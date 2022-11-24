Read full article on original website
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two people trapped following crash in Circleville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a crash along Route 23 in Circleville. The call came in shortly after 9:00 a.m. Dispatchers say the crash occurred north of Huston Street, near the Route 23 clover-leaf. The SUV, officials say, left the roadway and crashed into...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Drunk Driver Almost Hits Police Cruiser While Leaving the Scene of a Crash
Chillicothe – A 37-Year-old man is under arrest and charged with OVI and failure to maintain lanes after almost crashing into a police car. According to the Chillicothe police department on 11/27/22, they were called to the area of Plyley Lane at Western Ave in reference to a truck in a ditch, but the officer never made it to the area. While driving down Western Ave in route to the call the officer was almost involved in a crash when a red 2011 Ford F-150 went left of center almost striking the patrol car head-on. The officer noted that the driver of the truck swerved and went off the roadway then returned to the road when he kept going. When the officer flipped around and activated his lights the driver was slow to stop for the officer and ended up pulling over on the sidewalk.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash causes travel delays along Route 23 in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A crash along Route 23 in Pickaway County has caused some travel delays this morning. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, as of 9:00 a.m., the left northbound lane is blocked at Logan Elm Road. Motorists are advised to avoid the area while crews...
Woman 8-months pregnant dies in Madison County crash, baby in critical condition
MADISON COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead and a baby is in critical condition following a crash in Madison County on Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of West Jefferson Kiousville Road Southeast and Pringle Benjamin Road Southeast.
27-year-old Wilmington woman dead after crash in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY — The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one woman Sunday. Preliminary investigations showed Ashley Maynard, 27, of Wilmington, was driving west on State Route 350 in a red 1999 Dodge Dakota around 10:30 p.m., according to a release from OSHP.
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
sciotopost.com
Scioto County – Two Juveniles Arrested for Murder
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that on November 28, 2022 his office received a 9-1-1 call at 1:02am from a male stating that his friend had just been stabbed. Deputies, detectives and emergency medical personnel responded near 1411 2 nd Street West Portsmouth. Upon their arrival they found a male subject, who had been stabbed, laying on the ground.
Woman killed in Pickaway County crash
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A 21-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pickaway County Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP said the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Edgewood Drive near Edwards Road in Circleville. Troopers said Chandra Louise Destadio, of Amanda,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Disturbing details released in death of Hocking Co. toddler
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — New details were released today regarding the death of a 10-month-old toddler in Hocking County. The Guardian broke the story regarding the child’s death over the weekend. According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, 10-month-old Kamyla Somers suffered seven skull fractures, bleeding from the...
WLWT 5
Traffic backed up on Interstate 71 south near Wilmington due to several minor crashes
WILMINGTON, Ohio — Traffic backed up on Interstate 71 south near Wilmington due to several minor crashes. Expect delays. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
sciotopost.com
Madison County – Pregnant Woman Killed in Head-on Crash
Madison – A pregnant woman has died, but her unborn child has been saved after emergency surgery. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 11 am when two vehicles collided. A 2017 GMC Acadia, driven by Jessica R. Ernst, 34, of London, Ohio, was traveling north...
Unidentified pickup truck flees after crash on US-42; Union County requests ‘BOLO’
SPRINGFIELD — Crews responded to a hit-and-run crash on US-42 northbound early Saturday morning. Springfield Ohio State Highway Patrol were called on by Union County requesting a “BOLO” or “Be On the Look Out” for a red pickup truck, Springfield dispatch told News Center 7.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multiple injuries reported in Ross Co. crash
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to a serious crash just outside of Chillicothe. The call came in shortly after 7:00 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of Polk Hollow Road. According to initial reports, there were multiple injuries in the crash. Medflight was requested...
2 teens arrested for murder of 18-year-old in Scioto County, Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two juveniles are facing murder charges out of Scioto County, Ohio. According to Sheriff David Thoroughman, his office received a call around 1:00 am regarding a stabbing. A male said his friend had just been stabbed near 2nd Street West Portsmouth. Deputies say when they arrived, they found 18-year-old Jayson […]
1 dead, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-71 in Morrow County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One man is dead and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 in Morrow County Wednesday evening. The crash happened at approximately 6:40 p.m. near milepost 146 in Harmony Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP says 55-year-old Abraham Smith of...
Fundraiser for 2 shot, killed outside Ohio bar passes goal
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Toro Loco restaurant in Ohio says they’ve already surpassed their fundraising goal of $4,000 to help pay for the funeral expenses of two employees that were shot and killed outside of a bar on Sunday. The two victims, identified as 40-year-old Abraham Pucheta and 35-year-old Javier Luna, were shot outside […]
Woman, 21, dead after crash in Circleville
CIRECLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old woman is dead after a crash overnight Saturday in Circleville, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP reports that just after 1 a.m., Chandra Destadio was driving north on Edgewood Drive near Edwards Road when the car lost control, went off the roadway and hit a curb, mailbox, […]
Two juveniles charged with West Portsmouth man’s murder
WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the death of a Scioto County man early Monday. About 1 a.m., Scioto County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call. Upon arrival in the 1400 block of Second Street in West Portsmouth, officials found Jayson Stephan McGraw, 18, on the ground […]
1 critical, 2 in custody following Licking County shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two suspects are in custody following a shooting in Licking County that seriously injured one person Thursday night. According to the Licking County Sheriff's Office, officers were called to the 3900 block of Francis Road in Newark at 8:18 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
13-year-old injured in shooting at Wedgewood Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old girl was taken to a hospital early Sunday morning after she was struck by gunfire at the Wedgewood Village Apartments, according to the Columbus Division of Police. A press release from police says an unknown suspect fired shots into an apartment located near the...
Comments / 0