htrends.com

HVS Report - Can Hotel ADRs Overcome High Inflation? - By Shaffer Patrick and Matthias Hecht

This report looks at the evolution of UK inflation over the last 50 years and discusses how ADR in London hotels has responded. Many global economies are going through a period of high inflation, brought on by macroeconomic factors such as government stimulus and global supply shocks. We have asked the questions: can rising costs be passed along to the consumer and what does the current inflation environment say about hotel pricing over the next few years?
WSOC Charlotte

US stock indexes fall as lockdown protests spread in China

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street as protests spread in China calling for President Xi Jinping to step down amid growing anger over severe restrictions imposed as part of his “zero COVID” strategy in the world’s second-largest economy. The S&P 500 fell 1.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.4%. The Nasdaq lost 1.6%. Small-company stocks fell even more. Technology companies were the biggest weights on the broader market. Bond yields mostly rose. Markets will get another key piece of data on the economy later this week when the Labor Department issues its monthly jobs report.
htrends.com

Hotel Spas – Rewriting the Narrative - By Mandeep S Lamba and Dipti Mohan

With evolving consumer behavior and preferences, spas can no longer solely focus on traditional beauty treatments and luxurious massages that promote relaxation. Hotel chains and owners must rewrite the narrative around spa services. Read on to know more. Spas have become a standard amenity at most hotels in recent decades,...

