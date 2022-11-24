Read full article on original website
BRUINS PLACE 16-YEAR NHL VETERAN ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Boston Bruins have placed 16-year NHL veteran Anton Stralman on waivers for the purpose of sending him to the American Hockey League. Stralman, 36, joined the Bruins in training camp on a professional try-out contract (PTO) and on the opening day of the 2022-23...
FORMER NHLER ANDREAS BORGMAN DELIVERS BRUTAL KNEE-ON-KNEE IN SHL (VIDEO)
There's a very good chance a suspension is coming. For now, we know former Toronto Maple Leaf and Tampa Bay Lightning member Andreas Borgman was given a five minute major for kneeing and booted from the SHL game between Frolunda and Linkoping Saturday. It's hard to see the hit as anything other than intentional. Perhaps the outcome was worse than he thought it would be, but that doesn't really change things. Borgman's hit on Linkoping's Broc Little will likely have Little sitting on the sideline for quite sometime. Here's video of the hit. It shows the immediate pain on Little's face following the contact.
KEVIN CHEVELDAYOFF & JETS PERSONNEL FURIOUS OVER BLOWN CALL WHICH LED TO TYING GOAL
The Winnipeg Jets were absolutely livid during their game against the Dallas Stars on Friday night, when the Dallas Stars scored a late game-tying goal while Connor Hellebuyck's mask was knocked off his head. Normally, when a goalie's mask gets knocked off, play is immediately called dead. For whatever reason, this play was allowed to continue, putting the Jets' goaltender at risk and also knotting the game up in the dying minutes.
MAPLE LEAFS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN 28-YEAR-OLD DUCKS FORWARD
During last week's edition of the '32 Thoughts Podcast', Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Toronto Maple Leafs have interest in trading for Anaheim Ducks forward Frank Vatrano. The biggest issue with the Maple Leafs trying to acquire Vatrano, as Friedman pointed out, was his cap hit and that...
SURPRISE EASTERN CONFERENCE TEAM REPORTEDLY A 'DARK HORSE' FOR JAKOB CHYCHRUN
Arizona Coyotes defenceman Jakob Chychrun returned to the team's lineup this past week after being out for the first 16 games of the season due to wrist surgery he had in the summer. Through three games, Chychrun has three points (one goal, two assists), two penalty minutes and is a...
TONY DEANGELO GETS DESTROYED BY OLIVER WAHLSTROM
During a late third period scrum in the Islanders' Saturday night rout of the Flyers, Tony DeAngelo picked a fight with Oliver Wahlstrom, and in hindsight that wasn't a good idea. Wahlstrom fed DeAngelo his lunch AND took his lunch money at the same time. Impressive display from the young...
HURRICANES TO INDUCT CAM WARD INTO TEAM'S HALL OF FAME
The Carolina Hurricanes announced on Saturday that goaltender Cam Ward will be the fourth player inducted into their Hall of Fame, joining Rod Brind'Amour, Ron Francis and Glen Wesley. Ward, 38, was drafted by the Hurricanes in the first-round in 2002 and went on to appear in parts of 13...
SABRES PLACE FORMER FIRST ROUND PICK ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS
The Buffalo Sabres announced on Sunday afternoon that they've place 30-year-old forward Riley Sheahan on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a contract buyout. Sheahan, a 2010 first round pick of the Detroit Red Wings, signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Sabres in August and was hoping for a successful second stint with the organization.
JOHNNY GAUDREAU'S PARENTS EXPOSE HUGE MISTAKE CALGARY FLAMES MADE DURING CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS WITH THEIR SON
After signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets this offseason, many people have wondered what caused the negotiations with the Calgary Flames to fall through. Now, Gaudreau's parents have shed some light on what caused the talented forward's departure from Calgary. "The summer before, had they offered him a contract even...
COULD PATRICK KANE TO THE BOSTON BRUINS BE A POSSIBILITY? ONE FORMER NHLER THINKS SO...
Arguably the single-largest trade discussion so far in the 2022-23 season has been the fate of Chicago Blackhawks' legend Patrick Kane. The Blackhawks are completely out of their contention window, and Kane has no plans on hanging around long-term. At least, that's what the discourse around the subject would lead...
TORTORELLA CALLS TODAY'S NHL 'YOUNG', 'DUMB', AND 'SENSITIVE'
Anyone who been watching hockey for more than a couple weeks is likely already aware of Jon Tortorella and his huge personality. Tortorella rarely holds back, speaking exactly what's on his mind, and often getting critical in the process. Torts was at it again Friday night while appearing on the NHL on TNT's pre-game show. He was asked about mistakes, and whether he has to give younger players longer leashes in order to truly evaluate their abilities. Tortorella gave one of his classic responses.
KEEGAN COLESAR AND DAKOTA JOSHUA THROW DOWN
Saturday night's tilt between Vancouver and Vegas had a rather unexpected result. Few expected a 5-1 victory for the Canucks, most of all the Golden Knights' players. Their frustrations were reasonable enough and manifested in two fights in the third; first between Conor Garland and Jonathan Marchessault. Later on, Keegan...
4 LIGHTNING PLAYERS JUMP ROBERT BORTUZZO FOR COLLIDING WITH VASILEVSKIY
One of the cardinal sins in hockey is running an opposing team's goaltender. When that happens, one needs to expect some form of retaliation from the other team 10-times-out-of-10. Robert Bortuzzo was on the receiving end of such a response, even though he didn't even run the goalie; he was clearly nudged into Andrei Vasilevskiy by Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev.
JACOB TROUBA HILARIOUSLY WHIFFS AFTER TRYING TO TAKE NICO HISCHIER'S HEAD OFF
At this point, even Rangers fans are growing sick of Jacob Trouba. The Rangers' captain has developed a knack for making big hits (often with his elbow), and sometimes he lands them, sometimes he doesn't. His particular brand of physicality can be described as 'all or nothing.' So when he...
JACOB MACDONALD CRUSHES JOEL KIVIRANTA & FIGHTS LUKE GLENDENING IN RESPONSE
Another clean hit that results in a fight. Jacob MacDonald lit up Stars young forward Joel Kiviranta, and Luke Glendening took obvious exception. It is understandable that - when a younger teammate gets crushed - a veteran player jumps to his defense; it has happened pretty much forever in the sport.
VITEK VANECEK GIVES VINCENT TROCHECK A SHOT TO THE FACE
As far as goaltenders' creases go, it is generally an 'enter at your own risk' situation. Some goalies are more aggressive than others at protecting the blue paint, while others are a bit more passive. New Jersey's Vitek Vanecek is a feisty one, and Vincent Trocheck felt it on Monday...
CANUCKS CURRENTLY NOT SHOPPING CAPTAIN BO HORVAT
Despite rumours for the last several weeks about a move being inevitable leading up to the trade deadline due to Vancouver's poor start, the Canucks are reportedly not shopping captain Bo Horvat. "I know Vancouver wants to keep him. They recognize his value; they can see the type of character...
EDMONTON OILERS RALLY FROM 3-GOAL 3RD PERIOD DEFICIT FOR THE WIN
In their Reverse Retro matinee at Madison Square Garden, the New York Rangers held a commanding 3-0 lead over the Edmonton Oilers entering the final frame. The game looked like it was in the bag, but one should know never to count out the Edmonton Oilers, regardless how stingy one's defense is.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN TRADING FOR PANTHERS' DEFENSEMAN
The Toronto Maple Leafs have had their blue line absolutely decimated to start the 2022-23 season, and they are going to need to insulate sooner than later. Sheldon Keefe has the Leafs winning games despite being thin on defense, but eventually, all chickens come home to roost. Reportedly, one player...
TAGE THOMPSON SCORES INSANE HIGHLIGHT REEL GOAL AGAINST TAMPA BAY
Tage Thompson's seven-year, $50 million is looking like a straight up robbery at this point. Heading into the Sabres' Monday night matchup with Tampa Bay, Thompson had scored 26 points in 21 games so far in '22-23, and he scored an absolute dandy against the Lightning:. Some are saying that...
