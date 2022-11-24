(Richmond, IN)--A large barn fire broke out on Niewoehner Road in Richmond Monday morning. It started at around 3:30 Monday morning on a property near the bottom of the large hill at the north end of Niewoehner. Richmond firefighters responded and got help from other agencies including Boston and Abington. Crews had cleared up by 6 o’clcock. A battalion chief said that the barn burned to the ground in ten minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO