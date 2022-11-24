ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.5 PST

Rockefeller Center tree lighting – NJ survival guide

Few things signal the start of the holiday season more than the annual tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center in New York City. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the switch will be thrown, and more than 50,000 LED lights will shine from the 82-foot-tall tree topped with a 3D star that weighs more than 900-pounds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

Did you know that NJ has a state fossil?

HADDONFIELD — Did you know New Jersey has a state fossil? It does and even cooler, it’s a dinosaur!. The Hadrosaurus foulkii is the state dinosaur, named in honor of William Parker Foulke, an amateur geologist who helped discover the bones in Haddonfield, NJ in 1858. Hadrosaurus foulkii...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
94.5 PST

Mansion owned by Starbucks executive goes up in flames in NJ

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — A mansion owned by a Starbucks executive went up in flames early Friday morning. Fire broke out at the 6,300-square-foot home on Madison Avenue. The building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived around 1:35 a.m. Units and tankers from several surrounding communities in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania provided assistance.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

10 great delights of the NJ Shore in winter

There’s no avoiding it. It occurred to me as I was walking along the beachfront in Pier Village on Saturday night that I much prefer this bustling, buzzy cool New Jersey destination in the summer. After all, rushing from your parked car to a restaurant, pulling your coat as...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December

We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
EDISON, NJ
thecoinrise.com

New York Mayor Still Wants to Make the City a Crypto Hub

Eric Adams, the Mayor of New York and a staunch supporter of cryptocurrencies stated that he is still very focused on making New York a hub for crypto. However, he claimed that this might be combined with regional initiatives to reduce the environmental costs connected to particular forms of crypto production.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

NJ Family Leave Insurance — even hourly workers are eligible

New Jersey's Family Leave Insurance program, which gives workers paid time off to care for a loved or new baby, gets a lot of credit from advocates nationwide. But within the state's borders, not enough workers know about the benefits, and they're missing out, according to research released this month by The Shift Project at Harvard University's Malcolm Wiener Center for Social Policy.
94.5 PST

Did Every Kitchen in New Jersey Look Like THIS in the Early 2000s?

Why do I feel like EVERY kitchen in New Jersey had this specific aesthetic in the early-mid 2000s?. I'm talking about that Tuscan villa/farmhouse aesthetic that we once considered the peak of culinary luxury, opulence, and class. This was the fanciest, most-desired kitchen you could have, and it was very much giving *Olive Garden*.
NEW JERSEY STATE
MassLive.com

Where are millennials moving? Hint: It’s not New York City or Boston

New York City lost six times more millennials to out-of-state metro areas than any other U.S. city in 2021, a recent study of U.S. Census Bureau data has found. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data showed that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases in their millennial populations last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

Newark, NJ firefighter attacked at homeless highway encampment

NEWARK — A city fire captain was attacked after a fire at a homeless encampment Sunday morning. Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said firefighters responded to a fire on Riverside Avenue in an area under Route 21 around 11:05 a.m. where homeless individuals gather. The area in the North Ward is primarily industrial.
NEWARK, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy