ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Tiffin, IA USA

My son and I were on a bike ride, and when we got to the end of the trail, he spotted the heart in a tree. And he hadn’t wanted to go to the end of the trail, but I pushed him that we could, and if we hadn’t we would not have found this heart! Such a fun surprise. It made our day. Now it’s on our Christmas tree.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Winter Haven, FL USA

We were going to check on our family RV at a nearby storage facility, when we opened the gate we found this little heart with ‘Stitch’ [one of our favorite Disney characters] and decided to give it a home. The heart just made us feel as if everything was going to be okay that day. Our new little heart will be a permanent addition to our family Christmas tree. Thank you.

Comments / 0

Community Policy