICK AM 1530

A city in Missouri makes the Best Places to Visit in the US list

Disney World is on the list, and so is New York City, so which place in Missouri makes a website list of the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA?. If you could only visit one place in Missouri where would you go? Branson? Columbia? Lake of the Ozarks? St. Louis? Well, if your answer is Kansas City, then you are right in line with the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA that Must be on your Bucket List article from countryliving.com.
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City

The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
KANSAS CITY, MO

