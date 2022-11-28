Cyber Monday Beauty Deals Live: Sephora, Charlotte Tilbury, Dyson, and More

Of all the seasons to stock up on beauty, Black Friday and Cyber Monday season—and yes, for beauty aficionados, this long weekend of deals is a season—is easily the best. You can stock up on all of your beauty needs for the year ahead in one fell swoop, from everyday essentials like moisturizer and shampoo on sale at Sephora to big-ticket items like Dyson blow dryers and laser hair removal devices. A few well-placed investments on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and you're set for a year of great hair and glowing skin.

Which is where we come in. Now that Black Friday is over, we'll be listing the beauty products on sale for Cyber Monday 2022 that we love at Marie Claire and think you will too, from drugstore mascaras to scoop up to investment-worthy LED face masks that are already in our carts. Use the quick links, below, to jump straight to retailer pages filled with deals, or read on for a deep-dive on products and brands on sale that we love and why. You're welcome.

Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

OLAY Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Hydrating Gel Cream | $30 $25 at OLAY.

This Allure Best Of Beauty-winning moisturizer provides a whole day of hydration in one light formula. But don't just take it from me—200 jars are sold every 24 hours! View Deal

OUAI Hair Oil | $28 $22 at OUAI

This hair oil is one of Marie Claire's favorites for 2022. It contains notes of violet, white musk, gardenia and ylang ylang and promises to make your hair look its healthiest. View Deal

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta® Extra Strength Daily Peel Holiday Set | $30 $15

We've raved about this game-changing at-home chemical peel before, and we have no plans to stop. "It's really, truly the best of the best," says our beauty editor Samantha Holender. "It's packed with five different acids—a combination of AHAs and BHAs—to target concerns ranging from acne to dark spots and dry patches. It's a two-minute long application process that's well worth the investment. View Deal

Olaplex Nourished Hair Essentials Bundle | $90 $60

Arguably one of the greatest beauty deals of Cyber Monday, this set includes two of our editors' picks—Olaplex No.4 shampoo and Olaplex No. 5 conditioner—in addition to a bond-repairing serum that acts as the perfect finishing touch. Olaplex products rarely go on major sale, and just a little Olaplex product goes a long way, so this is a deal worth scooping up. View Deal

PMD Personal Microderm Elite Pro Exfoliation Device | $300 $210

This cute device, which comes complete with a range of exfoliation discs, is as close to an in-office microdermabrasion treatment as you'll get at home. “This product uses spinning disc technology and vacuum suction to both gently exfoliate skin and clean pores,” Dr. Camp explained in our round-up of the best pore vacuums. Basically: blackheads, begone. View Deal

NuFACE® Mini+ Petite Facial Toning Device | $245 $183

Says our Beauty Editor Samantha Holender: "The NuFace is objectively one of the best microcurrent devices on the market. It’s larger than most, which means it’s going to cover more surface area and glide more naturally along the chin and cheek contours. It’s also one of the most powerful at-home devices on the market, meaning it’s genuinely the closest you can get to a salon treatment." This kit, which includes two additional NuFace products and a brush to use alongside the device, is retailing for $183 but has a $319 value (!). View Deal

MAC Lipstick Matte in Ruby Woo | $21 $15

There's a reason MAC's Ruby Woo is one of the most buzzed-about red lipsticks out there. I've worn this matte shade to all-day weddings, four-course dinners, you name it—it lasts and lasts, gets compliments all evening, and has a bluish undertone that makes your teeth look whiter. This thing is my secret weapon. View Deal

Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration Jumbo | $70 $49

One of the best products for dry, winter skin? First Aid Beauty’s Ultra Repair Cream. It’s insanely hydrating, amazing for sensitive skin, and repairs a damaged skin barrier with ease. And now you can stock up for the whole season with the brand's on-sale jumbo edition. (If you're looking for a smaller size, you can get the tube version for $12, down from $15.) View Deal

Urban Decay Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette | $44 $22

The original Naked palette was worth the hype, but—dare we say it—the Reloaded Naked palette is...better? Trust us when you say this versatile-yet-everyday palette is the first and last eyeshadow palette you'll ever need. View Deal

Lancôme Définicils Defining & Lengthening Mascara | Macy's $29 $15

“You'll never find me without my Définicils mascara. I have long, downward-facing lashes that have been compared to a llama's more than once, so the wrong mascara leaves me with clumps that block my vision and dark smudges all the way to my cheekbones. (I get it, it's a good problem to have.) Définicils is the best mascara I own, the one I go back to again and again: It separates my lashes without clogging them, can be layered for a more dramatic look, and never (ever!) smudges under my eyes.” — Jenny Hollander, Director of Content Strategy View Deal

REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush , $49 $25

What can I say about this blow dryer brush from Revlon that hasn’t already been said? It’s one of the best-selling hair styling tools on Amazon for a reason, people! This brand-new updated version of the already-great original blow dryer brush that neatly broke the internet in 2020 now has a smaller and thinner handle, a new additional heat setting (which now makes for three overall), and ion technology to deliver shine and give you frizz-free results every single time. View Deal

FOREO UFO™ 2 Power Mask & Light Therapy Device | $300 $150

Another of the most notable beauty deals of Cyber Monday: The half-off FOREO UFO™ 2 device, which utilizes LED lights, cryotherapy, pulsations, and thermotherapy to enhance the skincare you're already using: masks, serums, moisturizers, you name it. View Deal

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate® Glow Moisturizer | $76 $57

The entire ExfoliKate line by Kate Somerville is beloved by beauty editors, and for good reason: They just work . The line's cult-classic moisturizer will even out skin tone, shink the appearance of pores, and infuse your skin with moisture—what more can you ask for? View Deal

Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado Nourishing Eye Cream, $55 $28 at Nordstrom

You can easily spend a fortune on eye creams, but our Director of Content Strategy, Jenny Hollander, swears by this affordable option from Kiehl's—which is even more affordable with this sale! "The Avocado Eye Cream sits lightly on the skin, but somehow does the hard work of banishing my under eye circles to boot," she raves. "This morning must-have doesn't pill under makeup, it's fragrance-free, and it pairs perfectly with an ice globe." View Deal

SKIN BOOSTERS Mega-Mushroom Skin Fortifying Regimen | $119 $83

This gift set of five Origins skincare products from the brand's Mega Mushrooms line has a retail value of $147—but is on sale for Cyber Monday for $83, meaning you're getting close to 50% off. These soothing, gentle-but-powerful products are a perfect holiday gift for someone who wants a skincare reset. View Deal

Drybar Baby Buttercup Travel Blow Dryer, $139 $111 at Amazon

If you've ever been inside a Drybar, you know their proprietary Buttercup packs a huge punch. The sunny yellow color is just a joy to look at, but besides this, this salon staple will make sure you never need to use a hotel hair dryer ever again: The lightweight design, collapsable handle, and small travel bag makes it great for flights, while the 1200-watt motor ensures the perfect balance of heat and airflow. Yes, great hair at the beach is finally a possibility. View Deal

MAC Cosmetics Celebrate in Color Powder Kiss 12-Piece Lip Vault, $ 85 $64 at Nordstrom

If there's someone in your life who can't get enough of MAC Cosmetics' range of Powder Kiss Lipsticks, this set is for them. If you've never tried the formulation before, think of it as a matte lipstick that doesn't feel like a matte lipstick. It feels lightweight on the lips and lasts forever without drying you out. This set of 12 includes a series of nudes and bright shades for you to test out, including shades like Toasted, Mull It Over, and Shocking Revelation. View Deal

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil | Fenty $40 $27

Leave it to Rihanna to make a highlighter that's so much more than a highlighter. Dust this gorgeous powder/jelly formula onto the tip of your nose, the top of your cheekbones, and underneath your brow bone—and while you're at it, dust it onto your neck, shoulders, and any other part of your body you want to draw attention to. View Deal

MARIO BADESCU Drying Lotion | $17 $12

Bid pimples and whiteheads farewell with this cult-favorite drying lotion, which works to, well, dry out and heal acne overnight. Just dab on in the evening, and you're golden—and on Nordstrom right now, it's just $12. View Deal

Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner | $60 $48

Olaplex is the holy grail of hair care, and it's almost *never* on sale. If the sticker shock of the price was what was keeping you from making your shower shelves as luxurious and aesthetically pleasing as possible, now is the perfect time to take the plunge. View Deal

Drybar The Straight Shot Blow-Drying Flat Iron Hair Set | $180 $134

The fact that you can take the experience of heaven, I mean Drybar, home with you is life-changing enough. But, this steal? Too good to be true. You'll be blowout ready in no time. View Deal

Beauty Brands' Cyber Monday Sales

Charlotte Tilbury rarely goes on sale, so when it does, you better plan to act fast. Pretty much everything from the Beauty Light Wands (Spotlight is my favorite) to the Magic Serum Crystal Elixir is on sale through November 28. If you spend $80, you can save $15 with code MAGIC1, if you spend $120, you can save $30 with code MAGIC2, and if you spend $250, you can save $75 with code MAGIC3.

shop Charlotte Tilbury Cyber Monday beauty deals

The holiday season is the best time to stock up on skincare tools. Case in point? Dermaflash is offering 30 percent off everything through November 29. Grab a Dermaflash Luxe , Dermapore , Dermaflash mini —whatever catches your eye. Just enter code 30FORYOU at checkout.

shop Dermaflash Cyber Monday deals

Few hair tools are as buzzed-about as Dyson's , and the Dyson Airwrap is considered one of the best hair investments in extensive (just check out our review ). Expensive, but worth it, the Airwrap and other top Dyson products come with up to $125 worth of free Dyson accessories right now. If you're going to invest in one hair tool—this is it, and this is the time.

shop Dyson hair dryer Cyber Monday deals

Okay, so you might not immediately associate your bedding with beauty, but the two seemingly separate categories are closely connected. Silk pillowcases and sleep masks are better for your hair (think: less frizz, longer-lasting styles) and friendlier to your face (read: less friction and irritation). Not convinced? Try it out for yourself: LILYSILK is offering up to 60 percent off its luxurious silk products.

shop LILYSILK Cyber Monday products