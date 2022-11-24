This was certainly a wild game. It was also a sloppy defensive game. And a high scoring-chance game. As a result, no lead was safe. Both teams rallied from two-goal deficits. The Sabres came from behind late in the first period, beginning a stretch in which they recorded five out of the game's next six goals. But the Lightning, down 5-3 with under six minutes left in the third period, netted the contest's final three tallies.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO