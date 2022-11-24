Read full article on original website
Live WWE Survivor Series 2022 Results (11/26/22)
Tonight, WWE presents Survivor Series 2022 from Boston, MA. – Men’s War Games Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn) vs. Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens & The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, & Butch). – Women’s War Games Match: Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai,...
WWE Muted “We Want Sasha” Chants During Survivor Series
Sasha Banks walked out of WWE earlier this year, but that has not prevented fans from demanding her back on their screens. Despite her absence, fans have clearly not stopped wanting her to come back to the company. This was made more evident by the fact that fans started chanting “We want Sasha” during Survivor Series.
Watch: Unseen Backstage Footage Of Becky Lynch’s Return
While Damage CTRL have found allies in Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley ahead of War Games, Bianca Belair’s team was still missing one person even after Mia Yim joined them. However, yesterday night on SmackDown, Bianca revealed the fifth member of her team was none other than the returning Becky Lynch.
Road Dogg Reveals WWE Re-Hired Him As His Severance Pay Was Ending
Road Dogg was hired back to WWE right as they were about to stop paying him. Speaking to Military News, Road Dogg spoke about WWE hiring him back after releasing him earlier this year. He also called it “divine intervention” and mentioned he was not expecting it to happen.
This Week’s WWE SmackDown Preliminary Viewership Down For Survivor Series Go Home Show
The preliminary viewership numbers for this week’s SmackDown are in. SpoilerTV reports Friday’s WWE SmackDown averaged 2.064 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour produced 2.224 million viewers while the second hour produced 1.904 million viewers. The November 18 episode scored 2.127 million preliminary viewers with a final viewership number of 2.232 million viewers. Friday’s episode averaged a 0.45 preliminary rating in the 18 to 49 demographic with the first hour scoring a 0.5 and the second hour scoring a 0.4. The November 18 episode scored a 0.56 final rating.
Producers And Backstage Notes From Survivor Series Go Home Friday Night SmackDown
The final SmackDown before Survivor Series took place on Friday, and much of the card was building to the show from the get go. As usual, Fightful Select have provided the full producer list for the show as well as several backstage notes regarding the show from Friday. Producers for...
AEW Dynamite Viewership Up This Week As Key Demo Holds Steady
The viewership for this week’s AEW Dynamite is in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 880,000 viewers on November 23. This number is up from last week’s episode which drew 818,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.32 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is the same 0.32 rating that the show posted last week.
Colt Cabana Says Podcast Break Has Nothing To Do With All Out Scrum
Colt Cabana says the All Out Media Scrum debacle didn’t effect his podcasting. While speaking on the latest edition of The Art of Wrestling podcast, Colt Cabana talked about his decision to take a brief hiatus from his podcast. Cabana made it clear that the hiatus had nothing to do with the AEW All Out scrum.
Tony Schiavone Isn’t A Fan Of DQ Finishes To Matches
Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the latest episode of What Happened When. During the episode, Conrad Thompson pointed out that sometimes a match will have a DQ finish, leading to a big brawl before the show goes off the air. To this, Schiavone said:. “That’s a storytelling device. You can...
NWA USA Stream And Results (11/26/22)
The latest episode of NWA USA was held on Saturday, November 26, 2022. You can watch the full episode on NWA’s Youtube channel. The full results for the show can be found below. – The Pope & JTG def. The Miserably Faithful (w/Father James Mitchell & Sal Rinauro) –...
Jey Uso Possibly Suffers Broken Hand In Men’s War Games Match At Survivor Series
Jey Uso may have broken his hand during the men’s War Games match at Survivor Series 2022. During the men’s War Games match, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn were forced to work together early on in the battle. By the time Jimmy Uso made his way to the ring, the two were ready to throw hands. However, shortly after, Jey would have to rely on Sami for something due to a possible injury.
Several WWE Talent Pulled From Wrestlecade
Wrestlecade was held on November 26th at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, NC. The event is an annual wrestling convention that brings wrestlers and fans together for 3 days. The convention features top stars from the present as well as legends from the past. Sadly, some big names weren’t there after initially being a part of the event.
Live Monday Night RAW Results – 11/28/22 – Lumis vs Miz, Becky Lynch Speaks And More
Tonight’s Monday Night RAW will handle the fallout from Survivor Series. The only announced matches feature The Miz battling Dexter Lumis and The Street Profits’ return to the ring. Becky Lynch will speak to kick off the show with the first hour being commercial free. This article will...
Teddy Long Is A Big Fan of Matt Riddle’s Weed Jokes On WWE TV
Matt Riddle is famous for his weed jokes all over WWE. It has come as a shock to many as they know something like this would not fly a decade ago due to WWE’s strict policy on narcotics. Recently a WWE Hall of Famer came to appreciate the relaxed attitude of WWE around marijuana.
Survivor Series 2022: Finn Balor vs AJ Styles Recap And Match Result
Two of the originators of the Bullet Club go one on one in singles action. Balor out first with Dominik and Damien Priest. Balor once again wearing a faceless mask during his entrance. Ripley is noticeably absent after the War Games match opening the show. Styles out second as he is joined by the OC while wearing his own mask. Early on the match, the two lock up with stalemates between the two before they began exchanging blows.
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night Five Results (11/28/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night five of its Super Junior Tag League tournament on November 28 from Nagano Sports Park General Gymnasium in Nagano, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results below. – TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) def. Oskar Leube & Yuto...
Jey Uso’s Hand Heavily Bandaged On RAW
It was reported following Survivor Series that Jey Uso had possibly suffered a broken hand after he was heard mentioning it to his partners during the WarGames match. Well, it seems that may actually be the case. The Bloodline was seen walking backstage at the opening of RAW and it was very clear to see that Jey’s right hand was heavily bandaged up. Obviously, we don’t have the exact diagnosis but it’s clear he is hurt.
Roman Reigns Had Heat With Kevin Owens After War Games Spot Miscommunication
It looks like something that occurred during the War Games match on Saturday lead to heat between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens. Fightful Select now reports that after the match, Roman Reigns returned backstage and he was not happy with Kevin Owens. Fightful Select has learned that Roman Reigns was...
Tony Khan Says AEW Had 0 Known Covid-19 Transmissions
Last year, several pro wrestlers tested positive for the virus and it resulted in numerous shows being cancelled as well. AEW dealt with numerous COVID-19 cases since 2020 and was criticized for that reason. While speaking with The Athletic, Tony Khan recalled having to produce shows during the COVID-19 pandemic....
Becky Lynch To Open Tonight’s RAW While The Opening Hour To Be Commercial Free
Tonight’s RAW will begin in the big time. The fallout of Survivor Series begins tonight and one of the big questions out of the event is what’s next for Becky Lynch. It seems like we’ll find out as soon as RAW goes on the air. WWE have announced that Becky will open the show while the opening hour of RAW will also be commercial free.
