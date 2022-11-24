Read full article on original website
Related
htrends.com
HVS Report - Can Hotel ADRs Overcome High Inflation? - By Shaffer Patrick and Matthias Hecht
This report looks at the evolution of UK inflation over the last 50 years and discusses how ADR in London hotels has responded. Many global economies are going through a period of high inflation, brought on by macroeconomic factors such as government stimulus and global supply shocks. We have asked the questions: can rising costs be passed along to the consumer and what does the current inflation environment say about hotel pricing over the next few years?
US stock indexes fall as lockdown protests spread in China
Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street as protests spread in China calling for President Xi Jinping to step down amid growing anger over severe restrictions imposed as part of his “zero COVID” strategy in the world’s second-largest economy. The S&P 500 fell 1.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.4%. The Nasdaq lost 1.6%. Small-company stocks fell even more. Technology companies were the biggest weights on the broader market. Bond yields mostly rose. Markets will get another key piece of data on the economy later this week when the Labor Department issues its monthly jobs report.
htrends.com
Latest Traveller Market Intelligence Reveals Highest Intention to Travel Since Beginning of the Pandemic
Airports Council International (ACI) World has today published the annual ASQ Global Traveller Survey revealing the highest intention to travel by passengers since the beginning of the pandemic. For the third year, ACI World’s Airport Service Quality’s (ASQ) expertise in market research has been leveraged for the ASQ 2022 Global...
htrends.com
Hotel Spas – Rewriting the Narrative - By Mandeep S Lamba and Dipti Mohan
With evolving consumer behavior and preferences, spas can no longer solely focus on traditional beauty treatments and luxurious massages that promote relaxation. Hotel chains and owners must rewrite the narrative around spa services. Read on to know more. Spas have become a standard amenity at most hotels in recent decades,...
Comments / 0