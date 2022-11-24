ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

PHOTO OF THE WEEK: INAJA MEMORIAL

November 27, 2022 (Inaja) – Claudia White took this photo of the Inaja Memorial between Santa Ysabel and Julian, where she stopped to remember the 11 men who lost their lives battling the Inaja Fire on November 25, 1956. She writes, “My husband, Dean White, was across the canyon on the same fire. He was affected by what they saw and heard for the rest of his life. He was especially saddened by the death of his friend Carlton Lingo.”
SANTA YSABEL, CA
Human Rights Commission

November 26, 2022 (San Diego) ---The City of San Diego’s Human Rights Commission held a press conference, Wednesday, November 16 to present a proclamation to approve Human Rights Week to Mayor Todd Gloria for his signature. Error message. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CELEBRATION OF LIGHT AT FORT CROSS IN JULIAN

November 25, 2022 (Julian) - Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures in Wynola, near the quaint mountain town of Julian, will host a Celebration of Light and more holiday fun each Friday and Saturday in December from 5 to 8 p.m. The celebration includes a walk-through light display with seven different lighted musical scenes to dazzle guests.
JULIAN, CA
SDSU FOOTBALL: AZTECS FALL TO AIR FORCE ON SENIOR NIGHT 13-3

November 26, 2022 (San Diego) - Visiting Air Force snapped San Diego State's three-game winning streak and spoiled the Aztecs' Senior Night festivities with a 13-3 triumph on Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium. With the loss, SDSU also saw its nine-game victory streak against the Falcons halted, slipping to 7-5 on...
SAN DIEGO, CA

