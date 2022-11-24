Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Investment of $20 million coming to West Washington Street
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis government will invest $20 million to improve infrastructure on the city’s west side. The Department of Public Works and and Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the project Monday. The money will go to improve West Washington Street between Holt Road and Lynhurst Drive. The project...
Current Publishing
Zionsville begins redistricting process
During its Nov. 21 meeting, the Zionsville Town Council passed a resolution to adopt redistricting guidelines. Redistricting determines which residents are represented by a respective town council member based on their residential address within the Town of Zionsville. The redistricting process follows Indiana code’s requirement that the council redraw its...
WISH-TV
Banta Road at State Road 37 to close Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Banta Road, near the Morgan and Johnson County line, will close permanently at State Road 37 on Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Transportation said Monday. The closure will allow INDOT crews to finish converting State Road 37 to I-69 between Martinsville and Bargersville by the end...
Current Publishing
Mayor addresses next ‘chapter’ for Fishers
Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness gave his annual State of the City address Nov. 17 at the Embassy Suites in Noblesville. He spoke about where the city was in 1872 and what the continued growth of Fishers will look like for the next two years. The next “chapter,” Fadness said, will...
WLTX.com
Police renew effort to identify remains of at least 17 victims found at Westfield, Indiana property in 1996
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is asking for a renewed effort to identify the remains of more than a dozen people found in Westfield 26 years ago. In 1996, deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searched the grounds of Fox Hollow Farm, located near 156th Street and U.S. 31.
YAHOO!
Man killed near Green Street in Wabash Avenue neighborhood
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A bullet hole in a mailbox silently tells of Terry Robinson's last moments of life. “The bullet went through the mailbox right there,” neighbor Lepkicha Fields said, pointing to a mailbox that included police tape to show the scale of the hole. "It happened right...
Current Publishing
Zionsville Fire dept. responds to house fire
The Zionsville Fire Dept. was dispatched 11:48 a.m. on Nov. 25 to a house fire at 12202 Daugherty Dr. in Zionsville. Smoke could be seen from miles away and multiple 911 calls were placed while crews responded, indicating it was a working fire, according to a release. Two residents were...
Current Publishing
Hoosier Environmental Council recognizes local farmer, group
A Noblesville farmer and a local grassroots group were among a dozen recipients recognized by the Hoosier Environmental Council at the 2022 Greening the Statehouse event in Westfield last month. The Greening the Statehouse event, which was held Oct. 15 at the IMMI Conference Center, is the largest annual gathering...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Irvington area
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis. Police responded to S. Kitley Avenue and E. Washington Street for a report of a pedestrian struck around 8 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition and pronounced deceased shortly after […]
WISH-TV
Arrest warrants issued for 4 suspects in Carmel liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — At least one of four women sought in an organized theft from a Carmel liquor store was in the Hamilton County Jail on Monday afternoon, online records show. Carmel police had issued a Facebook post Nov. 10 seeking suspects. Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for...
Trash truck hits east Indianapolis rail overpass, catches fire
INDIANAPOLIS — East New York Street was shut down at LaSalle Street on the east side of Indianapolis during Monday morning's rush hour after a trash truck hit a railroad overpass and caught fire. According to IMPD, the Republic trash truck hit the concrete bridge shortly before 8 a.m....
WISH-TV
Danville police issue traffic alert for Winterland Holiday Light Show
DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Danville police have issued a traffic plan for the Winterland Holiday Light Show in Ellis Park until the end of December, according to a Facebook post from Danville Metropolitan Police Department. The Winterland Holiday Light Show entrance will only be accessible from the west-bound...
korncountry.com
Seymour liquor thieves apprehended
SEYMOUR, Ind. – Four Marion County women were arrested Tuesday evening for stealing liquor in Seymour. The Seymour Police Department (SPD) first received a report of a theft from Northside Liquors at around 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday. Shortly after 8 p.m., another theft was called in from Vicks Liquors.
Person found shot to death in Lafayette alley
UPDATE: The coroner on Monday identified the man killed as 52-year-old Terry Robinson. His cause of death was ruled gunshot wound(s). ORIGINAL STORY: LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating after a male was found shot to death Friday afternoon in an alley. The Lafayette Police Department has launched a homicide investigation into the death. […]
1 airlifted to the hospital after a Parke Co. crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A single-car crash required one person to be airlifted to a local hospital. Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole confirmed that the single-car crash happened late Saturday night and closed Highway 36 in Parke County near Billie Creek Village. The driver of the car had to be extricated from the vehicle […]
2 people found shot near Kroger on Indianapolis' Near Northside
Two people were found shot Wednesday afternoon near a Kroger in the city's Near Northside neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
wrtv.com
Local consultant announces plan to run for Indianapolis mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — Gregory Meriweather, a local consultant, officially announced his campaign to run for mayor of Indianapolis in 2023. Meriweather, formerly a community initiatives strategist for IMPD under the Hogsett administration, is the third Democrat to enter their name into the race. He is the third black candidate to...
Pilot deploys parachute to land disabled plane in Indiana
MOUNT COMFORT, Ind. (AP) — The pilot of a small plane escaped injury Friday when the aircraft made an emergency landing using a large parachute to descend before landing in a suburban Indianapolis pond, police said. The plane landed Friday morning along the edge of a pond near the Indianapolis Regional Airport in Hancock County, […]
WANE-TV
Lawyer talks complexities, unusual aspects of latest Delphi developments
INDIANAPOLIS — More questions than answers has always been a feature of the Delphi investigation, and this latest phase of the case is no different. It has nearly been a month since Richard Allen was first arrested in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017, but still, the probable cause affidavit for the arrest has not been released.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
