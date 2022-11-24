Read full article on original website
New York State Police reports
Cattaraugus County: Man gets shot during a domestic dispute. On November 27, 2022, Machias-based Troopers arrested Darel D. Tingue, 55, of Franklinville, NY for Assault 2nd degree (D Felony) for recklessly causing serious injury with a weapon. At 7:48 p.m. that day Troopers responded to Bakerstand Road in the town of Franklinville for a domestic dispute involving a firearm. Investigation alleges that Tingue was in a verbal altercation that escalated to another party approaching him with a bat. Tingue fired one shot from a pistol striking the 31-year-old victim. Tingue was arrested and the victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center and is listed in stable condition. Tingue was arraigned and released under probation supervision.
Two Erie County men facing drug possession charges after traffic stop in Little Valley
Two men from Erie County are facing drug possession charges after a traffic stop in the town of Little Valley early Saturday morning. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies say they pulled over a vehicle that 50-year-old Hugh Smith of Colden was operating on Whig Street. Further investigation revealed a large quantity of fentanyl, cash and packaging materials. Smith and a passenger, 40-year-old George Anderson, Jr. of Springville, have been charged with possession of a narcotic with intent to sell and possession of a narcotic. Smith is also facing violations of traffic and vehicle laws. Both men were remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail without bail and are due back in Little Valley Town Court at a late date.
3 women arrested for bringing marijuana to Attica prison
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers out of Warsaw with the assistance of NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested three Rochester women for allegedly promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Saturday. Troopers arrested 35-year-old Odysee Thomas, 29-year-old Talia Mercado, and 31-year-old Lesha Sanders. According to State Police, the three […]
Franklinville man arrested after dispute leads to shooting
He was arraigned and released under probation supervision.
19-year-old dies in mid-day shooting in Buffalo
Anyone with information that could help them solve this case is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Man gets shot during a domestic dispute
Man killed in bulldozer accident in Town of Leicester
The incident remains under investigation, but police say the incident is believed to be an accident.
Clarence man arrested for DWI
On November 25, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested James H. Stoneman., 49, of Clarence, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Transit Road in the town of Clarence, Stoneman was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Stoneman had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Stoneman had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.10% BAC. Stoneman was released with appearance tickets for the town of Cheektowaga court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Corning man dies after Schuyler County car crash
DIX, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Corning man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Schuyler County. According to WENY-TV's media partner, The Star Gazette, Jason Ellsworth, 47, was driving southbound on State Route 414 when his car went out of control in the town of Dix. Around 7:30 a.m., his...
Alexander woman arrested for drug possession in Warsaw
On November 26, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw arrested Michelle S. Froebel., 44, of Alexander, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th. Troopers assisting Warsaw Police at a traffic stop on Genesee Street in the village of Warsaw. Froebel was found to be in possession of cocaine. She was arrested and transported to SP Warsaw for processing. Froebel was released with appearance tickets for the village of Warsaw court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
City worker killed in snow removal accident identified
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The city worker who was killed during snow removal on Wednesday has been identified as 67-year-old Michael Muscarella. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that the incident happened at approximately 11:15 a.m. Wednesday when a high-loader truck was dumping snow into a dump truck on the McKinley Parkway. It appeared the high-loader […]
State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving
Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
Buffalo Police locate teenager after search
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police have located a 14-year-old girl who had gone missing. On Friday, police asked for help in finding Iltahil Ahmed, who was described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes, and is about 5 feet tall and 130 pounds. On Saturday, police...
Rare white deer spotted in West Seneca
A rare white deer was spotted in West Seneca on Clinton Street, near Northwood Avenue in West Seneca Monday afternoon.
Elma man arrested for DWI
On November 21, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Michael O. Cole., 44, of Elma, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Girdle Road in the town of Elma. During the interview, Cole was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Cole had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Elma, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Cole was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Batavia man arrested for Aggravated DWI
On November 24, 2022, Troopers out of SP Batavia arrested Robert P. Grimm, Jr., 56, of Batavia, NY for Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On November 24, 2022, Troopers stopped Grimm Jr. on East Saile Drive in the town of Batavia for traffic infractions. While...
Man wanted for burglary, unlawful surveillance found in Alfred
ALFRED, N.Y. (WETM) – After a multi-state search that ended in Alfred, police have charged a man in Hornell for breaking into homes and secretly recording the people who lived there in 2021. James Burgess, 34, was wanted for failing to appear for his sentencing in early October, Hornell Police said. Hornell and Alfred Police […]
Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence
On November 22, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Shantia L. Berry., 24, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Berry took merchandise valued at $164.18 and passed all points of purchase without paying. Berry was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Berry was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
Jason Thomas Lane, 47, Wellsville
Jason Thomas Lane, 47, passed away unexpectedly while visiting family in Allentown. He was born August 17, 1975 in Tucson, Arizona the son of Charles T. and Rose M. (Vigil) Lane. On August 10, 2008, in Ridley, PA he married Emily Virginia Butts who survives. Jason was raised in Tucson,...
Pennsylvania man accused of attempted robbery at Cattaraugus County post office
The sheriff's office said the Pennsylvania man allegedly threatened employees with a hammer and stole property from them.
