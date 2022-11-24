ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

University of Connecticut

Huskies Fall Short in Nutmeg Classic Championship

Storrs, Conn. - The University of Connecticut women's ice hockey team fell to Quinnipiac University by a score of 1-0 in the Nutmeg Classic Championship Saturday night. Period 1: Both teams carried out a strategic gameplan, but neither team could break through to get a score up in the first period. UConn and Quinnipiac (QU) would look to take advantage of the power plays but both teams were held scoreless. The Huskies had three power plays and QU had one. Additionally, both teams would create chances offensively as the Bobcats managed to strike seven shots on goal whereas the Huskies had five. However, the score would stay scoreless at the end of the first period.
HAMDEN, CT
goterriers.com

Terriers Dominate In 78-42 Road Win Over UNH

DURHAM, N.H. – Senior Maggie Pina led four Terriers in double figures with 13 points, and the Boston University women's basketball program rolled to a 78-42 victory over New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon at Lundholm Gymnasium. BU (4-2) boosts its winning streak to four games, securing the largest margin...
BOSTON, MA
goterriers.com

Women’s Basketball Visits UNH In Sunday Matinee

BOSTON – Beginning a span where four of its next five games are on the road, the Boston University women's basketball program heads up to New Hampshire on Sunday (Nov. 27). Opening tip is set for 1 p.m. BU seeks its fourth-straight win, which last happened during a six-game...
DURHAM, NH
goterriers.com

Southeast Missouri State Fends Off Men's Basketball, 63-52

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Unable to overcome a cold-shooting first half, the Boston University men's basketball team opened the Cream City Classic with a 63-52 loss to Southeast Missouri State Saturday afternoon at the Klotsche Center. Down by as many as 13, the Terriers (4-2) rallied to within four before...
BOSTON, MA
WTNH

Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU

Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
DANBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Family holds vigil for two brothers killed in Hartford

Jim Kline, along with his wife Karen, wanted to help out and raise money for the families of Lieutenant DeMonte, Sergeant Hamzy, and Officer Iurato. The companies promise 4 payments, interest free but Senator Richard Blumenthal is warning customers, it may be too good to be true this holiday season.
HARTFORD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

New Kelsey Grammer Lifetime Holiday Movie Was Filmed In Connecticut

A couple of months or more ago we pointed out that 'Frasier' himself was in Connecticut filming a holiday movie for Lifetime and that movie has now made its debut. I have to be completely honest with you about this whole Lifetime movie thing. Not a fan and will probably not see a second of this film unless it happens by accident. It's a tough sell to get me to watch anything that doesn't involve football or basketball. Don't get me wrong, I believe I have a good eye when it comes to television and the quality of which I will partake in that is not a live sporting event. That being said, Lifetime movies have an audience, and needless to say, I am not in that group.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Berlin resident getting first solo art exhibit at Gallery 66 in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – Gallery 66 will be hosting an opening reception for the Abstract Window Art Exhibit on Thursday. “The opening is at a weird time, but I think it’s going to work because it’s the same night as the Tree Lighting and Happy Hour at the Assembly Room,” said Adrian Elliott, curator of Gallery 66. “It’s perfectly placed so hopefully we’ll get art enthusiast who may come to the tree lighting who want to experience amazing abstract art.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Glastonbury’s Shops at Somerset Square sold to Tennessee development company

GLASTONBURY — The financially troubled Shops at Somerset Square retail property in Glastonbury, anchored by upscale tenants that include Jos. A Bank, Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Max Fish restaurant, recently sold to a Memphis, Tennessee real estate development company for $30.1 million, property records show. Poag...
GLASTONBURY, CT
WTNH

Hartford sees highest homicide rate in decades

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford’s homicide rate has reached its highest number in decades with the city seeing its 38th homicide of 2022 this week. Police believe the startling trend is caused in part by emotion. Hartford police said they are seeing arguments escalate quicker than ever and with people in close quarters, armed with […]
HARTFORD, CT
wutv29.com

Firefighters battle massive fire in Connecticut

STONINGTON, C.T. (WJAR) — Firefighters were at the scene of a massive fire in Connecticut on Sunday night. A four-alarm fire broke out at the Seaport Marine in Mystic, which is a village that overlaps Groton and Stonington. Footage shows huge flames and large plumes of smoke. The Norwich...
STONINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Pratt Streets opens Winter Village

HARTFORD, Conn. — An all-new outdoor holiday market opened Saturday morning on Pratt Street in Hartford just in time to shop locally for any gifts this season. The “Winter Village” will run every weekend for most of December with pop-up vendors lining the street. Musical performers and holiday demonstrations will also take place each weekend.
HARTFORD, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Connecticut man accused of dragging officer by door after racing

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut man is accused of drag racing and then pulling a state trooper who tried to stop him along the road, authorities said Saturday. Nathan Delvalle, 18, of Ansonia, was arrested and charged with violating motor vehicle racing requirements, reckless driving, disobeying the signal of an officer, engaging police in pursuit, illegally striking an officer with a motor vehicle, illegal racing on a highway, interfering with officer/resisting arrest, second-degree breach of peace and second-degree reckless endangerment, Connecticut State Police Trooper Preston Zdrojeski told The Middletown Press.
CROMWELL, CT
WTNH

One wounded in New Haven shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person was injured in a shooting on Thursday afternoon in New Haven, according to police. The shooting occurred near Newhall Street and Reed Street, officials said. Man in critical condition after Waterbury shooting The focus of the investigation appeared to be on a brown SUV with bullet holes. Police […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Massive Fire Rips Through Mystic

Fire crews from across southeastern Connecticut responded to a four-alarm fire near the Mystic River in the vicinity of 2 Washington St. At least one business was engulfed by the flames which could be seen throughout Groton and Stonington. The Stonington Police Department asked residents to avoid the downtown Mystic...
STONINGTON, CT

