Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Breaks Records by Selling 10 Million Copies in 3 Days; Fans Unveil Africa-Based Adaptation

The new Pokémon video game arrived earlier this week, and it has stirred the Internet quite a bit. Following a ton of waiting for fans, the game launched a couple of weeks ago. However, it was riddled with issues, glitches, and bugs that fans weren't happy about. Despite these major caveats, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet seems to be a major commercial success for Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.
Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday 2022 Deals

Black Friday has passed, but there are still deals to be found. We're moving towards post-Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, deals now, so it's time to get stuck into some of the very best Nintendo deals. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch bundle deal from basically every Black Friday of the past is back once again, and is now live at Best Buy Cyber Monday and GameStop Cyber Monday If you're looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch as a gift for someone, the Mario Kart 8 Black bundle is perfect.
A Challenge from Cassiopeia - Starfall Street

A Challenge from Cassiopeia is the final quest in the Starfall Street pathway. After defeating all 5 of the Star Team bosses across Paldea, you'll be called to Uva/Naranja Academy to face Cassiopeia. In this walkthrough, we'll take you through how to prepare and take on Cassiopeia in this showdown in Mesagoza.
West Province (Area Three) Trainer Battles

The West Province Area Three in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is sandwiched between Casseroya Lake, West Province (Area Two), and the Dalizapa Passage. Trainers here have pokemon around the levels of 29 - 30. Winning against five trainers in the area will grant you an Amulet Coin. Want to go...
Svartalfheim Relic 1 - Talisman of Meign

The Talisman of Meign is the first Relic you'll find and it literally cannot be missed because collecting it is a mandatory part of the main story mission, The Quest for Tyr. Found within The Applecore, the Talisman of Meign is the only Relic found in Svartalfheim.
Game Scoop! Presents: The 100 Questions Challenge (2022)

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! It's our annual 100 Questions feast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Tina Amini -- have 100 questions to guess five different games. Can they do it? Play along at home!. Watch...
IGN AMA - “What In-Game Item Do You Want In Real Life?”

You asked and we listened, here are Brian Altano and Max Scoville answering your questions about gaming in this IGN AMA, and it's all presented by Yahoo Mail. We answered a bunch of questions that cover the future of gaming, our favorite video game series, what upcoming gaming we are excited about, our main in Super Smash Brothers on Nintendo Switch, and our favorite video game of the year (Game of the year, GOTY) and so much more.
Slave Zero X - Official Atavaka Voice Actor Reveal Teaser Trailer

Slave Zero X is an upcoming 2.5D biopunk hack-n-slash game set in the world of 1999's Slave Zero. Jordan Reynolds (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Lupin III) is set to voice the deadly armored swordsman and assassin, Atavaka. He is also one of the Five Calamities in the action game. Slave...
Andor: Season 1 Review

Andor is one of the very best TV shows of the year and as good as Star Wars has been in a long, long time. Andor Season 1 reviewed by Simon Cardy. All 12 episodes are now available to stream on Disney+.
Don't Miss The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards are back! Tune in to IGN to see all the new trailers, reveals, announcements, world premieres and award winners. December 8th at 4pm PT / 7pm ET.
Wingspan Is Discounted 28% for Cyber Monday

Wingspan isn't your typical board game. Sure, you'll spend the game trying to win by hatching eggs and getting new birds, but the real win is the bird facts you learn along the way. This award-winning game is ideal for your nerdiest friends (read: me) or your most contemplative kid, because you'll likely get lost in conversation about the beautiful artwork on each card or the fascinating true trivia you'll learn about birds. Get Wingspan for just $46.99 from Amazon and get learnin'.
Starship Troopers: Extermination - Announcement Trailer

Get ready to squash bugs in Starship Troopers: Extermination, the upcoming 12-player PvE co-op first-person shooter from Offworld Industries that's coming to PC Early Access in 2023. Expect three playable classes, defense-building, large-scale battles, and more.
Cyber Monday: Your Last Chance to Grab an Xbox Series S at a Massive Discount

Xbox Series S consoles received a generous discount in the Black Friday sales, coming down to just £189 at Amazon. We saw the Xbox Series S get a significant drop in price in the US, dropping to at least $249 at most retailers over the pond, and the UK quickly followed suit over Black Friday. Now it's Cyber Monday, and it's your last chance to cop this amazing Xbox Deal; it will expire at the end of the day, November 28.
Star Wars Duel of the Fates Funko Pops Are on Sale

Say what you will about the prequels, but the Duel of the Fates lightsaber battle in The Phantom Menace is one of the most iconic scenes in the whole Star Wars Saga. Funko has released an Amazon-exclusive set of figures based on that fight, and they’re all on sale now for Cyber Monday. These are deluxe Funko Pop figures of Darth Maul, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Qui-Gon Jinn. They’re designed to be displayed together to re-create the fight in Funko vinyl. It looks pretty rad.
Sonic Frontiers Is On Sale for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is a marketing term for the Monday after Thanksgiving, when retailers roll out their online sales. It's basically an extension of Black Friday, and Black Friday 2022 was pretty great for deals, actually. The Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deal returned once again, giving you a free copy of Mario Kart 8 and 3-months Nintendo Online, but we've also seen exciting new deals like price cuts on Sonic Frontiers. Those Sonic Frontier deals have now extended into Cyber Monday.
Save $30 On Mysterium This Cyber Monday

Get your kids and friends into tabletop games with this classic one-versus-all mystery game. Mysterium is one of our favorite games for big groups because it's easy to learn and only lasts about 45 minutes. Get Mysterium for just $24.99 from Amazon today. Don't miss out on Amazon's massive buy...
The Settlers: New Allies - Official Developer Update Video

The Settlers: New Allies will be available on Windows PC on February 17, 2023, and is available for pre-order now on Windows PC via the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store. The game is also in development for Xbox, PlayStation, Amazon Luna, and Nintendo Switch. Join creative director Christian...

