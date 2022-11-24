Read full article on original website
Djokovic fans not happy at Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship snub: "His award has become a running joke"
Fans of Novak Djokovic were not happy about him being excluded from the list of nominees for the Stefan Edberg sportsmanship award. It's the official award rewarding a player for exemplary behaviour on the court and off the court and Djokovic fans were furious about not him being there. He never won it previously either as Federer pretty much won it every year with Nadal winning it for four years in a row now.
Wilander gives own take on GOAT debate: "Roger pushed the boundaries, then Rafa pushed him before Novak came on stage to spoil the party"
Mats Wilander gave his take on the GOAT debate in a recent talk with Eurosport explaining the significance of each player. The tennis world was very spoiled with the arrival of Roger Federer and his tremendous tennis play. Not long after that, we got another incredible player as Nadal threw his name into the mix. Then came Novak Djokovic adding a new dimension to the whole thing with Andy Murray handing out the finishing touch albeit a clear level below the big three.
Rennae Stubbs defends Djokovic being left out of Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award: "Novak is not a great sport"
Novak Djokovic was left out of the nominees' list for the ATP sportsmanship award which enraged many of his fans. Djokovic never won this award curiously despite being considered a pretty decent sport all around. His main rivals such as Nadal and Rafael won it multiple times which only adds more disdain from Djokovic fans towards to ATP and the reward.
Tennis-Nadal says 'a part of his life left' when Federer retired
Nov 26 (Reuters) - Rafael Nadal admitted that "a part of his life left" with Roger Federer when his great rival retired from tennis -- with both players left an emotional wreck on court after the Swiss played his last ever competitive match in September at the Laver Cup.
Phil Mickelson’s LIV Golf connection leads to harsh reality that will catch Tiger Woods’ attention
“The Match” has emerged as one of golf’s most popular events over the past few years. It is an event that pairs two sets of players against one another, and it has even featured athletes from other sports. However, Phil Mickelson will reportedly no longer be involved due to his connection with LIV Golf, per James Colgan.
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
USA fans enrage rival teams with ‘soccer’ chant at World Cup
As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
Tiger Woods, son Charlie announced as participants in 2022 PNC Championship
Last year at the 2021 PNC Championship, Tiger Woods played his first competitive golf since his accident in February that nearly took his life. Since then, Tiger has played golf a handful of times, including three majors this year, but he hasn’t been seen much in the public eye since missing the cut at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews in July.
Venus, Serena Williams back in practice together alongside Urszula Radwanska
Serena Williams seems to be getting ready for a comeback as the legendary 'retired' player was spotted on the court with her sister and Radwanska. The Williams sisters will never truly be away from tennis because their importance and sheer presence in the history books of the sport doesn't allow it. Fans are hoping to have the sisters on the court however Serena already retired with Williams not too far away as well.
"Michael says, ‘OK, that’s it'" — Michael Jordan beat his best friend in a 1-on-1 game with an immobilized leg
George Koehler learned the hard way never to understimate MJ.
'Worst hosts EVER!': Football fans rip into Qatar after they become first side to be knocked out of the 2022 World Cup... with many 'glad' at their elimination after two games, calling it 'poetry in motion'
Football fans are revelling in Qatar's misery as the World Cup hosts became the first team to be eliminated from the group stage. A 3-1 defeat to Senegal, coupled with Holland's 1-1 draw with Ecuador, means hosts Qatar became the first side dumped out of the competition, with zero points and just one goal from their opening two games.
Navratilova and Evert give their picks for Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award
Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert gave their picks for the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award when the full list of nominees came out. The award is awarded every year by the ATP to the players they perceive show the best behaviour on and off the court. It's an awarded that has been dominated by Federer over the years as he won it over 10 times with Nadal winning the last four.
Japan left its dressing room spotless and made origami cranes for its hosts after beating Germany at the World Cup
A picture shared by FIFA, world soccer's governing body, shows the floor swept, towels folded, and litter sorted into neat piles.
Fans boo and throw beers as England draw 0-0 against USA in World Cup 2022
Fans booed and threw beer as England's dreams of claiming their first ever victory over the USA at a World Cup tournament were crushed with a 0-0 draw on Friday, 25 November.Though Gareth Southgate had warned warned his side to up their game after their win over Iran, he did not get his desired response.The goalless match means that Three Lions have failed to secure their place in the knockout phase, ahead of their group stage match against Wales next Tuesday.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Qatar are officially the worst host nation in World Cup history
It turns out that money can’t buy everything. After their loss to Senegal, Qatar has been ejected from the tournament, the earliest of any host nation ever!. South Africa was the only other host nation to be eliminated in the group stage but they lasted a game longer and even got a win over France.
Serena Williams teases fans with potential retirement U-turn: "I'm a little bored"
Serena Williams has teased fans about a potential return to tennis by posting a photo of racquets with the caption 'I'm a little bored'. Williams always avoided using the word 'retirement' preferring to call the process 'evolving'. She teased a potential return a couple of times even going so far as to claim she's not retired with another tease coming recently.
Cristiano Ronaldo Eats Something From Pants During World Cup, Confuses Fans
CR7 is currently without a club side following his acrimonious departure from Manchester United.
Australia into first Davis Cup final in 19 years as Lleyton Hewitt’s team defeat Croatia
Australia’s tennis men have defied all the odds with a makeshift doubles pairing steering them to victory over Croatia and into their first Davis Cup final in 19 years on a nerve-shredding evening in Malaga. After more heroics from Alex de Minaur had pulled Lleyton Hewitt’s team back from...
Phil Mickelson joins Tiger Woods in auctioning some handmade memorabilia
Tiger Woods is not the only person auctioning some memorabilia, as Phil Mickelson has confirmed he is putting the Scotty Cameron he used to claim his 21st PGA Tour victory up for sale. Last week GolfMagic reported that Woods' famous Sunday red Nike shirt from the 2010 Masters was being...
