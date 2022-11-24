Read full article on original website
Be Prepared!
Middletown Fire reminds everyone to be prepared for emergencies by packing a "go bag" with essentials like medicine, family records, credit cards and a change of clothing. Visit Ready online for more. #MiddletownRI. Additional Info...
Police Department Partnership With Staples Helps Students
Middletown Police Officers recently stopped by the schools in town to drop off donated school materials for the students. The department partnered with Staples of Middletown to make this a success. #MiddletownRI.
Middletown Police Announce Annual Toy Drive
Now until Dec. 20, Middletown Police are collecting unwrapped gifts, gift cards and monetary donations for less fortunate families in town. Stop off at the police station at 123 Valley Road or schools throughout the community to give. #MiddletownRI.
Tiverton family has plenty to be grateful for this Thanksgiving
David Ryan spent two weeks fighting for his life hundreds of miles away from home.
ART! The Art of Christmas at Mayor Frank Picozzi’s
It’s b-a-c-k! The artful Christmas decorations of Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi!. Months of work culminate of the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 25th. The Mayor says, “My display is complete. It’ll undergo testing all week but it will be ready for the kids (including the adult ones) the day after Thanksgiving.
Lindsey’s Family Restaurant to close after 74 years
This is a developing story. This page will be updated when more information becomes available. Lindsey’s Family Restaurant, the East Wareham seafood institution that has served meals for almost three quarters of a century, “has closed its doors for good,” owner Cheri Lindsey announced in a Monday, Nov. 28 Facebook post.
Woman accused of slashing a mother and daughter with a knife in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A mother and daughter were allegedly stabbed Sunday by the current girlfriend of the daughter’s ex-boyfriend. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Alto Street. Police said the female suspect, identified as 23-year-old Shania Vincent of Warwick, allegedly slashed both women with a knife...
Black Friday traditions will likely have some changes this year
WRENTHAM - Once Thanksgiving is done, many turn their sights to Black Friday.However, Black Friday may look a little different this year. All of the big box stores are closed for Thanksgiving, and the midnight rush to the mall is off. Many retailers open at 6 a.m. Friday.Experts say the late start is good news for shoppers and stores."They don't have to overstaff their retail operations with hard-to-find labor at the right prices, and at the same time, shoppers are not necessarily waiting for this opportunity to go in and buy," said Dr. Venky Shankar, a marketing professor at Texas...
Newport illuminated boat parade rescheduled
The 25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade set for Friday night has been rescheduled due to expected gale force winds, according to the city.
This Rhode Island City Is Ranked Worst for Singles in the U.S.
Heartbreaker for the Warwick single man or woman — a new study ranks Warwick as the worst city to be single in the United States. Warwick is ranked #182....out of 182. Don’t get too giddy Providence, you didn’t do great either. According to WalletHub, Providence came in...
Raging fire destroys popular New England marina overnight
STONINGTON, Conn. — A massive four-alarm fire destroyed part of a Connecticut marina overnight. The fire broke out at Seaport Marine on Washington Street in Mystic at about 9 p.m. Sunday. Responding firefighters found heavy smoke and flames at the front of the marina building. Officials said they were...
A Rafter Of Turkeys
I will never get used to this. City folk in search of wild turkeys in a bucolic setting can just head over to Swan Point Cemetery — they are pretty easy to spot. For people of a certain age, the sight of a rafter, or flock, of turkeys strolling about town is just nutty. There never used to be any anywhere, but several decades ago the DEM reintroduced wild turkeys in the rural areas of the state. The success of the program has exceeded all expectations.
Local woman helps save infant at Walmart
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A Blackstone resident is being credited by police for her quick work in helping to save a choking baby. Kara Krupski decided to stop by Walmart in North Smithfield at the last minute on Sunday, Nov. 13. She was wearing her pajamas, and her daughter was tagging along with her in hopes of trying the new Dunkin’ sugar cookie coffee.
Gimme’ Shelter – Meet Lennox, at the Providence Animal Control Center
Meet Lennox, a Pit Bull Terrier & Siberian Husky mix adult male, Tricolor (Brown, Black, & White). I’m described as friendly, playful, outgoing, and energetic. I am house-trained and fully vaccinated. I’m good with cats and children. I’m Lennox! I was surrendered when I became too much for...
The Tide is High…like really high
If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
Bridges to be studied for suicide barrier feasibility
The board of directors for the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority approved a task order to study the feasibility of suicide barriers on the Jamestown Verrazzano and Mount Hope bridges. The task order from the British multinational engineering company Atkins is expected to cost roughly $1 million. Melissa Cotta,...
Fire breaks out in Providence home
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Providence Monday morning. The fire happened on Duncan Avenue. No further information was immediately released.
Cranston City Council to vote on homeless pallet housing proposal
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cranston City Council will meet Monday to vote on the resolution opposing 500 pallet housing units being brought to the city. The proposal, made by Gov. Dan McKee a few months ago, suggested the city-owned site of the Pastore Complex to be a possibility for the units.
Southeastern Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash
A southeastern Massachusetts man has died after a pedestrian crash that took place Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival, Officers located a...
