IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Breaks Records by Selling 10 Million Copies in 3 Days; Fans Unveil Africa-Based Adaptation
The new Pokémon video game arrived earlier this week, and it has stirred the Internet quite a bit. Following a ton of waiting for fans, the game launched a couple of weeks ago. However, it was riddled with issues, glitches, and bugs that fans weren't happy about. Despite these major caveats, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet seems to be a major commercial success for Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.
IGN
The Pokémon Community Has Discovered a Major Issue With Scarlet and Violet's Battle Stadium
The issues surrounding Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are largely performance-based; low framerate, extreme pop in, and camera clipping are just a few examples. But now Pokémon fans have seemingly discovered a new issue in Scarlet and Violet that is having a big impact on the competitive battling scene.
IGN
West Province (Area Three) Trainer Battles
The West Province Area Three in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is sandwiched between Casseroya Lake, West Province (Area Two), and the Dalizapa Passage. Trainers here have pokemon around the levels of 29 - 30. Winning against five trainers in the area will grant you an Amulet Coin. Want to go...
IGN
Game Scoop! Presents: The 100 Questions Challenge (2022)
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! It's our annual 100 Questions feast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Tina Amini -- have 100 questions to guess five different games. Can they do it? Play along at home!. Watch...
IGN
Epic Games Store Reportedly Bringing Wholesome Christmas Cheer With New Free Games Everyday
The Holiday season is right around the corner, and with it comes a lot of free time to play video games. While you might have all the time to play new games, you might be a bit concerned about the lack of titles in your game library. However, worry not, as Epic Games Store might have just the sale that you've been searching for.
IGN
Andor: Season 1 Review
Andor is one of the very best TV shows of the year and as good as Star Wars has been in a long, long time. Andor Season 1 reviewed by Simon Cardy. All 12 episodes are now available to stream on Disney+.
IGN
Starship Troopers: Extermination - Announcement Trailer
Get ready to squash bugs in Starship Troopers: Extermination, the upcoming 12-player PvE co-op first-person shooter from Offworld Industries that's coming to PC Early Access in 2023. Expect three playable classes, defense-building, large-scale battles, and more.
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok - About 40% Players Have Completed the Game After Purchasing It as It Dominates in Sales
God of War: Ragnarok is a title that has managed to mesmerise the entire gaming community. In the latest instalment of the Norse Saga, players see Kratos and Atreus take on a new adventure that marks the end of the two game-long chapter. Players get to experience a riveting story...
IGN
Fall Guys - Official World Warriors Cinematic Trailer
Three iconic costumes featuring Ryu, Cammy, and Akuma are available now in Fall Guys. Additionally, a number of other goodies from Capcom are also available now until November 30 in the Fall Guys store. Check out the trailer to see what to expect.
IGN
Modvitnirs Rig - Buried Treasure 1 - Fruits of Industry
Once you’ve retrieved the Fruits of Industry Treasure Map from Alberich Hollow, return to Modvitnir’s Rig and vault up the ledge on the beach. You’ll be able to see the Buried Treasure glowing on the ground to your right. Modvitnir's Rig - Buried Treasure 1 - Fruits...
IGN
A Challenge from Cassiopeia - Starfall Street
A Challenge from Cassiopeia is the final quest in the Starfall Street pathway. After defeating all 5 of the Star Team bosses across Paldea, you'll be called to Uva/Naranja Academy to face Cassiopeia. In this walkthrough, we'll take you through how to prepare and take on Cassiopeia in this showdown in Mesagoza.
IGN
Crossfire: Legion - Official Launch Announcement Trailer
Crossfire: Legion will be leaving Early Access on December 8, 2022. Watch the latest action-packed trailer for another look at this real-time strategy game. The full launch will add the Final Campaign, Act IV, as well as the Operation Northside co-op mode, the new game mode called Brawl, a new skirmish map called Labyrinth, a new payload map called Tongren Facility, twelve new units, three additional commanders, and A.I. creation for the Battle Lines, Payload, Brawl, and Standard Game modes.
IGN
The Best Black Friday 2022 Deals on Gaming Chairs Still Live
Black Friday was technically on Friday, but the whole deal event doesn't abide by any rules anymore. In fact, there are still deals happening now on gaming chairs. You can also save a ton on video games and a whole lot more, so be sure to take a look around and get the drop on the best deals.
IGN
The Witcher Remake Is Getting a Big Change - IGN Daily Fix
CD Projekt Red has confirmed that its Unreal Engine 5 remake of 2007's The Witcher will be a fully open-world single-player RPG. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has confirmed that the new DC film universe will be linked to future video games that exist in the same canon. Developer Offworld Industries has announced Starship Troopers: Extermination, an upcoming fps for PC that's inspired by the cult-classic 1997 sci-fi film.
IGN
Nidavellir - Treasure Map 1 - Mining Glory
Found in the northeastern end of Nidavellir, the Treasure Map for Mining Glory cannot be acquired until you've completed the Forging Destiny main quest and picked up a new piece of hardware. Once collected, this Treasure Map will lead you to The Applecore where you can dig up your reward.
IGN
Wild West Dynasty - Official Early Access Release Date Trailer
Wild West Dynasty is coming to Early Access on February 16, 2023. Watch the latest trailer for a peek at the locations of this open-world sandbox game with survival and city-builder elements, set in America in the 1800s. In Wild West Dynasty, fight for your survival against scorching heat and...
IGN
Need for Speed: Unbound High Resolution Gameplay Leaked Online; EA Apologises for Recent Twitter Controversy
Leaks are very common in today's day and age for almost all industries, but it isn't fair for the developers that have put in months and years to create the game for the players. The most recent victim to leaks is none other than the most anticipated arcade racing title of 2022, Need for Speed: Unbound.
IGN
The Best Gaming TVs for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series - Budget to Best (Late 2022)
The holidays are creeping up on us, and with promises of shiny new PlayStation 5’s and Xbox Series consoles being gifted for the holidays, it only makes sense to pair them with some of the best televisions for gaming available today! In this episode of Budget to Best, Akeem Lawanson introduces you to three of our top picks for Best Gaming TVs for the PS5 and Xbox! Whether it be the Hisense U7H for those looking to keep costs under $1000 or those looking for the best of the best (within reason, of course!) when picking their next TV upgrade with the Sony A95K, we’ve got you covered. Is 120Hz gaming really worth it? What’s so special about QD OLED? Let’s find out in this special episode of Budget to Best!
