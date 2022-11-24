ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14-Year-Old Bike Rider Struck by 2019 Subaru Ascent in South Park Neighborhood

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
Ambulance. Photo Credit: Scott Sanchez on Wikimedia Commons

A 14-year-old bicyclist is expected to recover after being struck by a vehicle in the South Park neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Thursday.

At 3:34 p.m. Wednesday, the teenager was riding a BMX-style bike south in the 1700 block of Granada Avenue, while a 2019 Subaru Ascent was headed east in the 2800 block of Date Street.

According to police, “for undetermined reasons, the bicyclist failed” to stop at a stop sign at Granada and Date “and rode into the path of the Subaru resulting in a broadside collision.”

The Subaru driver, a 36-year-old man, stopped and remained at the scene, police said.

The bicyclist suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his left ankle, along with other injuries described as non-life-threatening. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

The SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating the accident. Those with information about what happened may call 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477.

–City News Service

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

