The FIA Expo 2022, one of the most prestigious events within the global derivatives trading industry, took place in Chicago on 14 & 15 November. The derivatives ecosystem gathered at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk to discuss the most prominent topics, including the unexpected collapse of FTX. Attendees also took the opportunity to flock to the exhibit hall for the betterment of their networks and businesses.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO