Broomfield, CO

broomfieldleader.com

Longmont organization invests millions into Native initiatives

A Longmont-based nonprofit distributed $5.8 million to Native tribes and organizations across the country last year. The First Nations Development Institute, which is headquartered in Longmont, released their 2021 annual report this week. Over 450 grants throughout the year helped to support Native American organizations in 44 states, the District of Columbia and American Samoa through the second year of the pandemic.
LONGMONT, CO
myprimetimenews.com

Life Skills Center Opens Opportunities for Independence

Daily rituals and activities associated with taking care of oneself are often taken for granted as we race through the day with our daily regimens. Cooking, loading a dishwasher or opening a can aren’t given a second thought. For those who have suffered a brain injury or other physical setback, these simple everyday tasks are nearly impossible and need to be relearned. Mastering how to make blueberry muffins from a prepackaged mixture is as difficult to these individuals as creating a holiday meal is to the average person. Learning how much energy to expend, how to open a box, how to access a faucet and cooking on a stovetop from a wheelchair are just some of the obstacles they face.
DENVER, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Citizens weigh in on potential gun restrictions in Broomfield

With Broomfield City Council poised to consider passage of local gun ordinances, residents shared concerns that firearm restrictions could negatively impact law-abiding citizens. City Council is scheduled to hold a first reading for proposed gun ordinances on Tuesday, which follows two earlier executive sessions and study sessions to examine legalities...
BROOMFIELD, CO
secretdenver.com

You Can Get Tickets For This Quirky, Camp-y Christmas Adventure In Denver

A six-acre holiday extravaganza that’s taking over Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park is Denver’s campiest holiday tradition. Camp Christmas will be taking place again until December 24th. The campgrounds will be taken over and transformed by artist Lonnie Hanzon for a dazzling experience. Expect a carousel ride, hot cocoa,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Tribal leaders to rally for American Indian Academy

The leaders of five Indigenous tribes will visit Denver this week to rally in support of the American Indian Academy of Denver.The charter school is facing intervention and the threat of closure by Denver Public Schools as it tries to grow its enrollment. Parents will address the school board at public comment on Monday November 28th. The public comment was originally scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 29th, but DPS Executive Director of Communications Will Jones said "Tuesday November 29th is the anniversary of the Sand Creek massacre. Board President Xóchitl Gaytán asked that we move the Public Comment...
DENVER, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Sibshops inspires mother to bring parents together in Broomfield

Bal Swan Children’s Center workshops have inspired a local mother to bring together parents of children who have special needs. Randi Cummings is a single mother of two children, one of whom has special needs. Cummings says it’s essential to bring together families like hers, and she aims to start a parents group to do just that.
BROOMFIELD, CO
thedenverear.com

Psst… Visit These 7 Denver Holiday Markets 2022

While we know holiday shopping can always seem a bit daunting, we came up with a list of 7 incredible Holiday Markets to visit in Denver. Whether you’re shopping for others, yourself, or in the mood for some holiday fun – have we got a list for you!
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Opinion: Some homeless Denverites are snowbirds

We think of snowbirds as wealthy seniors who jet to warmer climes in the winter. But some snowbirds can’t even afford a bus ticket. Indeed, people experiencing homelessness in Denver often migrate to places like Florida, California, Arizona, and Nevada when the weather gets cold. Some hop aboard freight trains, a few hitchhike, and still others do save up a few bucks for a bus ticket.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Advocates push for donations to go directly to those affected

Mass shooting advocates, survivors and their families asked for accountability Sunday in a press conference focused on the tragedy at Club Q. Advocates push for donations to go directly to those …. Mass shooting advocates, survivors and their families asked for accountability Sunday in a press conference focused on the...
DENVER, CO
agjournalonline.com

Colorado Simmental breeders meet

Colorado Simmental members toured Colorado State University’s interactive educational buildings under construction at the National Western Stock Show complex as part of their Fall Focus planning meeting. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year), Print out of county – Includes Online Access (1...
OutThere Colorado

Colorado mountain pass closes for winter, blocking access to popular 14er

Guanella Pass Road, located in the Rocky Mountains of central Colorado, officially closed for the winter on Monday morning. "Guanella Pass Scenic Byway is 22 miles of picturesque views and climbs to above treeline. On it, visitors can see multiple mountain peaks, including Mount Bierstadt, Mount Evans, and Argentine Pass," officials from Clear Creek County said in a news release.
COLORADO STATE
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield City Council to hold 1st reading on proposed gun laws

Broomfield City Council is set to hold a first reading Tuesday on its proposed gun ordinances. The first reading comes after two executive sessions and two study sessions were held over the past few months to discuss the legality and implications of the proposed laws. Dozens of community members have...
BROOMFIELD, CO

