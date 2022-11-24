Read full article on original website
myscience.org
Mussel survey reveals alarming degradation of River Thames ecosystem since the 1960s
Scientists replicated a 1964 River Thames survey and found that mussel numbers have declined by almost 95%, with one species - the depressed river mussel - completely gone. This dramatic decline in native mussel populations is very worrying, and we are not sure what’s driving it. David Aldridge. The...
China says to accelerate push to vaccinate elderly against Covid-19
China said Tuesday it would speed up a push to vaccinate people aged 60 and older against Covid-19 after the country posted record daily case numbers in recent days. Beijing's National Health Commission (NHC) pledged to "accelerate the increase in the vaccination rate for people over the age of 80, and continue to increase the vaccination rate for people aged 60-79".
Markets rally as China ramps up Covid-19 vaccinations for elderly – business live
Beijing to speed up vaccination of older citizens, as production at several auto firms is hit by Covid lockdowns and infections
Rhodes Scholar on a mission to improve rural and remote health
A Curtin medical school graduate is bound for Oxford University in the UK after winning a prestigious ’Australia at Large’ Rhodes Scholarship to study the use of digital technology to improve health services in rural and remote areas of Australia. Dr James Leigh, aged 23, was part of...
Industry Minister visits UK Dementia Research Institute in White City
Minister for Industry and Investment Security Nusrat Ghani MP visited the White City Campus last week. Minister for Industry and Investment Security Nusrat Ghani MP visited the last week, hosted by Professor Mary Ryan , Vice Provost (Research and Enterprise). The visit was focused on the work of the two Imperial-hosted UK Dementia Research Institute centres—the UK DRI at Imperial and the UK DRI Care Research and Technology centres, which are based at the Sir Michael Uren Hub. The hub is the College’s multidisciplinary biomedical engineering research hub which brings together clinicians and scientists involved in the development of medical technologies to improve the treatment and diagnosis of diverse medical conditions.
Using satellites for faster flood information
The Australian Research Council (ARC) has announced $25 million funding for 51 University of Queensland research teams to support a diverse range of fundamental research projects. The flagship ARC Discovery Project scheme supports projects to expand the knowledge base and research capacity in Australia, and deliver economic, commercial, environmental, social...
ASCERTAIN-project: improve affordability and sustainability innovative health technologies
The affordability of newly approved innovative health technologies (IHTs) is challenging in many health systems. Health care payers and health care industry across the European Union (EU) have explored different ways of defining payment for new products. Starting in December 2022 the HORIZON funded project ASCERTAIN (Affordability and Sustainability improvements...
Luxembourgish and Computational Linguistics
Christoph Purschke is the guest of the latest episode of Scilux, a podcast dedicated to research and technological changes in Luxembourg. He talks about the role of digital methods in the Humanities and the development of language technological solutions for Luxembourgish. When thinking about digital tools and artificial intelligence we...
University of Manchester graphene partnership with Khalifa University aims to tackle global challenges
An ambitious partnership between The University of Manchester and Abu Dhabi-based Khalifa University of Science and Technology has been agreed with the aim to deliver a funding boost to graphene innovation that will help tackle the planet’s big challenges. Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell, President & Vice-Chancellor of The University...
Digital Transformation and Organisational Identity Construction
To examine how digital transformation challenges organisational identity construction: it is the goal of the project "New Ways of Making Sense of Who We Are: How Digital Transformation Challenges Organizational Identity Construction," led by Dr Alessandra Zamparini, professor-researcher at USI Faculty of Communication, Culture and Society. The study is one of eight USI projects that received positive feedback from the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) in the second annual round.
£2m water quality project to protect river ecosystems
Researchers from the University of Glasgow are lending their support to a new project led by the University of Stirling to explore how pollution and climate change are impacting freshwater ecosystems for the first time. The study, which has been awarded funding of £2 million from the Natural Environment Research...
New Project at University of Freiburg to Study Regional Forest Policies
A comparative analysis will examine which approaches regional regimes are successful with and why. It is now generally recognized that forest policy does not end at national borders: globalization and environmental challenges like climate change and threats to biodiversity demand an international approach. However, little is known about the forest policies regional organizations pursue, the scale on which they are implemented, and their effectiveness. The project "Forest Governance Performances of Regional Regimes" aims to close these gaps: A comprehensive comparative analysis by the political scientist Diana Panke and the forest and environmental policy scientist Daniela Kleinschmit, both of the University of Freiburg, will receive funding from the German Research Foundation (DFG).
MSc Pollution and Environmental Control (online)
The University of Manchester has launched an online MSc in Pollution and Environmental Control , designed to mobilise a new generation of environmental scientists. By creating a flexible and accessible alternative to traditional learning models, this online version of a aims to strengthen the global workforce as we face the imminent threat of a climate catastrophe.
Discover the Observatory of audiences and cultural practices
Culture in all its forms, the dissemination and construction of knowledge are among the fundamental missions of universities. The creation of an Observatory of cultural audiences and practices aims to evaluate the institution’s actions and to respond to a growing demand for audience studies, both internally and from partners within the Aix-Marseille Université perimeter. This introductory morning will be an opportunity to introduce this quantitative, qualitative, exploratory and interdisciplinary evaluation system and its missions.
Utrecht University best Dutch broad classical university
On 24 November, the ’Keuzegids’ (Selection Guide) Universities 2023 was published. In the Keuzegids, 20 UU Bachelor’s degrees are rated best compared to similar programmes at other Dutch universities. In addition, 17 UU Bachelor’s programmes receive a quality seal ’Top programme’. At the institutional level, Utrecht ends in first place in the ranking of six Dutch broad classical universities, just like last year.
Brazil advances at World Cup with 1-0 win over Switzerland
DOHA, Qatar— Struggling and unconvincing without Neymar on the field, Brazil still played well enough to secure a spot in the next round
Nanoswitches for tumor targeting
The Federal Agency for Disruptive Innovation SPRIND will provide funding for the work of Plectonic Biotech in the coming years. The TUM spin-off has developed a nanoswitch that binds immune cells to tumor cells. The goal is to facilitate the development of immunotherapies that target tumors specifically and have fewer side effects.
Localising BRCA gene mutations to better treat ovarian cancer
An international team highlights the importance of localising BRCA gene mutations for the treatment of ovarian cancer. Mutations of BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, which are inherited by 1 in 400 and 1 in 800 people respectively, significantly increase the risk of certain cancers such as ovarian, breast, pancreatic and prostate cancer. In 2016, a new class of drugs, the PARP inhibitors, was found to be highly effective against BRCA mutation-related tumours. However, almost half of women with ovarian cancer experience a recurrence of the disease within 5 years. An international team led by the University of Geneva , the Geneva University Hospitals (HUG), the Centre Léon Bérard in Lyon, the Curie Institute, the French collaborative group ARCAGY- GINECO and the European consortium ENGOT, examined the genetic data of 233 patients enrolled in the pre-marketing phase III clinical trial of olaparib, a PARP inhibitor added to bevacizumab, a drug already used to treat ovarian cancer. The researchers found that the success of PARP inhibitors depends on the precise location of the mutation on the gene. These results, that can be read in the journal Annals of Oncology, demonstrate that a very high precision medicine is possible in oncology.
The seeds have germinated
For the first time, farmers in the Philippines have cultivated Golden Rice on a larger scale and harvested almost 70 tonnes of grains this October.This nearly never-ending story began at ETH Zurich. Milestones. 1991: Ingo Potrykus floats the idea of a vitamin-A-enriched rice variety to fight malnutrition. Experiments start in...
