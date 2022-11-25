ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Subway riders treated to surprise Thanksgiving buffet on L train

 5 days ago

It was a Thanksgiving you have to see to believe on the subway - a holiday buffet aboard a Brooklyn-bound L train.

Riders who were lucky enough stumbled upon the celebration during Tuesday night's rush hour.

From turkey to side, everyone gobbled up the food.

Chef Bea from 'Bea's Kitchen' in East New York, Brooklyn prepared all of the dishes and organized the surprise.

#1 Baby
5d ago

My opinion 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽, NY will always be home and one thing I know for sure in times of crises New Yorker stick together and help each other in crises, that is the NY I remember back in the day. I think it’s wonderful ! God bless these people handing out food to people on a Thanksgiving holiday .

World Without End
5d ago

And people talk about NYC. Where are they now. When people do bad everyone has something to say. A good deed and 🦗🦗🦗🦗🦗🦗🦗🦗🦗🦗🦗🦗🦗🦗🦗

troublemaker
4d ago

why is it always the people that do absolutely nothing to help their fellow man in any way that have the most negative stuff to say about those who do?

