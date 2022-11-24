Read full article on original website
Porsha Williams Marries Simon Guobadia In Red Dress She Revealed On Instagram
Porsha Williams called her new husband her ‘love now and forever’ as she shared epic wedding photos from the Nov. 25 celebration. Porsha Williams is married! The 41-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star married Simon Guobadia, 57, in a gorgeous red dress she previously accidentally revealed on Instagram. The beauty shared a few new photos from the epic wedding on Nov. 25, and added an enthusiastic and loving caption to them.
Jennifer Lopez says split from Ben Affleck in 2004 was the ‘biggest heartbreak’ of her life
Jennifer Lopez has spoken out about her first split from now-husband Ben Affleck, calling it the “biggest heartbreak” of her life.The 53-year-old reflected on her relationship with the actor during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Monday. The interview came after she announced that she’ll be releasing a new album,This Is Me...Now, a follow up to her 2002 album, This Is Me...Then.During her interview with Lowe, Lopez reflected on her 2004 breakup with Affleck and how that “heartbreak” ultimately affected her career. They pair was briefly engaged in the early 2000s before calling the nuptials off.“Dude, I...
Lior Raz, Rotem Sela Set For New Series ‘A Body That Works’ As Keshet Unveil Slate (EXCLUSIVE)
Keshet Media Group have unveiled their upcoming slate, which includes a new series starring “Fauda’s” Lior Raz. Raz is set to star alongside Rotem Sela (“The Baker and the Beauty”) and Yehuda Levi (“Fire Dancer”) plus newcomer Gal Malaka in “A Body That Works.” The eight-part drama, titled “Goof Shlishi” in Hebrew, sees a couple hire a surrogate as they seek to have a child. “[‘A Body That Works’] is an emotionally charged tale of two women and a man, all connected by a bond so powerful they cannot escape one another, even when there is nothing they’d rather do more,” reads...
‘I pulled his ass’: Billie Eilish on how she ‘locked down’ boyfriend Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish gave some insight into her relationship with Jesse Rutherford in a new interview.The musicians made their first red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles earlier this month.The “Bad Guy” singer waxed lyrical about Rutherford during her sixth annual Vanity Fair video interview, released Monday (28 November).“I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f***ing f***er alive, but pulled his ass,” Eilish said.Clapping, the singer continued: “Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I...
Late Queen thought Prince Harry 'a little too in love' with Meghan
The late Queen was worried that Prince Harry was “perhaps a little too in love” with his wife Meghan during the early days of their marriage, it has emerged. Although Her Majesty did everything she could to make the Duchess of Sussex feel welcome, she appears to have expressed some concern about the impact on her grandson of some of the tensions within the Royal Household following her arrival, a new biography has revealed.
Dwayne Johnson Says Warner Bros. Fought Against Bringing Henry Cavill's Superman Back In Black Adam
Remember when we reported that the relationship between Warner Bros. and Henry Cavill isn't exactly as rosy as we were led to believe with the latter's return as Superman? Well, it looks like a more clear picture as to what is actually going on is forming in front of our eyes, and it's all thanks to Dwayne Johnson.
Wednesday: Netflix’s Addams Family series sets surprising Rotten Tomatoes milestone
Netflix’s new Addams Family adaptation Wednesday has set an unlikely milestone on Rotten Tomatoes. The series stars Jenna Ortega (X) as Wednesday Addams, based on the character first created by cartoonist Charles Addams. Wednesday is the latest in a long line of Addams Family adaptations, which has included multiple...
Disney's $180M animated movie bombs at box office amid CEO shake-up
As "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" continued to top the box office over the Thanksgiving holiday – earning $63 million over a five-day period -- a new Disney movie tanked at $4.2 million on Wednesday. The animated movie, "Strange World" boasted a budget of $180 million, as the disappointing results...
Camilla appoints ‘Queen’s companions’ and her first equerry
The women who will support the Queen Consort as she carries out her key official and state duties have been announced by Buckingham Palace. Camilla, 75, is to have six Queen’s companions, not traditional ladies-in-waiting, in addition to her private secretary and deputy private secretary, Buckingham Palace said. They...
The ultimate “elevated horror” movie guide
Slide 1 of 21: Not a fan of slasher flicks? Dive into the dark world of elevated horror! With a focus on the metaphorical and psychological, these art-house films shy away from jump scares and gore, instead relying on atmosphere and cinematic style to build tension, unease, and dread. Read on for 20 of the best elevated horror films of all time.
