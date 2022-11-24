Read full article on original website
Related
Federer takes in post retirement return to Wimbledon after playing final major at SW19
Roger Federer found himself in London recently and he made his way to Wimbledon where he was received warmly. If you had to guess which place Federer favours in London you'd probably guess Wimbledon and you'd probably be right. Federer experienced so much joy on the courts that he always enjoys returning there. He did just that recently posting a photo of the Wimbledon trophy with the caption:
Rennae Stubbs defends Djokovic being left out of Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award: "Novak is not a great sport"
Novak Djokovic was left out of the nominees' list for the ATP sportsmanship award which enraged many of his fans. Djokovic never won this award curiously despite being considered a pretty decent sport all around. His main rivals such as Nadal and Rafael won it multiple times which only adds more disdain from Djokovic fans towards to ATP and the reward.
Auger-Aliassime brings Canada glory in 2022 Davis Cup Finals, adding to ATP Cup triumph
Felix Auger-Aliassime has brought Canada glory in the 2022 Davis Cup Finals after seeing off Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 to seal the title for the very first time. Canada add to their ATP Cup triumph earlier in the season which of course will be changed to the United Cup going forward, a tournament they won't win due to not entering a team.
Hewitt slams Davis Cup format after Australia defeat: “The concept of competition is wrong and nobody listens”
Australia Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt praised his team but slammed the competition for the format once again explaining how wrong it is. Most tennis fans remember the old Davis Cup with the almost football-like atmosphere that made it a unique event rather hard to replicate in tennis. The sheer emotion and energy that players drew from the engaged crowds made it a memorable spectacle even on Television. This version of the competition doesn't have that and Hewitt talked about it after the final:
Auger-Aliassime on Canada winning maiden Davis Cup title: "We grew up together from 7-8 years old dreaming about winning the Davis Cup"
Felix Auger-Aliassime completed Canada's dream run at the Davis Cup finals and he admitted it was a huge dream of his. Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov grew up together on the courts in Canada. They broke out among the professionals at the same time with their careers following very similar paths so far. Both of them were spectacular throughout the event and both were great on the final day.
Azarenka, Sinner and Kvitova join Murray in Adelaide International lineup
Andy Murray is getting some competition in Adelaide as several players have signed up alongside him for the event. Andy Murray elected not to play at the United Cup for Great Britain instead going to Adelaide for the first time in his career. Murray was excited about the prospect of playing there for the first time hoping to get his 2023 season to a great start.
“A part of my life left with him” - Nadal on Federer’s career ending Laver Cup
Rafael Nadal was very emotional during the retirement ceremony of Roger Federer at the Laver Cup and he explained why. Nadal has only ever known tennis with Federer as the Swiss ace was there when he broke out and became a professional so seeing him leave was a reality check for Nadal. He was very emotional all night long and accoring to reports shed more tears than Federer himself.
Kyrgios sends exhibition gauntlet out ahead of Australian Open: "This is an invitation to any tennis player who thinks they can beat me"
Nick Kyrgios challenged any player that thinks they can beat him to an exhibition match in Australia prior to the Australian Open. The native Aussie is feeling really confident about his game after a tremendous year that saw him play in his maiden grand slam final in Wimbledon. He's promised a huge year in 2023 and posted several updates on social media showing himself working hard in the gym.
Hewitt tried to get Kyrgios into Davis Cup team but money came first with Saudi exhibition worth six figures
Lleyton Hewitt tried to get Kyrgios to play the Davis Cup but the Australian prioritized his own singles career over the competition. Kyrgios enjoys playing for Australia yet the Australian is aware that his tennis career and popularity will not last forever. He elected to take part in the exhibition in Saudia Arabia which should earn him plenty of cash as opposed to the Davis Cup.
Zverev looking forward to seeing Thiem again on return to action at Diriyah Tennis Cup: "We haven’t seen each other for almost two years now"
Alexander Zverev will take part in the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia as will Dominic Thiem and the German is excited to see him there. Zverev and Thiem are great friends and they contested the US Open final a few years ago when Zverev lost a 2-0 lead to Thiem for whom that is his only grand slam triumph. Both have struggled with injuries lately albeit Thiem was able to get back to a solid level in recent weeks.
VIDEO: Wawrinka jokingly orders Sinner to carry his bags after practice session: "Be careful with my nice Yonex bags please"
Stan Wawrinka and Jannik Sinner are practising for next year in Monaco and the Swiss veteran jokingly ordered Sinner to carry his bags. Jannik Sinner had somewhat of a disappointing finish to this year largely affected by injuries. He is missing the Davis Cup Finals this week due to that but he's still able to do some tennis-related activities. In Monaco, where he lives, Sinner practised with Stan Wawrinka who had a pretty strong finish to the year indoors.
Djokovic went to congratulate Canada team after Davis Cup Finals triumph according to Pospisil
Novak Djokovic personally congratulated every member of the Canadian Davis Cup after their win over Australia. Novak Djokovic replaced Monaco with Marbella in 2020 during the Coronavirus pandemic as it allowed him more freedom due to the spaciousness of the villa he chose. He's been enjoying his time there and spending the majority of his free time there which allowed him to quickly make a trip to nearby Malaga for the Davis Cup Finals.
Canada team all connected for common goal according to Auger-Aliassime: “There was no ego in the wrong places”
Felix Auger-Aliassime played hero once again for Canada pushing them past Italy to the Davis Cup Finals final. The Canadian won his singles match and then went for double duty in the doubles to secure the second crucial point for his country. Winning the Davis Cup is a common goal for all the players on the Canadian side and it's something that it's visible when you look at the way they interact with each other.
Hewitt wishes Davis Cup Final was back home: "I'm disappointed the boys don't get to play in front of 15,000 at Rod Laver Arena"
Lleyton Hewitt was very outspoken about his dislike of the new way the Davis Cup is being played and he talked about it even more. The Australian is with the team in Malaga for the event final and he's disappointed about the lads not being able to really feel what the Davis Cup means. For Hewitt it means playing back home in Australia in front of their fans:
Former ATP player Sam Groth wins Melbourne District South seat in election
Former Australian tennis player is headed to the Victorian parliament after winning the election to represent a district south of Melbourne. Groth was a fairly decent tennis player who is most famous for his devastating serve. He had one of the fastest serves on Tour which was notorious around the Tour. He actually still holds the record for the fastest-ever recorded serve at 264 km/h during a 4-6 3-6 loss to Ignatik in Busan, South Korea in 2012.
“It is a pleasure to collaborate with you and your team” - Toni Nadal praises Auger-Aliassime after Davis Cup triumph
Toni Nadal congratulated Felix Auger-Aliassime on winning the Davis Cup saying it was a pleasure collaborating with him and his team. Nadal was hired by Auger-Aliassime as an advisor and secondary coach last year and since then he's been working with Felix to improve both his tennis and mindset. It's hard to argue that it doesn't work as the Canadian was able to finally win a trophy and score some major wins on the Tour.
Stephens arrives in South Africa ahead of Africa Cares Women's Tennis Challenge
Sloane Stephens has arrived in South Africa ahead of the Africa Cares Women's Tennis Challenge on December 3rd and 4th. Stephens arrived in the country with her husband Jozy Altidore after they spent some time in Iceland. Stephens posted a video on social media showing herself and Altidore in South Africa as she shared the following caption:
American sportswriter Chris Oddo sees Fritz as leading light in American men's tennis: "Setting the bar even higher for guys like Tiafoe and Tommy Paul"
American tennis is experiencing a slow but sure rise on the ATP Tour with American number one Taylor Fritz being the leading man. It's not just Fritz doing the heavy lifting it's also players like Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe who both have had an amazing year in 2022. They are all capable of becoming major players but Fritz has established himself as the leader of the pack.
