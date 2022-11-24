ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, IN

cbs4indy.com

2 dead after train crashes into car in Rush County

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. –Police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash involving a train and passenger vehicle early Sunday morning. The Rush County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 2 a.m. on County Road 700 West in Arlington. When police arrived, they found two occupants of a passenger vehicle dead. No injuries were reported on the train.
RUSH COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Several departments dispatched to weekend structure fire

— Several Decatur County fire departments were called to a structure fire Saturday afternoon on the 200 block of North County Road 800 West. Crews from the Adams Township, Burney/Clay Township, and Town of St. Paul fire departments responded. There’s no word on a cause, damage estimate, or if anyone...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

MONDAY MORNING FIRE DESTROYS NIEWOEHNER ROAD BARN

(Richmond, IN)--A large barn fire broke out on Niewoehner Road in Richmond Monday morning. It started at around 3:30 Monday morning on a property near the bottom of the large hill at the north end of Niewoehner. Richmond firefighters responded and got help from other agencies including Boston and Abington. Crews had cleared up by 6 o’clcock. A battalion chief said that the barn burned to the ground in ten minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
RICHMOND, IN
mdmh-bloomington.com

Collision near Anderson involving a semi-truck and a dump truck sent two people to hospital

Madison County, Indiana – A collision that occurred early on Friday morning on Interstate 69 involving a semi-truck and a dump truck resulted in the injuries of two drivers. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the impact caused both vehicles to flip over, and the drivers involved in the accident sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
ANDERSON, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD Investigates Early Morning Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an early Saturday-morning homicide. Officers were called to a home on South Temple Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot. The Indianapolis Fire Department arrived, and he was pronounced dead. As of Saturday afternoon, no one has been arrested in connection...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Triple murder suspect jailed on pre-trial release violation

INDIANAPOLIS — Accused triple killer Caden Smith turned 18 last Wednesday morning and celebrated with a female friend in her brother’s house, where Indy police detectives served a search warrant and claimed they found marijuana, ammunition and four guns. Smith was out on bond at the time, wearing a GPS monitor on his ankle, and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

19-year-old killed during crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Union City man was killed Wednesday during a single-vehicle crash in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities identified the man as Kaden M. Purdin. The crash happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 9500 block of South...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

SWAT team arrests shooting suspect after three-hour standoff

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A 74-year-old man was arrested following a three-and-a-half hour standoff on Thanksgiving evening after he supposedly shot at his neighbor, The Columbus Police Department (CPD) said. Officers went to the 6500 block of West State Road 46, at 7:15 p.m., after a report of shots fired....
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

1 seriously injured in shooting on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was seriously injured in a shooting on Indy’s near east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. Parker Avenue and English Avenue, not far from where English runs into Southeastern Avenue. Police said officers […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

