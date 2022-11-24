ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

1130 AM: The Tiger

Highest and Lowest Paid Parishes in Louisiana – Ranked

Incomes are rising across the nation and in Louisiana, workers are making nearly 7% more than we were pulling in a year ago. The latest federal data shows the average income in the Bayou State for 2021 was $54,217. This compares to $50,809 in 2020. This puts Louisiana at #41 in the nation for salaries. The national average is $64,143.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear

Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that on November 21, enforcement agents cited two men and a juvenile for their alleged roles in the illegal shooting of a Louisiana Black Bear in West Feliciana Parish.
PEARL RIVER, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are great choices for when you want to enjoy a really good burger with your friends or family.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10

(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
BATON ROUGE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake

Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
UNION PARISH, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

900-acre solar farm coming to St. Landry Parish

The St Landry Parish Council has approved the parish’s first solar farm project. Officials say construction will begin next year on a 900-acre site in a rural area north of Opelousas. Lightsource BP development manager Jack Steele says it is expected to be operational by end of 2024. He says solar power is great for the environment and an effective way to produce energy.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
KTBS

Governor John Bel Edwards to join Tarver for announcement

SHREVEPORT, La. - A new twist in the race for Shreveport mayor. Senator Greg Tarver's campaign issued a news release Friday, stating that Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Shreveport Tuesday, November 29, for "an important announcement regarding the political future of Shreveport." When asked by KTBS if the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

Three people cited in illegal shooting of Louisiana Black Bear

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA

