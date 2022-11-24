There's a very good chance a suspension is coming. For now, we know former Toronto Maple Leaf and Tampa Bay Lightning member Andreas Borgman was given a five minute major for kneeing and booted from the SHL game between Frolunda and Linkoping Saturday. It's hard to see the hit as anything other than intentional. Perhaps the outcome was worse than he thought it would be, but that doesn't really change things. Borgman's hit on Linkoping's Broc Little will likely have Little sitting on the sideline for quite sometime. Here's video of the hit. It shows the immediate pain on Little's face following the contact.

2 DAYS AGO