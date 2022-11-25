22 Hot Takes From Therapists That People Still Remember Years Later That Changed Their Outlook On Life
For a lot of people starting therapy, it can be difficult to start opening up to someone about your mental health struggles. However, one of the benefits of having a therapist is having an outside viewer who is able to offer insights you might not have even considered.
Reddit user u/abovepeach recently asked , "What is something your therapist said that sticks with you to this day?" Here are a few responses:
1. "'What was adaptive then is maladaptive now.' Basically, the tools you used to survive trauma as a kid aren’t necessarily healthy tools as an adult. You've got to learn new skills and use better tools."
2. "As someone with anxiety and major imposter syndrome, my therapist would often ask for these metaphorical receipts. She would ask straight questions about reality and damn, she cut through the crap. I would say, 'I'm so bad at my job my students hate me' She went, 'Didn't you just tell me the other day about what great student feedback you had?' I said, 'Yes, but....but...oh shit. You're right.'"
"They said, 'Prove it. Show me the receipts. If you truly feel this way about yourself and are sure it's true, then there will be evidence to back it up.'
There were no receipts. It forced me to face some realities my brain was lying about."
