Oklahoma Daily
OU football bowl projection roundup: Sooners could land in Guaranteed Rate, Liberty or Texas bowls
Oklahoma (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) concluded its regular season with a 51-48 overtime loss to Texas Tech on Saturday and now awaits its postseason fate. Several media outlets have released updated bowl berth projections ahead of selection announcements on Sunday, Dec. 4. ESPN, Action Network and CBS Sports all have...
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Texas Tech Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media following OU's 51-48 overtime loss to Texas Tech.
Red Raider Takeover: Joey McGuire's First Season at Texas Tech is a Success
Texas Tech closed out the regular season on Saturday with an overtime win over rival Oklahoma and secured a winning record for 2022.
WATCH: Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Texas Tech Postgame
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel met with the media following OU's 51-48 overtime loss to Texas Tech.
KCBD
Whitehead announces resignation from Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Monday he has accepted the resignation of head men’s tennis coach Danny Whitehead due to personal reasons. “I am blessed to have served as the head tennis coach here at Texas Tech,” Whitehead said. “It was...
Red Raiders Could Play Air Force Falcons in December Bowl Game
The regular season has come to a close and Joey McGuire's Red Raiders were a success in the Big 12 in his first season. Now there's just one more test for 2022.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners' staff, Brent Venables shift focus to players' futures, recruiting after sour loss to Texas Tech
LUBBOCK — Standing at the lectern in front of Sooner Nation nearly a year ago, newly-hired head coach Brent Venables preached the details of the program he was striving to build. “This is going to be a people-driven, relational-driven program, not a transactional program,” Venables said Dec. 6, a...
WATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof Texas Tech Postgame
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof met with the media following OU's 51-48 overtime loss to Texas Tech.
OU-Texas Tech: Live game thread
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Sooners can lock up a winning season for the 24th year in a row with a victory tonight. But they'll have to do so against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in front of a hostile crowd. "We've got a great challenge now finishing out the...
This Must See Christmas Movie Was Filmed in Oklahoma
Hit play on this holiday favorite that was filmed right here in Oklahoma. You'd be surprised at how many movies were shot in the Sooner State, including several Christmas movies. We're quickly becoming the premier location for Hollywood studios and filmmakers. Oklahoma is known for its diverse land types and scenery which makes it the perfect location to accommodate various environments all in one place.
KCBD
3 Area teams left for December football
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three Area teams are left playing December football. 7 p.m. on Friday at the Happy State Bank Stadium in Canyon.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State
This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
This Home on 12 Acres with a Pond and Barn in New Home, Texas Looks Amazing
When I first saw this property had an address in New Home, Texas I thought the listing might have been a mistake but I was wrong. New Home, Texas is located just a little southwest of Lubbock, Texas. It’s a small town in Lynn County, Texas with the last census putting the population at under 500 people. This could be a perfect place to enjoy some privacy while living in a beautiful home.
KCBD
1 injured in Sunday morning shooting in NE Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was moderately injured in an overnight shooting in Northeast Lubbock. LPD responded to a shots fired call around 3 a.m. on Sunday near the East Bates Street and North Ironwood Avenue area. Police say one person was moderately injured. No word on arrests as...
everythinglubbock.com
Outdoorsman has been serving the Lubbock area since 1977
LUBBOCK, Texas—Remember Outdoorsman when you shop small this holiday season. Outdoorsman is a small, home-owned family business that has been open since 1977. They have a passion for helping their customers find exactly what they are looking for in outdoor apparel, clothing, comfortable footwear and more. Outdoorsman is located at 6602 Slide Road or find them at outdoorsmanlbk.com or on Facebook at Outdoorsman.
everythinglubbock.com
Children okay, but driver hurt, Monday crash in Lubbock Co.
LUBBOCK, Texas — A one-vehicle crash, involving two small children, prompted a response from the Texas Department of Public Safety to the area of FM 1729 and East Highway 62/82, just before 7:30 a.m. Monday. The driver who was ejected from the vehicle and moderately injured was sent to...
KTBS
Arrest made in execution-style killing of four in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly killing four people at a marijuana grow operation in rural Oklahoma. Wu Chen, 45, was taken into custody in Miami Beach, Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a car tag reader flagged Chen's vehicle, connecting it to...
