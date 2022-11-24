Read full article on original website
Related
We must save initiative that gives adults with learning disabilities a voice
Here is a chilling statistic. During the pandemic adults with learning disabilities were at least four times more likely to die from Covid-related conditions than the general population. It is a shocking differential, one that begs an important question about how such a blatant inequality can be eradicated.In south east London one local advocacy group is dedicated to ensuring the lives of people with learning disabilities are as valued and meaningful as anyone else’s and taken seriously at all levels of public policy. Since it was set up in 2005 Lewisham Speaking Up (LSUP), a grassroots self-advocacy charity, has been...
Pioneering climate action in architecture education
A University of Queensland School of Architecture lecturer has been awarded a 2022 Churchill Fellowship to further her work pioneering climate action in the profession. Dr Liz Brogden has designed Australia’s first mandatory course focusing on climate change within a Master of Architecture program, to be implemented at UQ from 2023.
Utrecht University best Dutch broad classical university
On 24 November, the ’Keuzegids’ (Selection Guide) Universities 2023 was published. In the Keuzegids, 20 UU Bachelor’s degrees are rated best compared to similar programmes at other Dutch universities. In addition, 17 UU Bachelor’s programmes receive a quality seal ’Top programme’. At the institutional level, Utrecht ends in first place in the ranking of six Dutch broad classical universities, just like last year.
Recognizing women engineers
Mary Wells, dean of Waterloo Engineering, reflects on the Montreal Massacre and the need for women engineers. December 6, 1989. That day, which cast a shadow on all our campuses, is forever etched in my memory. I was a recent engineering student graduate from McGill University when 14 women were murdered at École Polytechnique de Montréal in an antifeminist mass shooting. Twelve of the women killed were engineering students. All engineers around the world were forever impacted by this day and the loss of their future colleagues and peers.
Students of TU Ilmenau win competition with ’intelligent T-shirt’
Students at Technische Universität Ilmenau have won the COSIMA competition of the Association for Electrical, Electronic & Information Technologies VDE at the world’s leading electronics trade fair electronica in Munich with their invention of an "intelligent T-shirt". Together, the three students and one female student implemented an idea of their professor and developed a sensor system that, integrated into a T-shirt, monitors the movements of the spine. In the future, the technology could be used in medical diagnostics and protect against back injuries.
Channeling creativity through art and engineering
Recent mechanical engineering alumna Emily Satterfield ’22 pursues passions that might seem unrelated but "actually go hand-in-hand." Emily Satterfield likes to create. Whether she’s crocheting a dress she saw on TikTok, baking a cake, dancing at Cambridge’s Havana Club, or tinkering on a project, she fills her days with activities that channel her seemingly endless creativity.
Rhodes Scholar on a mission to improve rural and remote health
A Curtin medical school graduate is bound for Oxford University in the UK after winning a prestigious ’Australia at Large’ Rhodes Scholarship to study the use of digital technology to improve health services in rural and remote areas of Australia. Dr James Leigh, aged 23, was part of...
Discover the Observatory of audiences and cultural practices
Culture in all its forms, the dissemination and construction of knowledge are among the fundamental missions of universities. The creation of an Observatory of cultural audiences and practices aims to evaluate the institution’s actions and to respond to a growing demand for audience studies, both internally and from partners within the Aix-Marseille Université perimeter. This introductory morning will be an opportunity to introduce this quantitative, qualitative, exploratory and interdisciplinary evaluation system and its missions.
University of Manchester graphene partnership with Khalifa University aims to tackle global challenges
An ambitious partnership between The University of Manchester and Abu Dhabi-based Khalifa University of Science and Technology has been agreed with the aim to deliver a funding boost to graphene innovation that will help tackle the planet’s big challenges. Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell, President & Vice-Chancellor of The University...
Mining companies are shifting their focus to supporting employee well-being
A new Curtin-led report has found that Australian mining companies have a stronger focus on the physical health and safety of employees compared to employee mental health and well-being, followed by a respectful workplace culture. The report, prepared by the Bankwest Curtin Economics Centre (BCEC) as part of a collaborative...
Luxembourgish and Computational Linguistics
Christoph Purschke is the guest of the latest episode of Scilux, a podcast dedicated to research and technological changes in Luxembourg. He talks about the role of digital methods in the Humanities and the development of language technological solutions for Luxembourgish. When thinking about digital tools and artificial intelligence we...
University students improve their comprehension if the questions are inserted in the text instead of at the end
An investigation of the Interdisciplinary Research Structure (ERI) of Reading of the University of Valencia (UV) affirms that, for the learning of sciences in university students, it is more efficient to integrate the questions in the development of the text than to accumulate them at the end. Applying this method, as the researcher Alba Rubio did for this study published in the journal Instructional Science, has resulted in more focused and careful learning, and helps to better remember what has been learned.
