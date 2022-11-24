ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights

It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Can You Solve These ‘Jeopardy!’ Clues About Kentucky?

I am a huge Jeopardy! fan, even to the point of recording the episodes on my DVR to watch later. Within the last couple of years, since iconic host Alex Trebek passed away, the legendary quiz show has undergone quite a few changes--and I don't just mean a new host. That was a necessity. No, I'm talking about the show itself--in particular, the new structure of the Tournament of Champions. It's been very bizarre, but the basic question-and-answer format remains relatively intact and keeps bringing me back.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Hank the Horse heads to New York City

PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s bell-ringing season and Hank the Horse is heading to New York City in support of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. Hank left his home in Paris Sunday morning. After spending a few nights in Pennsylvania, Hank will arrive in Times Square to officially kick off Giving Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox56news.com

Petition made in honor of Loretta Lynn

The petition is to rename Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park. The petition is to rename Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

‘The need is great’: Kentucky charities need help to help others

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Inflation is affecting many people this holiday season. We’ve reported on the rising costs of food and gas. Now, it’s also affecting charities and donation efforts. Charity organizations are meant to help those in need, but, this holiday season, the charities themselves are in need too.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

John Settle out as Kentucky running backs coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to multiple reports and the job listing by the University of Kentucky, John Settle is no longer with the UK football program. Settle, who was hired as the running backs coach and co-special teams coordinator at Kentucky in March 2021, was on the UK staff for two seasons.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigating Ky. cemetery theft

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a theft at a cemetery in Scott County. The Scott County Sherriff’s office said on their Facebook page, that last Wednesday, a man was videoed taking miscellaneous items from a headstone at Crestlawn Cemetery. The sheriff’s office says that was the only headstone targeted.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Gender Reveal Plot twist at Carrie Underwood Show

Parents are taking gender reveals to new levels, but this next one will be a tough one to beat. Parents are taking gender reveals to new levels, but this next one will be a tough one to beat. Morning weather forecast: 11/28/22. Justin Logan's forecast: Gloomy start to the week.
LEXINGTON, KY
KISS 106

One of the Smallest Churches in the World is in Kentucky

I don't think you will be able to fit the congregation inside this tiny Kentucky church. Kentucky is a beautiful state that is full of rich history...and some pretty interesting roadside attractions. I mean seriously, you can find some pretty unique things throughout the state. Take these, for example. One...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Leftover Thanksgiving meals help local shelters in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s been 23 winters at the Catholic Action Center. Ginny Ramsey works at the Catholic Action Center and said as the weather gets colder it doesn’t get any easier for those at the center. “There are hundreds, and hundreds, and hundreds of folks out...
LEXINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
KENTUCKY STATE

