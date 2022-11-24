Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weather Service predicts wintry Tuesday morning commute for DougCoHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Denver adds ‘Junior’ to ‘Martin Luther King’David HeitzDenver, CO
Denver prepares to settle lawsuit against police for $65,000David HeitzDenver, CO
RTD returns R Line to service, implements safety plan measuresHeather WillardAurora, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Related
Here's The Weirdest Home In Colorado
Cheapism found the quirkiest-looking home in every state, and some of them certainly have a fascinating story.
broomfieldleader.com
Longmont organization invests millions into Native initiatives
A Longmont-based nonprofit distributed $5.8 million to Native tribes and organizations across the country last year. The First Nations Development Institute, which is headquartered in Longmont, released their 2021 annual report this week. Over 450 grants throughout the year helped to support Native American organizations in 44 states, the District of Columbia and American Samoa through the second year of the pandemic.
myprimetimenews.com
Life Skills Center Opens Opportunities for Independence
Daily rituals and activities associated with taking care of oneself are often taken for granted as we race through the day with our daily regimens. Cooking, loading a dishwasher or opening a can aren’t given a second thought. For those who have suffered a brain injury or other physical setback, these simple everyday tasks are nearly impossible and need to be relearned. Mastering how to make blueberry muffins from a prepackaged mixture is as difficult to these individuals as creating a holiday meal is to the average person. Learning how much energy to expend, how to open a box, how to access a faucet and cooking on a stovetop from a wheelchair are just some of the obstacles they face.
broomfieldleader.com
Citizens weigh in on potential gun restrictions in Broomfield
With Broomfield City Council poised to consider passage of local gun ordinances, residents shared concerns that firearm restrictions could negatively impact law-abiding citizens. City Council is scheduled to hold a first reading for proposed gun ordinances on Tuesday, which follows two earlier executive sessions and study sessions to examine legalities...
coloradosun.com
Opinion: The Catholic Church is selectively absolutist about gender identity
Several years ago, the Archdiocese of Denver issued its guidance to Catholic schools concerning LGBTQ students, and the Denver Post recently published it. Despite a more open and progressive posture in the wake of Vatican II, the Church stubbornly clings to dangerous and outdated notions of sex and gender. Organized...
secretdenver.com
You Can Get Tickets For This Quirky, Camp-y Christmas Adventure In Denver
A six-acre holiday extravaganza that’s taking over Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park is Denver’s campiest holiday tradition. Camp Christmas will be taking place again until December 24th. The campgrounds will be taken over and transformed by artist Lonnie Hanzon for a dazzling experience. Expect a carousel ride, hot cocoa,...
Tribal leaders to rally for American Indian Academy
The leaders of five Indigenous tribes will visit Denver this week to rally in support of the American Indian Academy of Denver.The charter school is facing intervention and the threat of closure by Denver Public Schools as it tries to grow its enrollment. Parents will address the school board at public comment on Monday November 28th. The public comment was originally scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 29th, but DPS Executive Director of Communications Will Jones said "Tuesday November 29th is the anniversary of the Sand Creek massacre. Board President Xóchitl Gaytán asked that we move the Public Comment...
'Colorado Playboy Mansion' in Evergreen is back on the market for $24.8M (photos)
EVERGREEN, Colo. — Retired race-car driver Richard Berry has once again listed his custom-designed "Colorado Playboy Mansion" in Evergreen for sale. Previously listed for $19.999 million in December 2019, the home returned to the market on Nov. 21 with an asking price of $24.799 million. Set on 74.5 acres,...
broomfieldleader.com
Sibshops inspires mother to bring parents together in Broomfield
Bal Swan Children’s Center workshops have inspired a local mother to bring together parents of children who have special needs. Randi Cummings is a single mother of two children, one of whom has special needs. Cummings says it’s essential to bring together families like hers, and she aims to start a parents group to do just that.
thedenverear.com
Psst… Visit These 7 Denver Holiday Markets 2022
While we know holiday shopping can always seem a bit daunting, we came up with a list of 7 incredible Holiday Markets to visit in Denver. Whether you’re shopping for others, yourself, or in the mood for some holiday fun – have we got a list for you!
Check out Amazing Intricate Detail at this Colorado Hidden Gem
Miniatures are definitely not just for children. Sure, some of the kids' favorite toys include things like G.I Joes, action figures, Barbie Dolls, etc., but miniatures remain part of many of our lives far beyond our youth. For example, many adults collect things like Star Wars action figures, old Barbie...
Thousands of coats still needed for Coats for Colorado campaign
There are just a few days left until the FOX31, Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2, and Dependable Cleaners Coats for Colorado Campaign is over, and we are still thousands of coats shy of the need.
Opinion: Some homeless Denverites are snowbirds
We think of snowbirds as wealthy seniors who jet to warmer climes in the winter. But some snowbirds can’t even afford a bus ticket. Indeed, people experiencing homelessness in Denver often migrate to places like Florida, California, Arizona, and Nevada when the weather gets cold. Some hop aboard freight trains, a few hitchhike, and still others do save up a few bucks for a bus ticket.
KDVR.com
Advocates push for donations to go directly to those affected
Mass shooting advocates, survivors and their families asked for accountability Sunday in a press conference focused on the tragedy at Club Q. Advocates push for donations to go directly to those …. Mass shooting advocates, survivors and their families asked for accountability Sunday in a press conference focused on the...
agjournalonline.com
Colorado Simmental breeders meet
Colorado Simmental members toured Colorado State University’s interactive educational buildings under construction at the National Western Stock Show complex as part of their Fall Focus planning meeting. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year), Print out of county – Includes Online Access (1...
Colorado mountain pass closes for winter, blocking access to popular 14er
Guanella Pass Road, located in the Rocky Mountains of central Colorado, officially closed for the winter on Monday morning. "Guanella Pass Scenic Byway is 22 miles of picturesque views and climbs to above treeline. On it, visitors can see multiple mountain peaks, including Mount Bierstadt, Mount Evans, and Argentine Pass," officials from Clear Creek County said in a news release.
coloradosun.com
How two brothers plan to save the world by packing a whole farm into shipping containers on a Denver used car lot
Leafy vegetables at Ullr’s Garden appear black under LED lights due to most plants’ total absorption of blue and red-colored wavelengths. Butterhead lettuce varieties are sold from Ullr’s with their roots still attached. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America) The lettuce is blooming nicely...
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield City Council to hold 1st reading on proposed gun laws
Broomfield City Council is set to hold a first reading Tuesday on its proposed gun ordinances. The first reading comes after two executive sessions and two study sessions were held over the past few months to discuss the legality and implications of the proposed laws. Dozens of community members have...
coloradosun.com
Old motels are putting a dent in Colorado’s homelessness crisis after serving as emergency shelters during the pandemic
Denver’s five-year plan to reduce by half the number of people who are homeless and living outdoors relies on a relatively new strategy — buying up old motels and converting them into housing. The city, through partnerships with nonprofits and thanks to federal coronavirus aid, has helped support...
Echo Lake Lodge slated for 3 years of improvements, long time concessionaire leaving with mixed emotions
For many decades, Denver’s Mountain Parks have offered an escape from the concrete jungle that is the city. The parks dot the Front Range and some extend deep into the mountains. They offer trails, campsites and learning opportunities. One of the most popular park features through the years has been the Echo Lake Lodge.
Comments / 0