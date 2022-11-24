ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Comments / 1

Related
thejoltnews.com

Proposed Thurston County airport seen to harm wildlife, displace residents and businesses

The proposed new Thurston County airport would harm wildlife and displace thousands of residents and businesses, two experts warned. Cindy Schexnider, a retired Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist, and Robbi Currey, a real estate appraiser, spoke before hundreds of Thurston County residents who gathered on November 14 to protest the state’s consideration of the location to build a major new commercial airport.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma City Council Passes Ordinances 28858 and 28859

City of Tacoma announcement. TACOMA, Wash. – On November 22, the City Council passed Ordinance 28858 adopting Chapter 9A.50 RCW into the Tacoma Municipal Code, authorizing the City Attorney to prosecute any person who willfully or recklessly interferes with access to or from a health care facility, or willfully or recklessly disrupts the normal functioning of such a facility, as a gross misdemeanor in the Tacoma Municipal Court. This ordinance will help protect an individual’s right to seek abortions or gender affirming healthcare. The Council also passed Ordinance 28859 amending the Tacoma Municipal Code to include protections against discrimination based on an individual’s actual, potential, perceived, or alleged pregnancy outcomes related to seeking City employment, housing, public accommodations, banking, insurance and wherever other class statuses are protected.
TACOMA, WA
waterlandblog.com

Ask Recology: How can I dispose of Styrofoam?

Welcome to “Ask Recology,” a monthly feature from sponsor Recology King County. I’ve started to do some shopping for the holidays, and I am beginning to have quite the pile of Styrofoam packaging to get rid of. I know it is not recyclable, but it takes up a lot of space in my trash and it would be great if there was somewhere else I could take it. Is there any other way I can dispose of this stuff?
KING COUNTY, WA
thurstontalk.com

A Birds-Eye View of the Olympia Regional Airport

Local airports are home to more than just hobbyist pilots and fuel stops between bigger cities. Thurston County’s Olympia Regional Airport offers flight instruction and aircraft maintenance, and serves as a base for air ambulance services, charters, aerial firefighting, tourism, fish and wildlife enforcement, wildlife restoration programs, and the aviation divisions of Washington State Patrol and Department of Transportation. Over the years, the airport has played a valuable role within the bustling Port of Olympia family.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

West Thurston Fire Authority Closing Three Stations

Effective Dec. 1, the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority will close three of its five stations due to the failure of its maintenance and operations levy on the November ballot. It was the second time the levy failed to gain the approval of voters. “Unfortunately, moving forward into 2023, there...
OLYMPIA, WA
Axios

How Seattleites are messing up recycling and composting

Plastic bags have been popping up all over Seattle lately after a local ban made them a rarity in the city for years. But if you look at the green symbols and "please recycle" messages on these thicker, reusable plastic bags and think you can toss them in your curbside recycling bin, think again.
SEATTLE, WA
publicola.com

Council Budget Eliminates 80 Vacant Police Positions, Preserves Human Service Pay, Moves Parking Officers Back to SPD

The Seattle City Council’s budget committee, which includes all nine council members, moved forward on a 2023-2024 budget yesterday that will move the city’s parking enforcement division back to the police department, preserve inflationary wage increases for human service workers, and increase the city’s funding for the King County Regional Homelessness Authority—all while closing a late-breaking budget hole of almost $80 million over the next two years.
KING 5

61% believe flexible plastics are recyclable in curbside bins. They're not.

SEATTLE — There are trends in a lack of knowledge regarding proper recycling. That's according to a survey from the recycling company Republic Services, which analyzed the recycling knowledge of more than 2,000 Americans. It shows 64% of respondents say they know what types of plastics can be recycled, but 61% incorrectly believe flexible plastics, including grocery bags and bubble wrap, are recyclable in their curbside bins.
SEATTLE, WA
My Clallam County

NWS issues winter storm advisory for north Peninsula

PORT ANGELES — The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for the potential of snow beginning Sunday night through Monday mid morning. An inch of snow is expected to fall overnight into Monday. Winds could also gust to 40 mph during the period. Along with the Port Angeles, Sequim and Port Townsend areas; the advisory also covers Island and western Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom counties.
PORT ANGELES, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

With snow possible this week, some tips from City of Lynnwood

With the possibility of snow in the forecast this week, here are some helpful cold-weather preparation tips from the City of Lynnwood:. Cover and wrap hose bibs in the front and back of your house to prevent freezing pipes. Remove debris such as leaves and packed snow from storm drains...
LYNNWOOD, WA
roadtirement.com

Tulalip Casino entrance drive has tons of Christmas lights

The entrance to the Tulalip Casino north of Seattle has a life sized Orca breaching the waters creating a wonderful fountain. In addition to the one breaching there are also three large dorsal fins portraying additional individuals in the pod. These colorful lights are part of the advertised three million...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

After Vote in Seattle, Ranked Choice Advocates Eye Rest of Washington

Ranked-choice voting appears poised to be adopted in Seattle as November election results near certification, but city voters won't feel the effects of the decision for up to five more years. During that time, officials are expected to update the voting system and advocates of ranked choice say they are...
SEATTLE, WA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Tacoma, WA

As a waterfront destination, Tacoma is known for its coastal fare. But unbeknownst to most outsiders, this West Coast city dishes up way more than mussels and clams. Below, we have rounded up the 20 best restaurants in Tacoma, WA. These eateries were selected for their smattering of positive reviews, good-spirited ambiance, and five-star service.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Providence nurses complain labor shortage leaves patients at risk

EVERETT, Wash. - It is the season for respiratory infections, and emergency rooms across Washington are in crisis mode as pediatric capacity is remarkably strained, according to state health officials. All of this is happening while nurses complain working conditions are deteriorating, exacerbated by a labor shortage. Last week, the...
EVERETT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy