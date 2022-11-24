Chillicothe – A 37-Year-old man is under arrest and charged with OVI and failure to maintain lanes after almost crashing into a police car. According to the Chillicothe police department on 11/27/22, they were called to the area of Plyley Lane at Western Ave in reference to a truck in a ditch, but the officer never made it to the area. While driving down Western Ave in route to the call the officer was almost involved in a crash when a red 2011 Ford F-150 went left of center almost striking the patrol car head-on. The officer noted that the driver of the truck swerved and went off the roadway then returned to the road when he kept going. When the officer flipped around and activated his lights the driver was slow to stop for the officer and ended up pulling over on the sidewalk.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO