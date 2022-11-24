Read full article on original website
NHL
Hurricanes surprise Ward as first Hall of Fame inductee in sweet video
Former goalie learns about honor from former teammate Brind 'Amour. The Carolina Hurricanes slipped one past Cam Ward. The team surprised their former goalie with the announcement that he is was being inducted to the newly formed Hurricanes Hall of Fame. They lured him to the facility under the guise of participating in an interview for the 2006 Stanley Cup Championship team.
NHL
Fleury, Reaves up to old tricks with Wild already
Goalie, forward, who helped lead Golden Knights to record-breaking first season, together again. Reunited and it feels so... much like a dirty shirt being tossed at you. Old friends Ryan Reaves and Marc-Andre Fleury were at it again, this time in the Minnesota Wild locker room. Fleury, usually a master...
NHL
Sun Devils' Win Over No. 2 Minnesota Spotlights Hockey in Arizona
Arizona State records win over highest-ever ranked opponent as even Golden Gophers' Cooley, Knies rave about electric atmosphere. Arizona is a hockey state. Even the traditional NCAA powerhouses are starting to take notice. The Arizona State Sun Devils topped the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-5 in overtime on Saturday...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Resurgent Kraken seek fifth consecutive win, visit Ducks
Kaprizov looks to keep rolling for Wild; Morrissey, Jets host Blackhawks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from five games Sunday. No Kraken jokes. The Seattle Kraken are 20 games...
NHL
RECAP: Oilers 4, Panthers 3 (OT)
EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers certainly have a flair for the dramatic lately, don't they?. Trailing 3-2 with seconds left on the clock and a faceoff in the offensive zone, the Oilers managed to win the draw and find a wide open Evan Bouchard lurking at the point. The Edmonton defender hammered home the tying goal with 4.4 seconds remaining to send the contest to over time.
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 6, Sabres 5 - OT
This was certainly a wild game. It was also a sloppy defensive game. And a high scoring-chance game. As a result, no lead was safe. Both teams rallied from two-goal deficits. The Sabres came from behind late in the first period, beginning a stretch in which they recorded five out of the game's next six goals. But the Lightning, down 5-3 with under six minutes left in the third period, netted the contest's final three tallies.
NHL
RECAP: Red Wings drop 4-2 decision to Maple Leafs
Seider and Erne both score for Detroit, which sees season-high four-game winning streak snapped. The Detroit Red Wings' season-high four-game winning streak ended with a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings, wearing their adidas Reverse Retro jerseys for the...
NHL
Lidstrom talks transition to new role with Red Wings in Q&A with NHL.com
DETROIT -- Imagine reading a scouting report, looking at the byline and seeing the name Nicklas Lidstrom. "I read his reports now," said Hakan Andersson, the Detroit Red Wings' director of European scouting. "And they're really good, I have to say." Of course they are. There is a reason Lidstrom...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Lightning
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to start in goal tonight for the Sabres as the team welcomes the Tampa Bay Lightning to KeyBank Center. Tickets are available here. Luukkonen was the first goalie off the ice after morning skate, indicating that he will make his third start this season since being recalled from Rochester on November 17 to fill in for an injured Eric Comrie.
NHL
Robertson leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey and New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Nov. 27. FIRST STAR - JASON ROBERTSON, LW, DALLAS STARS. Robertson topped the NHL with six goals in...
NHL
Canucks score three on power play, defeat Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS -- The Vancouver Canucks scored three power-play goals in a 5-1 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. J.T. Miller had a goal and two assists, and Brock Boeser scored to extend his point streak to nine games for the Canucks (8-10-3), who have won four of their past five. Spencer Martin made 26 saves, including 12 in the third period.
NHL
Aguilera poses with Crosby after Penguins game
Grammy award winning singer roots for hometown team. Two Pittsburgh-area superstars got together on Saturday. Singer Christina Aguilera and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby posed for a picture after a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The team shared the encounter on social media. The five-time Grammy award...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Goalie Zane McIntyre
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) under emergency conditions. In addition, the team has placed forward Brandon Duhaime (upper-body) on Injured Reserve. McIntyre,...
NHL
Golden Knights outlast Blue Jackets in seven-round shootout
COLUMBUS -- Logan Thompson made 26 saves for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 3-2 shootout victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Monday. Paul Cotter scored the deciding goal in the seventh round of the shootout. It was the rookie forward's first NHL shootout attempt. "Guys...
NHL
Rookie Watch: Addison, Johnston among best in Central Division
Wild defenseman leads in power-play points; Stars forward has five goals. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top six...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Red-hot Robertson leads Stars against Avalanche
Streaks on line for Maple Leafs, Penguins; McDavid, Oilers take center stage against Rangers. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from eight games Saturday. Red-hot Robertson rolls into Colorado. Jason...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Blues: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against St. Louis on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Monday's game between the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Game 23: Dallas Stars (12-6-4, 28 points) vs. St. Louis Blues (11-10-0,...
NHL
Lineup adjustments made to challenge Blues resurgence
With another divisional game, Pete DeBoer and coaching staff shift lineup, searching for productivity. The Stars have jumped out to a good start in the Central Division: they sit first in points and third in points percentage. But a quick glimpse in the rearview mirror says that nothing is safe...
NHL
Golden Knights Close Homestand with Loss to Canucks
VGK Delay of Game - Nov. 27, 2022. Gary Lawless and Gordon Weigers share some hockey talk on the team flight to Columbus. by Gary Lawless & Gordon Weigers @GoldenKnights / VegasGoldenKnights.com. November 27, 2022. Gary Lawless is the middle-aged sportswriter, broadcaster and married father of a soon to be...
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO CANES
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Flames didn't give up and rallied twice, but fell 3-2 to the Hurricanes Saturday. It was the final tilt of a season-long six-game road trip, with the team finishing up 2-3-1. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. Adam Ruzicka scored for the Flames, as did Tyler Toffoli who...
