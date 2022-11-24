Read full article on original website
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving ChildBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Big changes for Monmouth ferry service — What you need to know
Baring a legal setback, NY Waterway is out and rival Seastreak is in to provide ferry service from Monmouth County to New York. Here is what you need to know about the changes. When does it begin?. Seastreak is scheduled to begin service Dec. 5 at Middletown's Belford Terminal traveling...
yieldpro.com
Age-restricted multihousing community in Central New Jersey trades for $29.9 million
JLL Capital Markets announced that it has closed the $29.9 million sale of Royal Pines at Marlboro, an 89-unit 55+ multihousing community in Englishtown, New Jersey. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between GRJ and Castellan Real Estate Partners, in the sale to F.M. Ferrari Investments. Royal Pines at...
Rockefeller Center tree lighting – NJ survival guide
Few things signal the start of the holiday season more than the annual tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center in New York City. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the switch will be thrown, and more than 50,000 LED lights will shine from the 82-foot-tall tree topped with a 3D star that weighs more than 900-pounds.
Did you know that NJ has a state fossil?
HADDONFIELD — Did you know New Jersey has a state fossil? It does and even cooler, it’s a dinosaur!. The Hadrosaurus foulkii is the state dinosaur, named in honor of William Parker Foulke, an amateur geologist who helped discover the bones in Haddonfield, NJ in 1858. Hadrosaurus foulkii...
Mansion owned by Starbucks executive goes up in flames in NJ
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — A mansion owned by a Starbucks executive went up in flames early Friday morning. Fire broke out at the 6,300-square-foot home on Madison Avenue. The building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived around 1:35 a.m. Units and tankers from several surrounding communities in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania provided assistance.
The not-so-obvious thing slowly disappearing on NJ toll roads
A lot has changed over the years that affect our everyday lives in New Jersey. Sometimes it's new developments in our towns, while others might deal with relatives moving into or out of state. Of course, one of the constants in our state is the ever-rising cost of what feels...
Great! The Best New Jersey Town to Live in in America
It's tough to come up with a list like the "Best 50 Towns to Live in in America" but recently Stacker did just that. This list has some of the best places to live in America and New Jersey has a town in the Top 50. We have some great...
Jersey City, New Jersey is over 400 years old!
As of 2017, Jersey City is the second largest city in New Jersey, after Newark. It's also the second most populous city in the state, again after Newark. But did you know that it's over 400 years old?
Enjoy one of the largest Christmas light shows in New Jersey
At this time of year, there are dozens of holiday light displays in the state and one of the biggest is in Sussex County. The Skylands Stadium Light Show and Holiday Village is all lit up and ready for visitors. The show is a one-mile drive-through featuring over 2,000,000 lights!
10 great delights of the NJ Shore in winter
There’s no avoiding it. It occurred to me as I was walking along the beachfront in Pier Village on Saturday night that I much prefer this bustling, buzzy cool New Jersey destination in the summer. After all, rushing from your parked car to a restaurant, pulling your coat as...
The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December
We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
thecoinrise.com
New York Mayor Still Wants to Make the City a Crypto Hub
Eric Adams, the Mayor of New York and a staunch supporter of cryptocurrencies stated that he is still very focused on making New York a hub for crypto. However, he claimed that this might be combined with regional initiatives to reduce the environmental costs connected to particular forms of crypto production.
NJ Family Leave Insurance — even hourly workers are eligible
New Jersey's Family Leave Insurance program, which gives workers paid time off to care for a loved or new baby, gets a lot of credit from advocates nationwide. But within the state's borders, not enough workers know about the benefits, and they're missing out, according to research released this month by The Shift Project at Harvard University's Malcolm Wiener Center for Social Policy.
Did Every Kitchen in New Jersey Look Like THIS in the Early 2000s?
Why do I feel like EVERY kitchen in New Jersey had this specific aesthetic in the early-mid 2000s?. I'm talking about that Tuscan villa/farmhouse aesthetic that we once considered the peak of culinary luxury, opulence, and class. This was the fanciest, most-desired kitchen you could have, and it was very much giving *Olive Garden*.
Newark airport hit with delays, cancellations post-Thanksgiving
The Sunday after Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year and it's already causing headaches for some travelers at Newark Liberty International Airport.
The richest and poorest counties in New Jersey, ranked
💵 Personal incomes in New Jersey grew by 7.7% in 2021, according to federal data. 📈 Statewide per capita income in New Jersey last year was $77,016. In 2020, it was $71,505. 💲 New Jersey's income growth last year narrowed the gap slightly but remained behind Massachusetts and...
Where are millennials moving? Hint: It’s not New York City or Boston
New York City lost six times more millennials to out-of-state metro areas than any other U.S. city in 2021, a recent study of U.S. Census Bureau data has found. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data showed that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases in their millennial populations last year.
Amazing Best Priced Restaurant in New Jersey is Right in Asbury Park, NJ
Let's face it the economy is having a really tough time and it makes it tough for all of us to enjoy a good meal out. There are many fantastic local restaurants here on the Jersey Shore, just is the price tag. Many local restaurants are making meals more affordable so we can go out and enjoy ourselves.
Newark, NJ firefighter attacked at homeless highway encampment
NEWARK — A city fire captain was attacked after a fire at a homeless encampment Sunday morning. Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said firefighters responded to a fire on Riverside Avenue in an area under Route 21 around 11:05 a.m. where homeless individuals gather. The area in the North Ward is primarily industrial.
It’s time to fix NYC’s broken, unfair property tax system | Our Opinion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Staten Islanders have historically paid a higher property tax rate for less expensive homes when compared to homeowners in other parts of New York City. That has to change. A plan from the New York City Property Tax Commission could slash Staten Islanders’ property taxes...
