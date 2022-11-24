Read full article on original website
Turning Data Into Decisions: LSU AgCenter Works to Give Louisiana Sugarcane Farmers a Sweeter Deal Using AI, Drones
This story was published in fall 2022 in “Working for Louisiana: AI in Action.”. Slattery McCollam farms 2,800 acres of sugarcane near Schriever and Thibodaux in southern Louisiana, in Terrebonne Parish and Lafourche Parish. It’s a large farm—a land area equivalent to half of all football stadiums in the world.
Highest and Lowest Paid Parishes in Louisiana – Ranked
Incomes are rising across the nation and in Louisiana, workers are making nearly 7% more than we were pulling in a year ago. The latest federal data shows the average income in the Bayou State for 2021 was $54,217. This compares to $50,809 in 2020. This puts Louisiana at #41 in the nation for salaries. The national average is $64,143.
Once dominated by behemoths, Louisiana insurance increasingly provided by unproven carriers
Once upon a time, most Louisianans insured their homes with a traditional behemoth, a giant of the industry, like State Farm, Allstate, Farmers or USAA. No more. Today, a sizable share of Louisiana homeowners now buy their insurance from small, undercapitalized and often unproven companies that lack the huge reserves to protect them when catastrophe strikes.
Severe Weather a Concern for All of Louisiana This Week
Almost the entire state of Louisiana will be under a threat for severe weather this week. Here's how that forecast will impact your plans.
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Here are the top 7 best Christmas towns to visit in Louisiana.
Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear
Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that on November 21, enforcement agents cited two men and a juvenile for their alleged roles in the illegal shooting of a Louisiana Black Bear in West Feliciana Parish.
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are great choices for when you want to enjoy a really good burger with your friends or family.
Nine Things to Expect When a Cajun Moves to Your Town
We've all been there at some point in our lives. We find ourselves somewhere outside of South Louisiana surrounded by people not accustomed to the things we say or do. We might let out a "C. 'est tout fini?" or tell someone to "Make a pass" because "We're gonna make...
Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10
(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake
Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
What Louisiana City Lands on the Top 10 List for Porch Pirates?
If you are like me, you have probably already started your Christmas shopping. I know, some have already finished. Lucky you. But many of us will be browsing for just the right gifts for those special folks in our lives. I will try to do most of my shopping local. But I will probably order some things online.
Louisiana man turns himself in after stealing $3,600 worth of saddles
A 21-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly stealing saddles from a barn, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF).
Louisiana Man Arrested by Livestock Brand Commission for Crimes Involving Saddles
Louisiana Man Arrested by Livestock Brand Commission for Crimes Involving Saddles. Louisiana – On November 23, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission reported that on November 21, a Pointe Coupee Parish man was arrested by Brand Inspectors. The arrest was made in...
900-acre solar farm coming to St. Landry Parish
The St Landry Parish Council has approved the parish’s first solar farm project. Officials say construction will begin next year on a 900-acre site in a rural area north of Opelousas. Lightsource BP development manager Jack Steele says it is expected to be operational by end of 2024. He says solar power is great for the environment and an effective way to produce energy.
Damage assessment follows after confirmed tornado in St. Charles; Jefferson customers lose power
PARADIS, La. (WVUE) - Officials are currently assessing damage following a confirmed tornado that passed through St. Charles Parish on Saturday (Nov. 26) and in Jefferson Parish, an estimated 10,450 customers were without power, according to Entergy’s Power Outage Map. St. Charles Parish officials say that a majority of...
Food Stamps Schedule: Louisiana Purchase Card Benefits for December and Where To Get SNAP Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are...
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that enforcement agents cited two persons on November 19 in Plaquemines Parish for alleged migratory game bird infractions. Agents cited Justin Roser, 29, of...
Louisiana Family Celebrates Thanksgiving with Ancestry Research & A Family Reunion
"Over the past 15 years, I've been able to stich together a pretty good story."
Governor John Bel Edwards to join Tarver for announcement
SHREVEPORT, La. - A new twist in the race for Shreveport mayor. Senator Greg Tarver's campaign issued a news release Friday, stating that Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Shreveport Tuesday, November 29, for "an important announcement regarding the political future of Shreveport." When asked by KTBS if the...
Three people cited in illegal shooting of Louisiana Black Bear
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents cited two men and a juvenile for allegedly shooting a Louisiana Black Bear. Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, and Robert Salts II, 41, of Pearl River were cited by LDWF agents for the alleged illegal shooting of a Louisiana Black Bear in West Feliciana Parish.
