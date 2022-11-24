Read full article on original website
Alexa Bliss Wants To Evolve As A Character
Alexa Bliss is eager to get more creative. Bliss is a star in WWE, and has been for years now a three-time WWE Raw Women’s Champion, two-time WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion, as well as three reigns as a WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. Earlier this month, Bliss and Asuka had the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships for just five days, however, Bliss is already focused on new goals as we get closer to 2023.
Backstage News On WWE Survivor Series Main Event (SPOILER)
The WWE Survivor Series WarGames matches are upon and now we know what the main event will likely be. Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series event will feature the first-ever WarGames matches on the main roster. While NXT has had WarGames matches from 2017 to 2021, WWE’s Chief Content Officer made the announcement in September that WarGames was coming to the main roster featuring the stars of Raw & Smackdown.
Huge Update On WWE Plans For Roman Reigns 2023 Title Matches
At WWE’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event, The Bloodline took out Team Brawling Brutes to win their WarGames Match. Now, Roman Reigns shifts to his next opponent who will challenge him for his top spot in the company. According to WrestlingNews.co, sources within WWE are telling them that the...
The Bloodline Wins Men’s WarGames Match After Sami Zayn Declares 100% Loyalty
Sami Zayn is officially a part of The Bloodline. The main event for WWE Survivor Series was Men’s WarGames Match that featured The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) squaring off against Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens). Earlier during the show prior to the bout, there was some tension in The Bloodline with the faction having trust issues with Zayn, however, the “Tribal Chief” cleared it up with the “Honorary Uce” before the match took place.
WWE Set For Major International Event In January 2023
It looks like WWE will be heading far from home once again with a report saying the company will be holding a major international event in early 2023. 2022 will be remembered for a lot of reasons in the wrestling world. The return of Stone Cold Steve Austin to the ring, the return to WWE of Cody Rhodes, the rise and rise of Logan Paul, the All Out fight between CM Punk and The Young Bucks, and of course, the retirement of Vince McMahon.
Finn Balor Believes Current WWE Superstar Will Be “Huge”
The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor has run the rule over one current WWE Superstar that he thinks will go on to become a “huge star” in the company. The Judgment Day did not have the best night at Survivor Series as Rhea Ripley was on the losing side in the women’s WarGames match and Finn Balor also came out on the losing end of his singles match against AJ Styles.
Road Dogg, Molly Holly & Alundra Blayze To Appear On Tuesday’s NXT With Shawn Michaels
Road Dogg, Molley Holly and Alundra Blayze are scheduled to be on the upcoming episode of NXT. The three of Road Dogg, Molly Holly and Alundra Blayze will help Shawn Michaels pick the competitors who will wrestle at NXT Deadline in the Iron Survivor Challenge, according to announcements from WWE. Also, there will be a fourth Hall of Famer eventually added who will also help Michaels and his team.
Road Dogg Called Out Following Controversial Tweet
Over the years, WWE has undergone a ton of evolution, eventually getting to a point of embracing a diverse group of professional wrestlers. While the diversity is accepted by universally everyone, there are some out there who think that wrestlers don’t know how to make the crowd pop, such as Disco Inferno and Road Dogg.
AEW Star Says They Ended Their Relationship With Teddy Hart
A current AEW star has confirmed that they no longer have a relationship with Teddy Hart, stating that they “don’t associate with him anymore.”. Teddy Hart – a member of the famed Hart wrestling family – has proved a controversial figure for many years. Recently a documentary series entitled ‘Dangerous Breed: Crimes. Cons. Cats.’ aired on Hulu, looking at the darker side of the one-time WWE protege.
WWE Hall Of Famer Hails Survivor Series Match As ‘Incredible’
Amy Dumas — you may know her as WWE Hall of Famer Lita — was certainly a fan of the Women’s WarGames Match that took place at WWE’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event. On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Survivor Series, the show kicked off with the Women’s WarGames Match between Team Bianca (Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Mia Yim) and Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross), and it ended up being a chaotic half an hour with both sides pounded each other with their bodies and outside weaponry.
Maria Kanellis On Why The Kingdom Signed With AEW
After having a discussion with WWE, Maria Kanellis said her and Mike Bennett felt like All Elite Wrestling (AEW) was their home. Both Kanellis and Bennett have previously been in WWE, with the two joining the company in 2017 before they were ultimately released back in 2020. Their next move would be working with Ring of Honor (ROH) until they went on hiatus in 2021 after their ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.
Revealed: What Happened With The Bloodline When WWE Survivor Series Went Off The Air
There’s some new information on what happened with The Bloodline when WWE Survivor Series went dark. At WWE’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event, The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) earned a WarGames Match victory against Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens), with Zayn knocking out Owens to ultimately get the win.
WWE Raw News: Becky Lynch Appearance, Commercial-Free First Hour
Becky Lynch is back on WWE Monday Night Raw while the first hour will be presented commercial-free. At WWE Survivor Series this past Saturday, former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was back in a WWE ring for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury at SummerSlam on July 30th. Lynch was part of Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair’s team in the WarGames match that opened Survivor Series. It was Lynch’s months in nearly four months.
Becky Lynch Talks WarGames Leap By Making Funny Eminem Song Reference
Becky Lynch has expressed how she felt after picking up a big win in the Women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series while also referencing a famous Eminem song!. The 2022 edition of WWE Survivor Series kicked off with the Women’s WarGames Match with Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair leading a team that also included Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim & Becky Lynch. They faced off against Damage CTRL’s Bayley, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai along with Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross.
Earl Hebner Believes These Referees Should Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame
Former WWE referee Earl Hebner has named seven of his fellow in-ring officials that he believes should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The WWE Hall of Fame is a celebration of the very best that the wrestling world has had to offer. Beginning in 1993 with the sole induction of Andre The Giant, the Hall of Fame has grown to incorporate almost all of the top stars from days gone by with a Legacy wing and a polarising Celebrity wing added to extend its reach.
Brock Lesnar Has Surprising Business Venture That You Might Have Missed
Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Brock Lesnar haven’t always gotten along throughout their time in WWE, especially with “The Beast Incarnate” even breaking the arms of both Triple H and his long-time D-Generation X faction mate and friend Shawn Michaels. However, here in 2022 with...
Several WWE Hall Of Famers Set For NXT Appearance
It has been announced that some WWE Hall of Famers will be appearing on the next episode of NXT. On the November 29th episode of NXT, WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative (that’s a long job title) Shawn Michaels will announce the five men and five women that will be part of the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline on December 10th.
Roman Reigns “Heated” At Kevin Owens After WarGames Match Due To Unplanned Spot
Roman Reigns was apparently about a spot during the Men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series due to something involving Kevin Owens. The main event of WWE Survivor Series was the Men’s WarGames match. It was a 5-on-5 double ring surrounded by a steel cage with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns leading The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) and Sami Zayn into battle against The Brawling Brutes team of Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Ridge Holland & Butch.
Updated Early Estimate On AEW Full Gear PPV Buys
An update has been provided on the number of pay-per-view buys for the AEW Full Gear event. AEW Full Gear took place last Saturday, November 19th from Newark, New Jersey. It was a newsworthy event that saw Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) win the AEW World Title for the first time thanks to William Regal turning on former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley by handing MJF some brass knuckles that MJF used to knock Moxley out – while the referee wasn’t looking – and leave with the gold.
Shawn Spears Reacts To Criticisms Of AEW’s Roster Being Too Big
Shawn Spears hit back at those critical of AEW having so many wrestlers on its roster. With AEW President Tony Khan announcing new signings on a regular basis, some fans have been critical of the AEW roster’s ever-growing size, questioning the logic behind having so many wrestlers employed when there isn’t time to feature everyone on its weekly television.
