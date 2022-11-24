Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Hello north wind, goodbye morning fog
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Showers moved across the Suncoast Sunday night with a cold front. Rainfall totaled 0.15 inches at SRQ, 0.24 inches in Venice, and 0.14 inches at Lakewood Ranch. Northerly winds rule our weather today and that brings in much drier air. By afternoon, dew points will drop...
businessobserverfl.com
Multifamily report: 20,000 units headed to three counties in the region
A tug of war is playing out in the Southwest Florida multifamily market. On one side is the harsh reality of Hurricane Ian and rising interest rates. Both, according to a new report from California-based commercial real estate services firm Lee & Associates, have led to multiple deals either being delayed or outright failing over the past three months. “Overall transaction volume for multifamily has decreased over 60% from (the) prior quarter,” the Lee & Associates report found, “as cap rates adjust to the new leverage environment.”
Less humid air arrives behind a cold front
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The cold front that brought a line of showers last night continues to push south. Behind the front, humidity will fall through the day today. We’ll have plenty of afternoon sunshine with highs in the upper 70s. It should feel quite pleasant outside. Temperatures drop into the upper 50s to low […]
Mysuncoast.com
Multiple-vehicle collision on I-75
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A multiple-vehicle collision occurred on Interstate 75 at 2:15 AM on November 27th according to the Florida State Highway Patrol (FHP). A press release from the FHP states that the driver of a Sedan was traveling at high speeds south of Colonial Boulevard and collided with the rear of another vehicle.
Portions of Port Tampa Bay reopen after fog disturbance
TAMPA, Fla. — Port Tampa Bay is back open after fog moving through the area on Saturday forced it to temporarily close. The U.S. Coast Guard kept portions of the shipping channel shut down until conditions were safe for ships to return to port, officials from Port Tampa Bay said. There were two Royal Caribbean cruise ships anchored by Egmont Key in Pinellas County.
Florida hospitals weren’t ready for Hurricane Ian. Some fear the next big storm.
Despite being under evacuation orders and in the path of the catastrophic storm, five hospitals remained open and removed only a handful of patients before the Category 4 hurricane made landfall.
wesleychapelcommunity.com
Tampa Premium Outlet Traffic Leaves Drivers Stranded for Hours
WESLEY CHAPEL - Black Friday shopping turned into a nightmare for several thousand shoppers at the Tampa Premium Outlets off State Road 56 and I75. Drivers reported waiting in lines for 3 to 4 hours to exit the mall. Some ran out of gas while others had to abandon their vehicles to go get food or supplies or use the restroom.
Mysuncoast.com
Missing woman located in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has located a woman reporting as missing and endangered. Debra Nason, a 70-year-old woman with dementia, was reported missing Sunday from an assisted living/rehabilitation facility in Sarasota. She was found later that night.
fox13news.com
I-4, U.S. 1 in Florida Keys among most dangerous roads in America, report says
LAKELAND, Fla. - Car crashes can occur on any street, road, or highway in the U.S., but some are statistically more dangerous than others. So, as nearly 50 million Americans prepare to head home after Thanksgiving, it's important to know where you should take extra precautions to ensure you arrive safely.
natureworldnews.com
Red Tide on Sarasota County Scatters Dead Fish on Beach, Shark Teeth Hunters Clean Up Instead — Florida
Shark teeth hunters in Sarasota County reported only finding dead fish on the shore due to the red tide situation. They wound up cleaning the Florida beach rather than engaging in their intended hunting activity. On Florida's Gulf Coast, state and local officials have been closely monitoring the red tide...
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are a big fan of pizza and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Mysuncoast.com
Deadly crash on Manatee Avenue West
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal crash occurred in Bradenton at about 9:30 A.M. on November 26. According to a release from the Bradenton Police Department (BPD), a motorcycle traveling westbound on Manatee Avenue West was struck by a vehicle attempting to make a U-turn immediately after turning onto the road. The motorcycle operator was reportedly thrown from the vehicle and forced into oncoming eastbound traffic where they were stuck by a vehicle.
WESH
Dunkin’ offering free 'cup of thanks' to Florida residents
ORLANDO, Fla. — Giving Tuesday is quickly approaching, and Dunkin' is giving back to Florida residents with a "Cup of Thanks." On Tuesday, participating Dunkin' locations across the state will be offering a free medium hot or iced coffee. "This Giving Tuesday, we are sharing a cup of thanks...
SUV catches fire near gas station in Plant City, injuries unknown
An SUV caught fire near a gas station in Plant City on Monday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
Mysuncoast.com
Three vehicle crash on Interstate 75
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A three-vehicle crash took place on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 174 the night of November 25. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), two pickup trucks and a semi-truck with a trailer collided, leading one of the pickup trucks to become engulfed in flames.
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
fox13news.com
1 lane opens after crash closes I-75N near Ellenton exit in Manatee County
ELLENTON, Fla. - One lane of northbound traffic has reopened after a crash closed Interstate 75 on the bridge near the Ellenton exit in Manatee County Friday. Florida 511 traffic cameras showed traffic at a standstill for about 7 miles south of mile marker 224. Officials said at least one...
10NEWS
Scientists say Hurricane Ian runoff is feeding red tide blooms
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Scientists are saying a red tide bloom that’s lingered along the coast for a few weeks is now being fed by nutrients running off the landscape in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Red tide (Karenia brevis) is a naturally occurring organism in the Gulf...
The Best Hot Dogs Joints in Florida in 2022, According to Travel Websites
Photo byPaul Goyette, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The hot dog has a long history. It is thought that the cook of the Greek emperor Nero invented the first sausage. From there, the new food traveled through Europe until it got to Germany and underwent a bit of a transformation. Germans began to add different spices and flavorings to the meats. As a result, Frankfort, Germany is thought to be the birthplace of the modern hot dog.
WSVN-TV
RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys
(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
