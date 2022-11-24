Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAthens, AL
The 2022 Rocket City Christmas Light Show Returns to Huntsville & Madison area at Toyota Field for a Lot of Family FunZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Rules for Thee But Not for Me | Alabama Mayor Ignores City OrdinanceJameson StewardDecatur, AL
5 Things to Do with Your Family in Athens, AlabamaJameson StewardAthens, AL
Related
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Women's Basketball Heads to Ole Miss For Battle With SEC Foe
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (0-5, 0-0 SWAC) women's basketball heads to Southeastern Conference (SEC) foe Mississippi (5-1, 0-0) as they continue their non-conference slate on Tuesday, November 29. Game time is set for 6 p.m. in Oxford, Mississippi. The Bulldogs enter the game having dropped a 57-36 decision...
aamusports.com
The Battle of the Bulldogs Continues As Alabama A&M Faces Fisk For First Time In Program History
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (1-5, 0-0 SWAC) men's basketball will continue the Battle of the Bulldogs as they host Fisk (1-4, 0-0 GCAC) in the first meeting between the programs on Monday, November 28. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. at the Event Center. It will be the...
aamusports.com
Extended Droughts Sink Alabama A&M 57-36 Against Murray State in Program’s Event Center Opener
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Extended scoring droughts would hamstring Alabama A&M (0-6, 0-0 SWAC) as they dropped a 57-36 decision to Murray State (3-1, 0-0 MVC) in an NCAA Division I women's basketball game on Saturday, November 26. Sophomore guard Amiah Simmons (Osawatomie, Kan.) led the way for the Bulldogs...
themadisonrecord.com
Tim Coleman Is Gold For James Clemens Football Team- Long Snapper Is Nationally Ranked
MADISON- For any football team no matter the level of play having a competent long snapper is like having a bank of gold. For the James Clemens Jets, their golden nugget comes in the form of 6-foot, 240-pound Tim Coleman who has established his spot on the squad as starting center and long snapper only having taken up the specializes talent as a long snapper mere months ago.
weisradio.com
Four Spring Garden girls reach double figures in Hazel Green Ball N Prep basketball win
HAZEL GREEN – Spring Garden had four players reach double figures in a 64-24 girls basketball victory over Miller Academy of St. Louis in the Hazel Green Ball N Prep tournament on Saturday. Ace Austin led the Lady Panthers (4-0) with 21 points, eight assists, six rebounds, six steals...
Alabama State Black Chamber of Commerce hosts Credit and Wealth Tour in Huntsville
The Huntsville Metro Black Chamber of Commerce will host the Alabama State Black Chamber of Commerce's Credit and Wealth Tour on November 29.
Police chief punched at Alabama high school football game after player claims coach used racial slur
Oneonta Police Chief Charles Clifton said he will pursue criminal charges against a man he said punched him in the face following a Friday night football game in Centre. Clifton, 51 and a 30-year law enforcement veteran, said the ordeal took place at the end of 4A semifinal matchup between Oneonta and Cherokee County High Schools.
Madison Whataburger opens with double drive-thru
Whataburger is now open in Madison, its 26th location in Alabama. Located at 7833 U.S. 72 West, the restaurant features Whataburger’s standard menu. along with a double drive-thru that will be open 24 hours. Customers will be able to dine in and place online/curbside orders in the coming weeks,...
WAAY-TV
Sunny and seasonable Monday, severe storms possible Tuesday evening
Morning cloud cover gives way to plenty of sunshine Monday afternoon. High temperatures in the low 60s will be seasonable for late November standards. Lows drop into the mid 40s tonight under mostly clear skies. The threat for severe weather is increasing across North Alabama Tuesday afternoon through sunrise Wednesday....
Orion Amphitheater’s big 2022 numbers, 2023 changes, proposed Birmingham amphitheater impact
During The Black Keys’ late-August concert at Orion Amphitheater, it started raining. “Raining to the point where no logical person stands in the rain. It wasn’t just like a drizzle,” recalls Ben Lovett. In addition to being a Grammy-winning musician with his own band, folk-pop combo...
WAAY-TV
Potential for severe storms on Tuesday
It'll be a mostly clear overnight with a chilly start to Tuesday as temperatures dip into mid-40s before dawn. While Tuesday begins with a mix of sun and clouds, it will be overcast by midday. We are tracking the arrival of rain and strong storms ahead of an approaching cold front.
urbanbellemag.com
LAMH Recap: Martell Irritates Melody When He Invites LaTisha and Marsau Over
During tonight’s “Love and Marriage: Huntsville,” Melody’s vacation to Destin, Florida continues with Martell and their family. Melody’s trip is turned upside down when Martell invites LaTisha and Marsau to hang out with them during the vacation. Melody feels a type of way about this because Martell didn’t tell her he invited them. The Scotts were vacationing in nearby Pensacola, Florida and Martell felt it would be good to see them, especially after the altercation at Madonni’s.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Police Investigating After Walmart Shooting
HPD is investigating after one was critically injured in a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart. Huntsville Police Investigating After Walmart Shooting. HPD is investigating after one was critically injured in a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart. Pet Care Non-Profit Seeking Donations This Giving …. One pet care nonprofit...
Late Huntsville teacher to be flown to space in ‘out-of-this-world’ memorial celebration
Katherine Joseph is receiving an out-of-this-world memorial celebration on November 30th as her family turns her dream to visit outer space into a reality.
WHNT-TV
Buc-ee's Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the Texas Round Up
Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Buc-ee’s Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the …. Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Salvation Army Hosts Thanksgiving Meal. The...
travelawaits.com
6 Incredible Holiday Lights Displays Not To Miss In Alabama
After living in Southern California for the first 28 years of my life, I discovered the wonders of Alabama when my family moved to the northern part of my husband’s home state. Used to sunny Christmas days in the high 70s, I was delighted to find cooler, but not frigid, holiday temperatures, making the season all the more magical.
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in Alabama
A popular store chain that holds multiple world records recently opened another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Monday, November 21, 2022, the convenience store chain Buc-ee's, opened its newest Alabama location in Athens.
Decatur running out of time to decide on medical marijuana dispensaries
The Decatur City Council must act by early December on medical marijuana dispensaries if potential operators are to meet a year-end state deadline for applications, and a 1,000-foot buffer initially proposed between dispensaries and other property uses looms as a hurdle. City Attorney Herman Marks said last week the council...
2 injured in Memorial Parkway crash
A crash shut down parts of Memorial Parkway on Monday evening.
Buc-ee’s Athens: 10 awesomely random things you can buy there
Buc-ee’s is the Death Star of convenience stores. If Obi Wan Kenobi himself was approaching one, the aging Jedi might gasp, “That’s no moon, it’s a gas station.” The enormity is that striking. The third Alabama location of Buc-ee’s, a Texas-founded chain, is at 2328...
Comments / 0