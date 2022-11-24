Read full article on original website
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Kentucky shop with Cocaine Bear merch anticipating release of inspired movie
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a story that is stranger than fiction, but has been the inspiration behind a horror film set to be released in early 2023. The story of Cocaine Bear is that of a black bear found dead in Georgia in 1985 after ingesting 40 kilos of cocaine.
Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights
It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
Can You Solve These ‘Jeopardy!’ Clues About Kentucky?
I am a huge Jeopardy! fan, even to the point of recording the episodes on my DVR to watch later. Within the last couple of years, since iconic host Alex Trebek passed away, the legendary quiz show has undergone quite a few changes--and I don't just mean a new host. That was a necessity. No, I'm talking about the show itself--in particular, the new structure of the Tournament of Champions. It's been very bizarre, but the basic question-and-answer format remains relatively intact and keeps bringing me back.
Hank the Horse heads to New York City
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s bell-ringing season and Hank the Horse is heading to New York City in support of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. Hank left his home in Paris Sunday morning. After spending a few nights in Pennsylvania, Hank will arrive in Times Square to officially kick off Giving Tuesday.
More than 200,000 Kentucky families still don't have access to local waterlines
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Without a second thought, many people turn on their sinks every day to wash their hands, take a shower, clean dishes or plug in the hose to water the garden. But for some Kentucky families, each drop makes a difference because of the work it takes to get that water home in the first place.
Petition made in honor of Loretta Lynn
The petition is to rename Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park. The petition is to rename Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on...
Kentucky's only Narcan vending machine gets heavy use, makes national news
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Narcan vending machine installed outside the police department in Vine Grove was emptied several times, and more than 400 doses have been dispensed. The machine has dispensed exactly 428 doses since it was installed in October 2022. "I know that it's not just the people...
‘The need is great’: Kentucky charities need help to help others
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Inflation is affecting many people this holiday season. We’ve reported on the rising costs of food and gas. Now, it’s also affecting charities and donation efforts. Charity organizations are meant to help those in need, but, this holiday season, the charities themselves are in need too.
‘She was my best friend’ : Daughter of domestic violence victim seeking justice for mother
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man, accused of shooting and killing his wife last week, made his first appearance in court Monday. Police say Stephon Henderson called 911 to report that he had shot his wife. Henderson surrendered peacefully to police at the scene. Monday, he pled not guilty...
John Settle out as Kentucky running backs coach
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to multiple reports and the job listing by the University of Kentucky, John Settle is no longer with the UK football program. Settle, who was hired as the running backs coach and co-special teams coordinator at Kentucky in March 2021, was on the UK staff for two seasons.
Police investigating Ky. cemetery theft
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a theft at a cemetery in Scott County. The Scott County Sherriff’s office said on their Facebook page, that last Wednesday, a man was videoed taking miscellaneous items from a headstone at Crestlawn Cemetery. The sheriff’s office says that was the only headstone targeted.
Gender Reveal Plot twist at Carrie Underwood Show
Parents are taking gender reveals to new levels, but this next one will be a tough one to beat. Parents are taking gender reveals to new levels, but this next one will be a tough one to beat. Morning weather forecast: 11/28/22. Justin Logan's forecast: Gloomy start to the week.
The Best Place To Live In Kentucky
Would you believe that Kentucky's most desirable town is actually a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio? We've got all the details about this gorgeous place.
Amid rising flu cases, Ky. doctors say fewer people are taking measures to protect themselves
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Sickness is still spreading across Kentucky. Doctors in southern Kentucky say they are seeing a lot of flu cases. Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and its clinics have been really busy the past few days. The parking lot has been packed today, and getting a space has been a little challenging because of the walk-in traffic.
Kentucky lawmakers vote down $1.2 million contract behind 'Reading Recovery' program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers voted down a $1.2 million contract with a state literacy center, saying it has failed Kentucky students. Kentucky adopted the Collaborative Center for Literacy Development, CCLD, in 1998 and it oversees Reading Recovery, an intervention reading program for first graders. In a WDRB Investigates...
These Are the 25 Most Common Last Names in Kentucky
In 2012, I was scrambling to come up with a Mother's Day gift for Mom. Don't ask me why; she was the easiest person to shop for on the planet. But I wanted something different. So I subscribed to ancestry.com. Mom never had a computer, so she was never online....
One of the Smallest Churches in the World is in Kentucky
I don't think you will be able to fit the congregation inside this tiny Kentucky church. Kentucky is a beautiful state that is full of rich history...and some pretty interesting roadside attractions. I mean seriously, you can find some pretty unique things throughout the state. Take these, for example. One...
Leftover Thanksgiving meals help local shelters in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s been 23 winters at the Catholic Action Center. Ginny Ramsey works at the Catholic Action Center and said as the weather gets colder it doesn’t get any easier for those at the center. “There are hundreds, and hundreds, and hundreds of folks out...
Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
