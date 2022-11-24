ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 11 LSU Back Home Tuesday To Host Southeastern

BATON ROUGE – After a successful trip to Bimini, the No. 11 LSU Women’s Basketball team (7-0) will be back at home to host Southeastern Louisiana (4-2) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT in the PMAC. The Tigers are coming off two wins last week over George Mason...
LSU Loses Commitment From 4-Star DL Joshua Mickens

LSU has lost a commitment from four-star EDGE rusher Joshua Mickens, he announced via social media Monday afternoon. Mickens, who committed to the Tigers in July, is the second four-star defensive lineman to decommit from LSU in the past week. Defensive line coach Jamar Cain’s unit attains significant depth, but...
LSU Climbs To No. 11 in Women’s AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – After going 2-0 in Bimini and improving to 7-0 on the season, the LSU Women’s Basketball team moved up one spot to No. 11 in Monday’s AP Poll. LSU is leading the country averaging 103.3 points for game and grabbing 55.7 rebounds per game.
Kim Mulkey Show Begins Wednesday at TJ Ribs

BATON ROUGE – The first edition of the 2022-23 Kim Mulkey Show will take place at 7 p.m. CT at TJ Ribs on Acadian Thruway as Coach Mulkey and Patrick Wright will talk LSU Women’s Basketball for an hour each week throughout the season. Listeners are encouraged to...
Texas A&M fan gets destroyed by LSU player while storming field following upset win over Tigers

Very few people expected Texas A&M to upset LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday. Fewer expected it to be a 38-23 final, especially after how the Aggies struggled to find the end zone against UMass a week ago. However, with their bowl hopes already gone, they played spoiler in a major way to eliminate Brian Kelly’s team from College Football Playoff contention.
Tigers Punch Ticket to NCAA Tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. – For the first time since 2017 the LSU Tigers Volleyball team punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament. “This is what we have worked for all season long,” said head coach Tonya Johnson. “I feel like this team has put in the time and effort to be rewarded with this. I could not be more excited and prouder of a group of young women and what they stand for. I am super excited that they represent LSU.”
LSU falls, Tulane climbs in AP Top 25

LSU’s loss the Texas A&M dropped the Tigers five spots in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll. Tulane’s victory over Cincinnati pushed the Green Wave up a spot. LSU fell from #6 to #11. Tulane move to #18 from #19.
Tigers Host Wofford In Sunday 2 PM Hoops Game

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Basketball team returns home Sunday afternoon for a 2 p.m. contest against the Wofford Terriers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Tickets for the game are available online at LSUTix.net and at the upper concourse ticket windows of the Maravich Center beginning one hour prior to tipoff. Tickets are available for $5 for those bringing a food item for donation to the LSU Food Pantry. LSU students are admitted free with a valid LSU ID.
Football Drops Regular Season Finale to Texas A&M, 38-23

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Devon Achane rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Aggies past No. 5 LSU, 38-23, on Saturday night in the regular season finale. LSU falls to 9-3 on the season. The Tigers return to action next Saturday in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against No. 1 Georgia at 3 p.m. CT on CBS.
CFP world slams Brian Kelly after LSU’s brutal loss

After Ohio State was routed at home by Michigan, No. 5 LSU’s path to the College Football Playoff seemed set. Beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on December 3 and a trip to the CFP would likely be in the cards. That’s not an easy path — but everything was laid out clearly for Read more... The post CFP world slams Brian Kelly after LSU’s brutal loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tigers Fall to Georgia in Regular Season Finale

BATON ROUGE, La. –LSU (15-13, 9-9 SEC) fell to Georgia (22-7, 13-5 SEC), 3-0 (16-25, 24-26, 23-25) Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson led LSU with 13 kills and outside hitter Paige Flickinger was behind her for her ninth double-double this season with 11 kills and 10 digs. Middle blocker Anita Anwusi tallied six kills and finished with a team-high four blocks, including one solo block.
LSU Golfer Carla Tejedo Finishes T7 in Spanish Open

BATON ROUGE – LSU junior golfer Carla Tejedo played the final 36 holes in 11-under par to finish T7 on the Ladies European Tour’s Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana at Alferini Golf. Tejedo posted a 7-under 63 on the par 73 layout on Saturday, including birdies...
GAME BLOG: SU Jags beat GSU Tigers at 49th Annual Bayou Classic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Bayou Classic returns to the New Orleans Caesars Superdome for its 49th year Saturday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. The Southern University A&M Jaguars (6-4) take on the Grambling State University Tigers (3-7) for the historic matchup. Where to watch the game:. TV:...
