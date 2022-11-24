Read full article on original website
No. 10 Vols Cement 10-Win Regular Season, Stifle Vanderbilt 56-0 In Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 10th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers punctuated the 2022 regular season with a dominant, wire-to-wire performance, shutting out Vanderbilt 56-0 Saturday night at FirstBank Stadium. With Saturday's victory, Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) secured its first 10-win regular season since 2003 and its first overall 10-win season since 2007,...
No. 23/24 Lady Vols Cruise Past Colonels, 105-71
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 23/24 Tennessee posted a season high in points, eclipsing the century mark to defeat Eastern Kentucky, 105-71, in a wire-to-wire victory on Sunday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols (4-4) were led by Jordan Horston, who became the 48th player in Lady Vol history...
Fingall & Granberry Garner SEC Honors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – On Sunday, the Southeastern Conference announced its 2022 volleyball postseason awards. Senior Morgahn Fingall was tabbed All-SEC and named the league's scholar-athlete of the year, while freshman Keondreya Granberry garnered all-freshman team accolades. The awards were voted on by the league's coaches. It is the first...
Lasting Impact Leads to Annual Donation from LVFL
During the fall, the Tennessee Student-Athlete Development Office along with a planning committee made up of women in Tennessee Athletics hosted the first-ever Lady Vol Leadership Summit. In a highly-attended event by all current female student-athletes, former Lady Volunteers, UT coaches and various alumni came together to discuss and share the value of what it means to represent women's athletics at the University of Tennessee.
Vols Climb to No. Seven in AP Poll, Eight in Coaches
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – After wrapping up a 10-win season Saturday night in a 56-0 shutout at Vanderbilt, the Tennessee Volunteers ascended in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll, ranking seventh according to the AP and eighth by coaches. The Volunteers (10-2, 6-2...
