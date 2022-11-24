Read full article on original website
Updated Early Estimate On AEW Full Gear PPV Buys
An update has been provided on the number of pay-per-view buys for the AEW Full Gear event. AEW Full Gear took place last Saturday, November 19th from Newark, New Jersey. It was a newsworthy event that saw Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) win the AEW World Title for the first time thanks to William Regal turning on former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley by handing MJF some brass knuckles that MJF used to knock Moxley out – while the referee wasn’t looking – and leave with the gold.
“I Like Everything About MJF” – Booker T
Add Booker T to the list of people that are praising the new AEW World Champion, MJF. Ever since Maxwell Jacob Friedman returned to AEW television at All Out in September, the confident 26-year-old has talked about being a “generational talent.” It is Maxwell’s way of saying that he believes he is already one of the best wrestlers of his generation and will be for many more years ahead.
Major Update On William Regal’s AEW Future
The future of William Regal in AEW appears to be clearer following his walking out on Jon Moxley on Dynamite after Moxley told him to “run and never come back.”. William Regal strode into AEW back at Revolution in early 2022 when he stopped Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley from beating each other up and bringing them together as the Blackpool Combat Club. Over the next several months, the group added Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli to its ranks but good things don’t last forever.
Eric Bischoff Questions Who’d Want To Do Business With CM Punk
Eric Bischoff has had his say on whether he thinks CM Punk returning to WWE would be best for business and says Punk “sh*t the bed” in AEW. CM Punk returned to the wrestling business to great fanfare when he joined AEW in August 2021. Just over a year later, Punk’s future looks anything but certain following his comments and the alleged backstage fight that took place after All Out in 2022.
AEW Does Not Want CM Punk Contract Buyout
The saga of CM Punk in AEW rumbles on with a new report casting doubt on whether AEW actually wants to buy Punk out of his contract. Things went sour between AEW and CM Punk following All Out in early September after the then-AEW World Champion went on a tirade at the post-show media scrum. An alleged backstage fight then took place between Punk, his friend and company producer Ace Steel and The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. All those involved were suspended as a result.
Huge Update On WWE Plans For Roman Reigns 2023 Title Matches
At WWE’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event, The Bloodline took out Team Brawling Brutes to win their WarGames Match. Now, Roman Reigns shifts to his next opponent who will challenge him for his top spot in the company. According to WrestlingNews.co, sources within WWE are telling them that the...
Alexa Bliss Wants To Evolve As A Character
Alexa Bliss is eager to get more creative. Bliss is a star in WWE, and has been for years now a three-time WWE Raw Women’s Champion, two-time WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion, as well as three reigns as a WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. Earlier this month, Bliss and Asuka had the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships for just five days, however, Bliss is already focused on new goals as we get closer to 2023.
Backstage News On WWE Survivor Series Main Event (SPOILER)
The WWE Survivor Series WarGames matches are upon and now we know what the main event will likely be. Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series event will feature the first-ever WarGames matches on the main roster. While NXT has had WarGames matches from 2017 to 2021, WWE’s Chief Content Officer made the announcement in September that WarGames was coming to the main roster featuring the stars of Raw & Smackdown.
Road Dogg Called Out Following Controversial Tweet
Over the years, WWE has undergone a ton of evolution, eventually getting to a point of embracing a diverse group of professional wrestlers. While the diversity is accepted by universally everyone, there are some out there who think that wrestlers don’t know how to make the crowd pop, such as Disco Inferno and Road Dogg.
TJRWrestling WWE Survivor Series 2022 Preview
It’s WWE Survivor Series featuring men’s and women’s WarGames for the first time on the main roster on a card with five matches with two titles on the line. John: I am really looking forward to this year’s Survivor Series. It’s weird writing about a card with only five matches, but just knowing how Triple H booked the NXT WarGames shows in the past, they will definitely be able to fill up three hours and even more with this card. I do feel bad for some wrestlers that aren’t on the show, but it’s a big roster, so some people are going to be left out.
AEW Star Says They Ended Their Relationship With Teddy Hart
A current AEW star has confirmed that they no longer have a relationship with Teddy Hart, stating that they “don’t associate with him anymore.”. Teddy Hart – a member of the famed Hart wrestling family – has proved a controversial figure for many years. Recently a documentary series entitled ‘Dangerous Breed: Crimes. Cons. Cats.’ aired on Hulu, looking at the darker side of the one-time WWE protege.
Revealed: What Happened With The Bloodline When WWE Survivor Series Went Off The Air
There’s some new information on what happened with The Bloodline when WWE Survivor Series went dark. At WWE’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event, The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) earned a WarGames Match victory against Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens), with Zayn knocking out Owens to ultimately get the win.
Booker T Believes Former Faction Deserves More Credit
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T thinks that a former faction of his doesn’t get enough credit and thinks the group’s time together may have been too short. In 2006, something majestic happened in WWE as Booker T won the King of the Ring tournament and King Booker was born. Alongside his wife, Queen Sharmell, King Booker captured the World Heavyweight Championship and for a brief spell, he presided over his very own court.
WWE Set For Major International Event In January 2023
It looks like WWE will be heading far from home once again with a report saying the company will be holding a major international event in early 2023. 2022 will be remembered for a lot of reasons in the wrestling world. The return of Stone Cold Steve Austin to the ring, the return to WWE of Cody Rhodes, the rise and rise of Logan Paul, the All Out fight between CM Punk and The Young Bucks, and of course, the retirement of Vince McMahon.
Survivor Series 2022 Sets Incredible New WWE Record
After WWE Survivor Series, the promotion held a post-show press conference, with Paul “Triple H” Levesque being the final individual to speak to the press. In the Thanksgiving spirit, Triple H thanked the fans and everyone else who was involved in making the 2022 version of Survivor Series a record-breaker. Levesque said that the Premium Live Event broke numerous records, and he also noted how he’s interested to see how the PLE looks in the future.
Dax Harwood Addresses WWE Release
Dax Harwood recently spoke about when he was released from WWE. Recently partaking in an interview with Fightful Select, current ROH, IWGP and AAA World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood happened to speak about when FTR left the company back in 2020. According to Dax Harwood, when FTR requested to...
WWE Hall Of Famer Hails Survivor Series Match As ‘Incredible’
Amy Dumas — you may know her as WWE Hall of Famer Lita — was certainly a fan of the Women’s WarGames Match that took place at WWE’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event. On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Survivor Series, the show kicked off with the Women’s WarGames Match between Team Bianca (Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Mia Yim) and Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross), and it ended up being a chaotic half an hour with both sides pounded each other with their bodies and outside weaponry.
WWE Hall Of Famer Praises “Very Valuable Asset” Braun Strowman
While not everyone has had good things to say recently about Braun Strowman, one WWE Hall of Famer sees him as a “very valuable asset.”. Kurt Angle squared off with Braun Strowman on a handful of occasions during his last run in WWE, including one memorable outing at TLC 2017 which saw Angle join The Shield for one night only.
Becky Lynch Talks WarGames Leap By Making Funny Eminem Song Reference
Becky Lynch has expressed how she felt after picking up a big win in the Women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series while also referencing a famous Eminem song!. The 2022 edition of WWE Survivor Series kicked off with the Women’s WarGames Match with Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair leading a team that also included Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim & Becky Lynch. They faced off against Damage CTRL’s Bayley, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai along with Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross.
Bryan Danielson Set For Highly Anticipated First Time Ever Match
Bryan Danielson will have his hands full on the 30th of November edition of Dynamite as he faces an AEW star for the very first time. The American Dragon was clearly distressed on the 23rd of November edition of Dynamite in Chicago as he had to beg his Blackpool Combat Club partner Jon Moxley not to attack his mentor William Regal following Regal’s betrayal of Moxley at Full Gear.
