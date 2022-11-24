Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Berrettini makes return to tennis but Canada move past Italy in the Davis Cup Final
Canada will take on Australia in the Davis Cup Finals as the team defeated Italy in the doubles match that featured a surprise. It was supposed to be Pospisil/Auger-Aliassime against Fognini and Bolelli but Matteo Berrettini got the nomination to the surprise of many. The Italian had been out for weeks due to a foot injury and he was not expected to play.
tennisuptodate.com
Australia downs Croatia with shocker upset in doubles
Borna Coric got Croatia the lead, then De Minaur made it 1-1 and ultimately Mektic and Pavic failed to deliver in the doubles. A crazy match in the Davis Cup semi-finals as Australia took on Croatia. Borna Coric played a really strong match to take down Thanasi Kokkinakis in two sets with the match being generally close in games but not so much in the final score.
tennisuptodate.com
Canada team all connected for common goal according to Auger-Aliassime: “There was no ego in the wrong places”
Felix Auger-Aliassime played hero once again for Canada pushing them past Italy to the Davis Cup Finals final. The Canadian won his singles match and then went for double duty in the doubles to secure the second crucial point for his country. Winning the Davis Cup is a common goal for all the players on the Canadian side and it's something that it's visible when you look at the way they interact with each other.
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander on Rune's World Number One claims: "Might generate disappointment"
Holger Rune claimed that he can become number one in 2023 and Mats Wilander thinks it's a bit premature for that. Wilander doesn't doubt that Rune can do it because he has seen the talent he possesses up close at Roland Garros but exclaiming such a thing might create disappointment if it doesn't happen and there is a solid chance that it might not.
Viral Wales video hangs over World Cup clash with England
If England needs added motivation in its final World Cup group game against Wales a video from 2016 should do the job
Cameroon vs Serbia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group G match
Cameroon face Serbia with both sides looking to bounce back from Qatar World Cup defeats.The Indomitable Lions face the Eagles after a 1-0 loss to Switzerland, with Cameroon-born Breel Embolo scoring, while Brazil beat Dragan StojkoviÄ’s side 2-0 thanks to Richarlison’s double. A more expansive game could unfold here with Cameroon coach Rigobert Song aware of the need for urgency with Brazil in the final game of the group stage: “The highest level is unforgiving,” he said. “We no longer have any room for error and we’ll be going for broke.”While this result could determine whether Song remains in...
tennisuptodate.com
Gauff, Bouchard and other top tennis stars celebrate Thanksgiving
This week was thanksgiving week with many tennis players celebrating the holiday and we bring you the highlights of it. A predominantly North American holiday, thanksgiving is widely celebrated in America and Canada with many tennis players participating as well. It's a time when families get together and have a feast celebrating the blessings they have in life.
tennisuptodate.com
Holger Rune to take on Nick Kyrgios in exhibition match next May
Holger Rune will take on Nick Kyrgios in an exhibition match at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen on May 24th, 2023. Nick Kyrgios enjoys watching attacking tennis as that's the type of tennis he likes to play as well. Holger Rune is a very attacking tennis player that is far more aggressive than most players. Many have talked about it recently and Djokovic got to experience it in Paris when Rune defeated him in the final.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Gauff and her brother support US soccer team during FIFA World Cup
Coco Gauff and her bother showed their support for Team USA at the World Cup with a TikTok they made before the match with England. Coco Gauff loves TikTok and she admitted to scrolling through the app for hours every day. It's something that she said needs to be reduced but with no tennis right now the teenager is enjoying her TikTok time. She recruited her brother for a TikTok in support of the USA men's national football team who are playing at the Fifa World Cup.
Brazil vs Switzerland predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022
Brazil will be without Neymar as they face Switzerland in Group F of the World Cup 2022.The star forward was taken off late on in their opening win over Serbia and has been ruled out of the group stages due to an ankle injury.Brazil coach Tite has an abundance of options to replace Neymar, but his injury may also force a change in approach.Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their opening match and both teams know that victory would earn them qualification for the last 16.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Brazil vs Switzerland?The match will kick off at...
tennisuptodate.com
2022 ATP Comeback Player of the Year Award including Thiem, Coric and Wawrinka
The nominees for the ATP Comeback player of the year include names like Dominic Thiem, Borna Coric and Stan Wawrinka. The comeback player of the year is reserved for the player who experienced a return to glory following something that derailed their career. For most, it's some kind of injury with the players named in the nominee's list all suffering injuries in the past.
Comments / 0