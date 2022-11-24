Read full article on original website
Related
lyricallemonade.com
No Hook – [DaBoii] ft. [Lil Seeto]
I know rappers often have a love/hate relationship with record labels because so many of the world-renowned powerhouses seem to have their own interests in mind, even if it completely screws over the musician themselves. I love seeing smaller labels truly put artists first, though, and that’s exactly what GD’up Records aims to do, especially for Latino artists. While there are many similarities for people who grew up in comparable environments no matter what their ethnic background is, but the culture and upbringing of people with different ethnicities always differentiates itself in some form or another.
lyricallemonade.com
Heartbroken I’m Lonely! – [BEAR1BOSS]
One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned throughout my time in the music business is that if you ever find yourself bored of the music that regularly pops up on your newsfeed or streaming platforms, just look to Atlanta’s underground scene and you’ll find yourself immersed in some of the most individualistic music in the entire world. It’s a tip I give friends, family, and anyone else that I talk to about music, and one of the first artists I tell them to check out is BEAR1BOSS. I have been a longtime fan of the ATL icon, and after seeing him included in a mini-documentary by SoundCloud based around the origins of the Plugg scene, I realized that he really started making music to have fun, but this quickly turned into a movement more than just another emcee recording something different.
lyricallemonade.com
Criticizing – [Crazyboybray]
No matter what kind of music you make, you have a story to tell, a past that has made you into the person you are today, and a message to share with fans. Basically, you have a platform to be whoever you want to be, but it’s up to you to control the narrative and make sure that what you’re saying is going to be conveyed the way you want people to experience it. For Crazyboybray, I am not entirely familiar with his past or even the present considering I can’t find too much information on the emcee, but what I have found has shown me that he has a consistently amassing following of loyal fans that are rooting for him every step of the way.
lyricallemonade.com
Chavez vs. Whitaker – [A$AP Ant] ft. [OhGeesy]
It’s pretty safe to say that at this point in time, the A$AP Mob has already solidified its spot in the hip-hop history books, and every release that a member puts out from this point forward is just adding to the collective’s legacy. They didn’t just continue adding artists to their roster without ensuring their status as a top-tier hitmaker, and that’s why they have managed to not only stay relevant for close to a decade, but they’ve managed to stay at the top of everyone’s minds, even during a break in releasing music.
"He Helped Me Through My Colonoscopy": Women Are Sharing How They Realized Their Partners Actually Loved Them, And It's Heart-Warming
"I wanted to buy my nephew a Nintendo Switch in a certain color for Christmas. It was sold out online and in stores near us. While I was sleeping, he drove to a Target an hour away and waited an hour before the store even opened to get it. He surprised me in the morning with it."
‘RHOM’s Marysol Patton Teases Major Drama Amongst The OGs In Season 5: ‘It Gets Ugly’ (Exclusive)
Marysol Patton teased some unexpected drama that plays out on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Miami. “There’s actually — towards the end of the season — a really bad split between some of the OGs,” Marysol EXCLUSIVELY said on HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast, ahead of the RHOM season 5 premiere on December 8 on Peacock. “It’s pretty bad,” the 55-year-old added.
lyricallemonade.com
Rich Homie Quan Presents His New Album “Family & Mula – Reloaded”
If you know anything about the music scene in Atlanta, it’s that many new sounds were created in the thriving city over the years. Rich Homie Quan, also known as Dequantes Lamar, emerged on the scene in 2013 and developed a sound that would inspire artists for generations to come. Throughout his career, Quan has been nominated for Best New Artist and Rookie of the Year from BET, earned a spot on the 2014 XXL freshman class list, and went double platinum independently. While the platinum-selling rapper reached many milestones over the years, he is ready to reinvent himself after taking some time off to focus on what matters most.
Comments / 0