Black Friday 2022: Best deals on TVs, air fryers, Dyson hair dryer, Xbox series S consoles and more

Black Friday is finally here! There are thousands of offers to be had across everything from air fryers , dehumidifiers , mattresses , fashion , beauty and toys to TVs , gaming , tech , mobile phones and laptops – and we at IndyBest are here to bring you the best deals as they drop.

Almost every brand is taking part, too – think Pandora , Nintendo , Lego , Ugg , Ninja , Meta , Dyson, Tefal and Shark . Similarly, the likes of Amazon , Very , Asda, Apple , Argos , Boots , Currys and John Lewis & Partners have all slashed their prices considerably on big-ticket items.

We’ve already found some very impressive discounts across the board, with Black Friday deals on everything from the Xbox series S to Dyson airwrap dupes, dehumidifiers and air fryers , so you’re in for a real treat.

To help you stay up to date with all of the most exciting Black Friday discounts as they drop, we’re continually updating this guide with the biggest and best deals – think of it as the crème de la crème of the sale.

Best Black Friday deals 2022

Amazon Echo dot speaker, 5th generation: Was £54.99, now £26.99, Amazon.co.uk

The brand’s latest Echo dot speaker has 51 per cent slashed off its price for Black Friday – a great deal for those looking to connect their home. For this model, the audio architecture has been redesigned, and Amazon claims it delivers up to double the base of the gen 4. It also features new sensors, including a room-temperature sensor, so Alexa can take action when the room gets too hot or too cold.

Apple iPad 10.9in, 2022, wifi, 64GB storage: Was £499, now £469, Amazon.co.uk

Apple’s all-new regular iPad has just received its best ever discount this Black Friday, and we’ve never seen the price drop this low. Launching literally a month ago, our reviewer praised this 10th generation model in their review . “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad air, which costs £170 more,” they wrote. “That aside, this is the best tablet under £500 from any manufacturer, in my opinion.” – and in our opinion, it’s even better now that it’s even cheaper.

Xbox Series S: Was £249.99, now £189, Currys.co.uk

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly gaming console, you’ll be glad to see the Xbox series S has been reduced to the cheapest price we’ve ever seen. Securing a spot in our review of the best gaming consoles , our tester noted it is “remarkably good value” and perfect for those looking for a “cheap gaming solution” and who “don’t need a 4K resolution to have a good time”. Put this under the tree for someone special and make their Christmas.

Apple AirPods pro, 2nd gen: Was £249, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon discounted the new AirPods pro earlier this week, and it’s just slashed it again by a further £10, saving you an unmissable eight per cent. These are the second-generation AirPods pro wireless noise-cancelling earbuds, which only arrived in September of this year.

Our reviewer gave them a rating of 8/10 and said : “The new AirPods pro are a significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model. Though there’s no major design change, except to the charging case, the improvements to audio are worth having.”

La Roche-Posay x CeraVe x Vichy blemish prone bundle: Was £116, now £58, Sephora.co.uk

If you're constantly battling breakouts, this bundle of five full-size products is an entire skincare routine catered to achieving clear skin. It includes the cult favourite La Roche-Posay effaclar duo (+) moisturiser, CeraVe's well-loved foaming cleanser with niacinamide, a La Roche-Posay effaclar duo (+) serum, a Vichy normaderm pore tightening toner and a La Roche-Posay anthelios age correct SPF50+. Not only will it help reduce, prevent and heal blemishes, it will also balance oil production and keep dryness at bay. With 50 per cent off, this is an absolute steal.

PureMate 2.2l portable dehumidifier: Was £119.99, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

Get rid of damp, mould and dust with this machine that landed a spot in our guide to the best dehumidifiers , with our tester praising it for being “sleek and uber portable”. With a large capacity, it can “capture up to 600ml of water per day, and is ideal for smaller spaces, such as bedrooms or kitchens”. As for the noise, it’s “very quiet”, so much so, our tester “barely heard it while it was on, which is partly down to the thermoelectric cooling fan, which doesn’t need a compressor to operate”.

Ghd platinum+ styler: Was £219, now £175, ghdhair.com

Dubbed as the favourite overall in our review of the best ghd straighteners , it’s perfect for everyday styling. “From the sleek design to the effortlessness of using it, this top-of-the-line straightener is a worthy investment for those that use a styler often,” noted our writer. Praising the clever heat tech that avoids damaging your hair, it’s considered the brand’s most “high-tech straightener”, as it “uses smart technology to predict your hair’s needs for bespoke styling”. It can also recognise the “thickness of strands and the styling speed, and responds to both, heating up accordingly”.

Samsung 55in BU8500 4K smart TV: Was £799, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

Looking for a new telly this Black Friday? This deal saves £300 on a 55in 4K smart TV from Samsung. Reduced from £799 to £499, this current-generation Samsung screen was new for 2022 and features integration with the company’s SmartThings smart home system, plus it comes with a solar-powered remote that never needs new batteries.

JBL boombox 2 portable bluetooth speaker: Was £449, now £249, Currys.co.uk

There’s an impressive £200 saving on this wireless speaker in the Currys Black Friday sale. If you have plans to host this Christmas, or simply want to enjoy your favourite music with high-quality audio, this ticks every box. It promises 24 hours of battery life on a full charge, has a built-in power bank for charging your phone and is waterproof. The sturdy handle will come in handy for transporting from room to room too, whether you’re entertaining in the dining room or relaxing on your sofa.

Tefal actifry genius XL AH960840 air fryer: Was £249, now £149, Currys.co.uk

Air fryers are a hot commodity, and this model featured in our review of the best air fryers , with our tester noting it made some of the “best chips we cooked in all our tests”, which is surely reason enough to snap this up while it’s on offer. Better still, it can also “make food with sauce as a slow cooker would, so casseroles, stews and curries are all an option”.

Dyson supersonic hair dryer, certified refurbished: Was £269.99, now £188.99, Ebay.co.uk

Deals on the cult Dyson supersonic are few and far between but, for Black Friday, the hair tool has been slashed to just £188.99 (that’s a whopping 30 per cent saving) at Dyson’s official eBay-certified refurbished hub – a marketplace where you can find like-new products sold at discounted prices. It’s not only cheaper but you’re also covered with a year’s warranty. There is no denying the appeal of the coveted hair dryer, which our reviewer described as “powerful and versatile”. It “drastically decreases the amount of time spent drying your hair and leaves it far shinier and healthier than the majority of hair dryers”. We’ve also spotted a Dyson airwrap deal too.

Lululemon swift speed high-rise tight 28in: Was £118, now £69, Lululemon.co.uk

We’re big fans of Lululemon here at Indybest, with two of its legging styles featuring in our guide to the best yoga pants and leggings . This pair is designed specifically for running, with discreet side pockets for your phone and keys, a zipped back pocket for secure storage, reflective details for extra safety and a drawcord to stop them rolling or sliding down.

Chilly’s water bottle: Was £26, now £13, Chillys.com

Save 50 per cent on this sea horse water bottle from Chilly’s. While this specific one didn’t appear in our round-up of the best water bottles , the Chilly’s X did. “Chilly’s has transformed the way we view reusable bottles. They’re funky, they’re fun, and most importantly, they keep water ice-cold for 24 hours,” our writer said in their review . “The 500ml bottle is more in line with a standard bottle of water you’d pick up from the shop, so it feels light and easy to carry around. It also fits nicely into car cup holders, as well as handbags and backpacks, without weighing them down.” Chilly’s donates a further 10 per cent of all of its sea life range bottles to the environmental organisation City to Sea.

Pandora sparkling slider bracelet: Was £55, now £44, Pandora.net

The Pandora Black Friday sale is big news every year – and 2022 is no different, with the jewellery brand offering 20 per cent off (almost) everything. If you’re looking to inject some sparkle into your outfits, this bracelet is the perfect pick – it’s a timeless piece you’ll enjoy wearing for years to come, making it a great investment. If you don’t tend to wear silver, it’s also available in rose gold (was £130, now £104, Pandora.net ).

Mulberry small iris canvas and leather shoulder bag: Was £1,150, now £862.50, Johnlewis.com

Thanks to John Lewis’s Black Friday sale, you can snap up this leather and canvas bag from Mulberry with nearly £300 off. It’s a high-quality investment piece that will stand the test of time and the neutral colour palette makes it a versatile wardrobe addition. There are double pull cords on either side, which enable you to customise the shape, while the braided top handle and long shoulder strap mean you can carry it in two different ways.

Virgin Media ultra-fast M350 broadband: Was £56 per month, now £27 per month, Virginmedia.com

Virgin Media has kicked off its Black Friday sale with a bang, making it the perfect time to upgrade your internet package. With this deal, you get Virgin Media’s M350 ultra-fast broadband for £27 per month, saving you 52 per cent on the original price. M350 comes with average download speeds of 362Mbps and average upload speeds of 35Mbps, ideal for households that like to stream, game and download content fast. New subscribers will also receive a free Virgin Media Stream box, which brings together your favourite TV channels, video apps and streaming subscriptions all in one place.

Nespresso vertuo next coffee machine: Was £150, now £69, Amazon.co.uk

Securing a spot in our review of the best pod coffee machines , you can trust that this makes a “decent cup of coffee”, according to our tester. They added that this “swish-looking kit takes all the guesswork out of making any drinks, thanks to the clever barcode system” because each of the vertuoline pods is “recognised by the machine, so it adjusts the brew time and water to coffee ratio to make the perfect beverage, and all you need to do is press one button”. Besides making barista-quality brew easy, it currently has £81 off in the Amazon Black Friday sale .

Kidkraft uptown dollhouse: Was £217.99, now £139.99, Very.co.uk

At Very, there’s £78 to save on this Kidkraft Uptown Dollhouse. With everything you need for imaginative play, there are two towers and outdoor areas too, featuring a rooftop patio and an expandable backyard with a pool. Inside, however, is where the real fun begins – there’s a rooftop staircase, a skylight and a gliding elevator that spans three floors. And that’s not to mention the 36-piece accessory pack, including a light-up lamp and keyboard that plays music.

The Oodie, grey: Was £89, now £59, Theoodie.co.uk

Securing a spot in our review of the best blanket hoodies , we found this oversized hoodie to be “ very oversized, cocooning our 6ft tester down to the knees”. Complete with a hood, sleeves and practical front pouch, the hoodie is finished in a plush soft-to-touch flannel fleece with sherpa fleece lining the inside. Our writer’s only gripe was its not-so-pocket-friendly price, but now you can save 35 per cent for Black Friday. If you’re not sure about the grey colour, check out our Oodie Black Friday guide for our pick of the best deals.

Monica Vinader Deia gemstone ring: Was £75, now £52.50, Monicavinader.com

Monica Vinader has kicked off its Black Friday sale by offering 30 per cent off everything, which is a very impressive discount, particularly owing to the sale’s proximity to Christmas. If you’re looking for a gift for yourself or a loved one, this design featured in our review of the best rings , with our writer noting that they were “instantly smitten with the contrasting effect of the sterling silver and turquoise and sea-green-hued gemstone”. For more deals on jewellery, make a beeline to our Black Friday guide .

Ring video doorbell 3: Was £159.99, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

You can secure your home for less, thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sale, which includes an impressive range of discounts on Ring doorbells. A very similar model to this one took the top spot in our review of the best video doorbells – in which our writer praised the “quality of the 1,080px HD video, and the clever two-way talk”. The brand claims it’s easy to set up, while the built-in motion detection means you’ll receive instant notification if anyone rings the doorbell.

Meta Quest 2 + ‘Resident Evil 4’ bundle: Was £399.99, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

Calling all fans of virtual reality , this is a deal you need to see. Taking the top spot in our review of the best VR headsets, our tech writer Steve Hogarty praised it for being a “genuine breakthrough for the technology”. He added: “Not only does it look smart – with no protruding cables or messy wiring to worry about – it’s straightforward enough to set up that even the most tech-averse users will be able to experience VR within minutes of opening the box.” Thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sale , you can get this bundled with Resident Evil 4 and save an impressive £50.

Sonos one: Was £199, now £159, Amazon.co.uk

Taking the top spot in our review of the best Sonos speakers , The Independent ’s technology editor Andrew Griffin noted that “it’s the favourite for a reason”. It “offers an introduction to the best of Sonos: very smart, very good sound for its size and price, and the ability to link up not just with the world of music streaming but also with the rest of the speakers in your house”, Griffin noted. “It’s the best place to start, and likely to be the best addition to any existing system.” This rare discount reduces it to less than £160.

Le Creuset cast iron round casserole soup pot: Was £270, now £162, Johnlewis.com

When it comes to cookware, few brands rival Le Creuset, The only downside is the brand comes with a sizeable price tag, which is why we’re so pleased to share the news that John Lewis & Partners has slashed the price of this design by 40 per cent. The brand’s cast iron oval casserole dish (£275, Lecreuset.co.uk ) took the top spot in our review of the best casserole dishes , with our tester praising the large handles for making it a dream for moving it “from oven to table without struggling and a tight-fitting lid to lock in moisture”. This 26cm pot has a sizeable 4.1l capacity, and it’s an essential for soup season. For more Le Creuset Black Friday deals , our dedicated guide has everything you could need and more.

DeWalt DCD796P2-GB 18V brushless cordless combi drill: Was £299.99, now £199.99, Screwfix.com

A big name in the construction world, DeWalt is so popular that three of its models feature in our review of the best cordless drills . The DeWalt DCD791D2 compact drill driver (£299, Amazon.co.uk ) is fairly similar, and our writer noted that “when working with wood the DeWalt was superb and never got jammed when drilling, while the power enabled fast drilling and driving while retaining plenty of control so we never felt the tool was getting away from us.” As for this exact model, it’s noted as being ultra-compact, and it has 15 torque positions for consistent driving into a variety of materials.

Sky glass: £36 a month, £10 upfront for 24/48 months, Sky.com

If you’re compelled by Sky’s glass offering, its Black Friday deal will save about £96 on the cost of a TV subscription, as well as an interest-free loan of its own TV set with built-in speakers. In our review of the set , our writer described the experience as “the most seamless way to watch Sky TV yet”, with particular praise given to the integration of streaming apps such as Netflix and Amazon Prime . The TV subscription includes the Sky entertainment package with Netflix for £25 a month, with the additional cost of the TV set itself starting from £11 a month for the 43in model, going up to £20 a month for the 65in model. For more discounts from the tech giant, read our guide to the best Sky Black Friday deals .

Emma premium mattress, double: Was £1,099, now £494.55, Emma-mattress.co.uk

Black Friday mattress deals are some of the best. And, luckily, everyone’s favourite bed-in-a-box brand Emma has lots of deals right now. This mattress is currently reduced by 55 per cent, which is quite something, considering it received rave reviews in our guide to the best mattresses . The “isolation was excellent, but we were also impressed with how well it regulated our temperature”, praised our tester. If you want to sleep in a “bubble of bliss”, this is the bed for you.

Kenwood K20MS21 microwave: Was £160, now £99.99, Currys.co.uk

There’s an impressive £60 off this Kenwood microwave in the Currys Black Friday sale , taking the price down to £99.99. Finished in black with a silver handle, this is a more-compact microwave, with a 20l capacity, six automatic cooking modes, a 24.5cm-diameter turntable, and 800W of power.

Tan-Luxe the face illuminating self-tan drops: Was £36, now £18, Tan-luxe.com

Faking a summer glow in winter can be difficult, but that’s where Tan-Luxe comes in. The brand has kicked off Black Friday by offering 50 per cent off everything, and these illuminating drops landed a spot in our review of the best face tanners , with our writer noting it’s a “reliable self-tanner that we’ve turned to time and time again”. It provides a natural-looking tan that “fades evenly”. It’s a yes from us.

Ooni Koda 12 pizza oven: Was £299, now £239.20, Ooni.com

Taking the top spot in our review of the best outdoor pizza ovens , Ooni is a reliable brand that’s most definitely worth your dough. Our tester praised it for having a “foolproof design” that “makes it almost impossible not to produce wonderfully tasty pizza”. It was also praised for being portable, so “no where’s out of bounds for a pizza party”. Prepare for summer by investing in this during Black Friday.

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts astronomy tower playset: Was £90, now £72, Argos.co.uk

This Lego set is perfect for Harry Potter enthusiasts, featuring 971 pieces and eight minifigures, including Harry, Hermione and Ron, for building Hogwarts’ astronomy tower. For children aged nine and above, this Lego set also includes accessories such as mandrake plants, wands and a book of potions and is currently 20 per cent off.

What are the best Black Friday supermarket deals?

While the likes of Amazon , Very , Apple , Argos , Boots , Currys and John Lewis & Partners are all go-to destinations for Black Friday, you’ll find plenty more stellar savings courtesy of supermarkets to fill your trolleys with. From Aldi and Asda to Tesco , M&S , Morrisons , Sainsburys and Lidl, both online and in-store aisles are packed with savings across tech, beauty, food, clothes and more.

What is Black Friday?

If you’re yet to shop during Black Friday, you’re in for a real treat. The shopping event started in the US as a one-day event the day after Thanksgiving, offering people the chance to get their Christmas shopping done. But now, it’s a worldwide affair, with huge discounts on offer.

Many UK retailers take part and slash the prices of big-name brands, including Apple , Dyson , Nintendo , Sky , Virgin Media , Gymshark , Pandora , Our Place , and more.

Black Friday 2022 in the UK is 25 November – so the sale is now underway. Fear not though, it’s no longer a one-day affair because, for most brands and retailers, the sale spans the weekend until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday. Thankfully for you, throughout Cyber Weekend, we’re on hand updating our guides to everything from TVs , laptops , gaming , and tech to mattresses , home appliances , beauty , fashion , and toys .

Why is it called Black Friday?

There are a number of different explanations as to why the sale event after Thanksgiving was coined Black Friday.

One explanation is that the term was used in the Sixties by police officers in Philadelphia to describe the chaos that ensued when tourists descended on the city for Christmas shopping and the annual Army-Navy football match. This proved a nightmare for the police who had to deal with issues such as shoplifting and accidents.

Another theory is that brands and retailers were typically in the red or at a financial loss until the day after Thanksgiving when sales meant they moved into the black or were in profit.

Now Black Friday is of course synonymous with huge discounts and deals across the board, and it’s the biggest and best shopping event of the year.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the following Monday after Black Friday, and will therefore be held on Monday 28 November in 2022. It’s traditionally an online-only event, but many deals are now also available in-store. It serves as your last chance to bag a bargain across tech , coffee machines , air fryers , gaming , TVs , and laptops .

What’s the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Traditionally, Black Friday was hosted online and in-store, while Cyber Monday used to be exclusively an online shopping event. But now, this isn’t the case, so there’s not much difference between the two events.

In terms of the difference in deals, some of the best discounts on big-ticket items may sell out before Cyber Monday. But, this isn’t always the case.

Will the Royal Mail strike affect Black Friday deliveries?

Due to an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions, Royal Mail workers will strike throughout November. Unfortunately for shoppers, that means there could be a delay in deliveries during the sale event.

Workers announced they will stage two 48-hour strikes around Black Friday and Cyber Monday . The exact dates are Thursday 24 November, Friday 25 November (Black Friday) and Monday 28 November (Cyber Monday).

The best Black Friday 2022 shopping tips

Owing to being the best and biggest shopping event of the year, it can feel overwhelming trying to navigate the discounts on offer. To help ensure you make the most of the best Black Friday deals, our crack team of deal hunters will be on hand, as always.

Throughout the shopping bonanza, we’ll be reporting on all the news and intel, and have even got our liveblog running, where you’ll find minute-by-minute updates on all the best deals.

How to avoid Black Friday scams and fraud?

Shopping during Black Friday can be exciting, however, figures released by National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) indicate that last year, consumers were scammed out of £15.3 million during the sale bonanza and Christmas shopping period (November 2021 to January 2022) – with an average loss of £1,000 per person.

As a result, the NCSC has issued advice to online shoppers . They recommend setting up a two-step verification on accounts and use random word passwords to prevent cyber scammers from gaining access to shopping, bank or email accounts.

Similarly, it’s important to research online retailers and read reviews for sites you haven’t used before. Within the IndyBest Black Friday guides , we will only be showcasing the best deals from reputable brands and retailers.

Finally, the NCSC recommends using payment platforms, such as PayPal, Google, or Apple Pay, for extra protection when paying for your orders. As a final bit of advice, whenever you pay, look for the closed padlock in the web address bar, which means that your connection is secure.

What will be the best Black Friday deals this year?

While we are some of the best shoppers in the business, the best Black Friday deals this year still remain unknown. But if last year’s discounts are anything to go by, you’ll be in for a real treat. Owing to the sheer amount of offers made available, the shopping bonanza is the perfect time to get your Christmas shopping done.

