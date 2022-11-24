Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
LSUSports.net
No. 11 LSU Back Home Tuesday To Host Southeastern
BATON ROUGE – After a successful trip to Bimini, the No. 11 LSU Women’s Basketball team (7-0) will be back at home to host Southeastern Louisiana (4-2) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT in the PMAC. The Tigers are coming off two wins last week over George Mason...
NOLA.com
Two 2023 defensive linemen have now decommitted from LSU in the last week
Four-star edge rusher Joshua Mickens decommitted Monday from LSU. Two four-star defensive linemen in the 2023 class have now decommitted in the last week after Darron Reed flipped to Auburn. Mickens and Reed were part of an impressive recruiting haul over the Fourth of July weekend this summer when LSU...
LSU Loses Commitment From 4-Star DL Joshua Mickens
LSU has lost a commitment from four-star EDGE rusher Joshua Mickens, he announced via social media Monday afternoon. Mickens, who committed to the Tigers in July, is the second four-star defensive lineman to decommit from LSU in the past week. Defensive line coach Jamar Cain’s unit attains significant depth, but...
LSUSports.net
LSU Climbs To No. 11 in Women’s AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – After going 2-0 in Bimini and improving to 7-0 on the season, the LSU Women’s Basketball team moved up one spot to No. 11 in Monday’s AP Poll. LSU is leading the country averaging 103.3 points for game and grabbing 55.7 rebounds per game.
Joshua Mickens, nation's No. 7 edge-rusher, decommits from LSU Tigers; Ohio State Buckeyes looming?
The writing has been on the wall, but the first domino finally fell Monday. Lawrence Central (Indiana) four-star edge-rusher Joshua Mickens announced his decommitment from the LSU Tigers. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound defender, rated the nation's No. 57 overall prospect and No. 7 edge-rusher, is ...
brproud.com
WATCH: Southern HC and ‘Prime Time’ speak before 2022 SWAC Championship game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are Jackson State Tigers are set to tangle for the second time in 2022. This time it will be for the SWAC Championship on Saturday, December 3. Jackson State shutout Southern by a score of 35-0 in their first meeting on...
LSUSports.net
Kim Mulkey Show Begins Wednesday at TJ Ribs
BATON ROUGE – The first edition of the 2022-23 Kim Mulkey Show will take place at 7 p.m. CT at TJ Ribs on Acadian Thruway as Coach Mulkey and Patrick Wright will talk LSU Women’s Basketball for an hour each week throughout the season. Listeners are encouraged to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M fan gets destroyed by LSU player while storming field following upset win over Tigers
Very few people expected Texas A&M to upset LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday. Fewer expected it to be a 38-23 final, especially after how the Aggies struggled to find the end zone against UMass a week ago. However, with their bowl hopes already gone, they played spoiler in a major way to eliminate Brian Kelly’s team from College Football Playoff contention.
LSUSports.net
Tigers Punch Ticket to NCAA Tournament
BATON ROUGE, La. – For the first time since 2017 the LSU Tigers Volleyball team punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament. “This is what we have worked for all season long,” said head coach Tonya Johnson. “I feel like this team has put in the time and effort to be rewarded with this. I could not be more excited and prouder of a group of young women and what they stand for. I am super excited that they represent LSU.”
LSU falls, Tulane climbs in AP Top 25
LSU’s loss the Texas A&M dropped the Tigers five spots in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll. Tulane’s victory over Cincinnati pushed the Green Wave up a spot. LSU fell from #6 to #11. Tulane move to #18 from #19.
Video: College Fan Gets Destroyed During Field Storming
A massive upset took place in college football on Saturday. Texas A&M, who was 4-7 heading into its game against LSU, beat the latter by 15, 38-23. The loss ended up knocking LSU out of contention for the College Football Playoff since it now has three losses. After the game,...
LSUSports.net
Carson, Johnson and Reese Post Double-Doubles For No. 12 LSU In 99-64 Win Over UAB
BIMINI, Bahamas — Jasmine Carson, Flau’jae Johnson and Angel Reese recorded double-doubles as No. 12 LSU closed out its trip to the Bahamas on Saturday with a 99-64 win over UAB at Gateway Christian Academy. Carson recorded the first double-double of her career as she scored 12 points...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Host Wofford In Sunday 2 PM Hoops Game
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Basketball team returns home Sunday afternoon for a 2 p.m. contest against the Wofford Terriers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Tickets for the game are available online at LSUTix.net and at the upper concourse ticket windows of the Maravich Center beginning one hour prior to tipoff. Tickets are available for $5 for those bringing a food item for donation to the LSU Food Pantry. LSU students are admitted free with a valid LSU ID.
LSUSports.net
Football Drops Regular Season Finale to Texas A&M, 38-23
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Devon Achane rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Aggies past No. 5 LSU, 38-23, on Saturday night in the regular season finale. LSU falls to 9-3 on the season. The Tigers return to action next Saturday in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against No. 1 Georgia at 3 p.m. CT on CBS.
CFP world slams Brian Kelly after LSU’s brutal loss
After Ohio State was routed at home by Michigan, No. 5 LSU’s path to the College Football Playoff seemed set. Beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on December 3 and a trip to the CFP would likely be in the cards. That’s not an easy path — but everything was laid out clearly for Read more... The post CFP world slams Brian Kelly after LSU’s brutal loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LSUSports.net
Tigers Fall to Georgia in Regular Season Finale
BATON ROUGE, La. –LSU (15-13, 9-9 SEC) fell to Georgia (22-7, 13-5 SEC), 3-0 (16-25, 24-26, 23-25) Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson led LSU with 13 kills and outside hitter Paige Flickinger was behind her for her ninth double-double this season with 11 kills and 10 digs. Middle blocker Anita Anwusi tallied six kills and finished with a team-high four blocks, including one solo block.
LSUSports.net
LSU Golfer Carla Tejedo Finishes T7 in Spanish Open
BATON ROUGE – LSU junior golfer Carla Tejedo played the final 36 holes in 11-under par to finish T7 on the Ladies European Tour’s Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana at Alferini Golf. Tejedo posted a 7-under 63 on the par 73 layout on Saturday, including birdies...
Southern Beats Grambling, Punches Ticket to SWAC Championship Game for 'Boom Box' Rematch
The Southern Jaguars exacted revenge and punched their ticket to the 2022 SWAC Championship game against Jackson State on Dec. 3.
brproud.com
GAME BLOG: SU Jags beat GSU Tigers at 49th Annual Bayou Classic
NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Bayou Classic returns to the New Orleans Caesars Superdome for its 49th year Saturday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. The Southern University A&M Jaguars (6-4) take on the Grambling State University Tigers (3-7) for the historic matchup. Where to watch the game:. TV:...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Southern's Human Jukebox, Grambling's 'World Famed' duke it out in Battle of the Bands
For the members of two Louisiana marching bands, Friday was not Black Friday nor the day after Thanksgiving, as much as it it was a culmination of months of preparation, a celebration of 49 years of history. It was the Battle of the Bands between Southern and Grambling, and the...
