thejoltnews.com
Proposed Thurston County airport seen to harm wildlife, displace residents and businesses
The proposed new Thurston County airport would harm wildlife and displace thousands of residents and businesses, two experts warned. Cindy Schexnider, a retired Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist, and Robbi Currey, a real estate appraiser, spoke before hundreds of Thurston County residents who gathered on November 14 to protest the state’s consideration of the location to build a major new commercial airport.
The Suburban Times
Tacoma City Council Passes Ordinances 28858 and 28859
City of Tacoma announcement. TACOMA, Wash. – On November 22, the City Council passed Ordinance 28858 adopting Chapter 9A.50 RCW into the Tacoma Municipal Code, authorizing the City Attorney to prosecute any person who willfully or recklessly interferes with access to or from a health care facility, or willfully or recklessly disrupts the normal functioning of such a facility, as a gross misdemeanor in the Tacoma Municipal Court. This ordinance will help protect an individual’s right to seek abortions or gender affirming healthcare. The Council also passed Ordinance 28859 amending the Tacoma Municipal Code to include protections against discrimination based on an individual’s actual, potential, perceived, or alleged pregnancy outcomes related to seeking City employment, housing, public accommodations, banking, insurance and wherever other class statuses are protected.
waterlandblog.com
Ask Recology: How can I dispose of Styrofoam?
Welcome to “Ask Recology,” a monthly feature from sponsor Recology King County. I’ve started to do some shopping for the holidays, and I am beginning to have quite the pile of Styrofoam packaging to get rid of. I know it is not recyclable, but it takes up a lot of space in my trash and it would be great if there was somewhere else I could take it. Is there any other way I can dispose of this stuff?
thurstontalk.com
A Birds-Eye View of the Olympia Regional Airport
Local airports are home to more than just hobbyist pilots and fuel stops between bigger cities. Thurston County’s Olympia Regional Airport offers flight instruction and aircraft maintenance, and serves as a base for air ambulance services, charters, aerial firefighting, tourism, fish and wildlife enforcement, wildlife restoration programs, and the aviation divisions of Washington State Patrol and Department of Transportation. Over the years, the airport has played a valuable role within the bustling Port of Olympia family.
Chronicle
West Thurston Fire Authority Closing Three Stations
Effective Dec. 1, the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority will close three of its five stations due to the failure of its maintenance and operations levy on the November ballot. It was the second time the levy failed to gain the approval of voters. “Unfortunately, moving forward into 2023, there...
One Washington county finds success in moving young people out of homelessness: Here’s how
Walla Walla is making a push to become the first community in the nation to end youth and young adult homelessness. Between 2021 and 2022, Walla Walla cut its count of homeless young people in half, from 81 to 39. The rural county in Southeast Washington surrounded by golden wheat...
Forecast for this week still tricky with chance of snowfall across Seattle area
SEATTLE — It will be quite windy in Whatcom and San Juan counties with strong northeasterly wind that could produce some upslope snow in Clallam County. A wind advisory is in effect with sustained wind around 25 to 35 mph and gusts around 45 mph. The rest of the area will be breezy with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
capitolhillseattle.com
After $38M Capitol Hill acquisition, YWCA opening new affordable building for LGBTQIA+ inclusive housing for women in 2023
By summer, the northeast corner of E Denny and Harvard across from Twice Sold Tales and the Pantages House will open 93 new affordable homes for residents at risk of homelessness after YWCA’s $38 million deal to acquire a planned microhousing development. The YWCA Seattle King County chapter acquired...
How Seattleites are messing up recycling and composting
Plastic bags have been popping up all over Seattle lately after a local ban made them a rarity in the city for years. But if you look at the green symbols and "please recycle" messages on these thicker, reusable plastic bags and think you can toss them in your curbside recycling bin, think again.
Chronicle
Lawsuit Seeks to Stop Disqualification of Washington Ballots for Signature Mismatches
During every election in Washington, tens of thousands of ballots are rejected because ballot envelope signatures are flagged as not matching how they've looked in the past. In the Nov. 8 midterm alone, nearly 27,000 ballots were challenged based on signature comparisons by election workers, according to the secretary of state's office.
publicola.com
Council Budget Eliminates 80 Vacant Police Positions, Preserves Human Service Pay, Moves Parking Officers Back to SPD
The Seattle City Council’s budget committee, which includes all nine council members, moved forward on a 2023-2024 budget yesterday that will move the city’s parking enforcement division back to the police department, preserve inflationary wage increases for human service workers, and increase the city’s funding for the King County Regional Homelessness Authority—all while closing a late-breaking budget hole of almost $80 million over the next two years.
61% believe flexible plastics are recyclable in curbside bins. They're not.
SEATTLE — There are trends in a lack of knowledge regarding proper recycling. That's according to a survey from the recycling company Republic Services, which analyzed the recycling knowledge of more than 2,000 Americans. It shows 64% of respondents say they know what types of plastics can be recycled, but 61% incorrectly believe flexible plastics, including grocery bags and bubble wrap, are recyclable in their curbside bins.
My Clallam County
NWS issues winter storm advisory for north Peninsula
PORT ANGELES — The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for the potential of snow beginning Sunday night through Monday mid morning. An inch of snow is expected to fall overnight into Monday. Winds could also gust to 40 mph during the period. Along with the Port Angeles, Sequim and Port Townsend areas; the advisory also covers Island and western Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom counties.
auburn-reporter.com
Behind the mysterious starvation deaths of a Renton family | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, reporter Cameron Sheppard takes a closer look at the mysterious 2021 deaths of Manuel Gil and his two teenage daughters, Mariel Yadira Gil and Dalila Gil. How could the three starve inside their Renton home? Did they do it willingly? Who is to blame?. LISTEN...
lynnwoodtoday.com
With snow possible this week, some tips from City of Lynnwood
With the possibility of snow in the forecast this week, here are some helpful cold-weather preparation tips from the City of Lynnwood:. Cover and wrap hose bibs in the front and back of your house to prevent freezing pipes. Remove debris such as leaves and packed snow from storm drains...
roadtirement.com
Tulalip Casino entrance drive has tons of Christmas lights
The entrance to the Tulalip Casino north of Seattle has a life sized Orca breaching the waters creating a wonderful fountain. In addition to the one breaching there are also three large dorsal fins portraying additional individuals in the pod. These colorful lights are part of the advertised three million...
Chronicle
After Vote in Seattle, Ranked Choice Advocates Eye Rest of Washington
Ranked-choice voting appears poised to be adopted in Seattle as November election results near certification, but city voters won't feel the effects of the decision for up to five more years. During that time, officials are expected to update the voting system and advocates of ranked choice say they are...
Washington drivers gear up for winter weather conditions
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — With a winter weather warning in effect over the weekend, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be prepared for anything. For anyone driving through the Snoqualmie Pass, WSDOT encourages drivers to have traction/snow tires, as well as chains packed and ready...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Tacoma, WA
As a waterfront destination, Tacoma is known for its coastal fare. But unbeknownst to most outsiders, this West Coast city dishes up way more than mussels and clams. Below, we have rounded up the 20 best restaurants in Tacoma, WA. These eateries were selected for their smattering of positive reviews, good-spirited ambiance, and five-star service.
q13fox.com
Providence nurses complain labor shortage leaves patients at risk
EVERETT, Wash. - It is the season for respiratory infections, and emergency rooms across Washington are in crisis mode as pediatric capacity is remarkably strained, according to state health officials. All of this is happening while nurses complain working conditions are deteriorating, exacerbated by a labor shortage. Last week, the...
