Subway riders treated to surprise Thanksgiving buffet on L train
It was a Thanksgiving you have to see to believe on the subway - a holiday buffet aboard a Brooklyn-bound L train. Riders who were lucky enough stumbled upon the celebration during Tuesday night's rush hour. From turkey to side, everyone gobbled up the food. Chef Bea from 'Bea's Kitchen' in East New York, Brooklyn prepared all of the dishes and organized the surprise. ALSO READ | 'Corn Kid' helps donate 90,000 cans of vegetables to NYC food rescue for Thanksgiving
The 7-year-old Brooklyn native will help the Green Giant mascot unload a truck full of canned corn-- and other vegetables-- at City Harvest. Kemberly Richardson has the story.---------- * More Brooklyn news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts * Follow us on YouTube
Comments / 74