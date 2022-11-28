Cyber Monday dog bed deals save you 53% today!

We're loving the Cyber Monday dog beds deals that we're seeing this year, with some great reductions on offer across a wide range of popular designs. With impressive savings of up to 53% at Amazon and Chewy, now's a great time to consider selecting a new warm and cozy sleeping space for your pup as we head into winter.

Whether you have an older canine companion in need of some joint support or a shy pup who loves to hide away, the best dog beds have something to suit the needs of every hound. With orthopedic options to ease the pain of arthritis and high-sided donut beds to provide a feeling of safety and security, this year's deals have everyone covered.

From the budget to the luxurious and the petite to the palatial, we've rounded up our favorite Cyber Monday dog bed deals. So, without further ado, here are our picks of the highest quality designs with the most generous discounts.....

Cyber Monday dog bed deals

Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed | Was $49.99 , now $34.39 at Amazon

With 3" high-density egg create foam to evenly distribute your pet’s weight, this bed offers maximum comfort for dogs of all ages and stages. The 3-sided 3.5" bolstered side pillow adds extra support to your pet's neck and head for a more restful sleep and the removable cover is machine washable for easy cleaning. View Deal

Sivomens Dog Bed | Was $89.99 , now $42.49 at Amazon

Great for large dogs under 60 lbs, this orthopedic sofa bed uses high quality egg foam and padding to provide the perfect mix of softness and support. Extra durable and easy to keep clean, the cover is fully machine washable, and the non-slip base will prevent the bed from moving about when placed on wooden floors. View Deal

Bedsure Large Memory Foam Orthopedic Dog Bed | Was $45.99 , now $31.92 at Amazon

Filled with foam that contours to your pup’s shape to provide orthopedic and joint support, this bed is equipped with a full-coverage inner liner to help protect the memory foam from accidents and a water-resistant cover. Measuring 35" x 22" x 3, it's suitable for dogs up to 70 lbs. View Deal

FurHaven NAP Ultra Plush Orthopedic Deluxe Dog Bed w/Removable Cover | Was $59.99 , now $49.99 at Chewy

A big dog requires a big bed, and that's exactly what you'll get with this jumbo-sized model from FurHaven. Measuring 40 x 32 x 4.5 inches, there's plenty of space for your huge hound to sprawl out on and the egg crate foam will gently cradle the joints to provide much-needed pain relief and support. View Deal

Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed | Was $46.99 , now $37.59 at Amazon

With high-density egg crate foam to evenly distribute your pet's weight, this bed provides maximum support and comfort for dogs of all ages. Made from quality materials with an easy to care for design, this deal will save you 20% on one of the softest and coziest beds on the market. View Deal

Bedsure Large Orthopedic Foam Dog Bed Large | Was $49.99 , now $39.99 at Amazon

One of the most popular dog beds around, this model provides the ultimate sleep surface with egg crate foam to evenly distribute your pet's weight and a plush sherpa top that's truly snuggle-worthy. Able to be used on its own or in a crate, the easy care, reversible design and 20% saving means this is a deal not to be missed. View Deal

Best Friends by Sheri Calming Lux Fur Donut Cuddler Bolster Dog Bed | Was $59.99 , now $39.99 at Amazon

The ultimate cozy and comfy sleep spot, this bed has a luxurious faux-fur lining that's guaranteed to keep your pup feeling warm and snuggly. A bargain buy on one of the most popular cuddler beds on the market, it has a water and dirt-resistant bottom and is machine washable. View Deal

KSIIA Washable Dog Bed | Was $34.99 , now $19.99 at Amazon

Suitable for use on its own, as extra padding on an elevated dog bed or in a crate, this versatile bed features luxurious padding that supports joints and relieves pressure and a heavy-duty plush outer shell that's fluffy and warm. A quality bed for a bargain price, this bed will leave your pup feeling like they're sleeping on a cloud. View Deal

Teodty Large Dog Bed | Was $59.96 , now $33.95 at Amazon

Offering plenty of room for large dogs to curl up in, this bolster bed provides strong support for the head and spine and is stuffed with eco-friendly PP fiber to create a breathable and warming surface. At 43% off, this is one of the best large dog bed deals we've seen, so it's well worth snapping up if you're after a durable, chew-resistant and machine washable sleep spot for your larger-than-life pup. View Deal

FurHaven Plush & Suede Full Support Orthopedic Sofa Dog Bed | Was $89.99 , now $59.99 at Chewy

Perfect for the mammoth mutt, this jumbo bed features plenty of space to sprawl out on and is made of orthopedic foam, giving your arthritic pet support and comfort. At almost 33% off, this model is well worth investing in if you're looking for a machine washable and super soft resting place for your fur friend. View Deal

All of the dog beds in our Cyber Monday roundup are made from high-quality materials that are designed to support your fur friend to get a good night's sleep. From egg-crate foam and bolster designs that gently cradles sore joints to donut-shaped beds that offer a feeling of safety and security, there's a bed to suit every budget and pup.

With savings of up to 50% on this pet essential, now is a great time to save yourself some money and ensure your canine companion stays warm and comfortable this winter.

Want more bargains? Be sure to check out our guide to the best Cyber Monday pet deals .